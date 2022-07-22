Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

MONEY

Denmark’s banks raise interest rates but many still remain negative

Nykredit is the first major Danish bank to stop charging customers to save — consumer advocates hope the others will follow.

Published: 22 July 2022 11:58 CEST
Denmark's banks raise interest rates but many still remain negative
If you're saving up, this policy change could keep a few more kroner in your pocket every year. (Photo: Kristian Djurhuus/Ritzau Scanpix)

Since 2021, many major banks in Denmark have charged negative interest on personal accounts with a balance of more than 100,000 kroner. The policy has been a source of consternation to foreigners in Denmark, driving them (and their savings) to smaller banks including Lunar and Lægernes Bank that have a higher cap. 

But as of Friday, Nykredit, Denmark’s largest mortgage lender and bank to more than a million customers, has brought their interest rates back to black — barely. Moving forward, interest rates on personal accounts of all values will be zero. Arbejdernes Landsbank, with more than 300,000 customers, also pushed their interest rates up to zero on Friday. 

It’s cause for if not celebration, at least relief for foreigners in Denmark trying to save up larger sums of money, according to social media posts. 

Other banks have increased their rates, but they remain negative. On Thursday, Danske Bank, Nordea and Jyske Bank raised their interest rates half a percentage point from -0.7 to -0.2. 

READ ALSO: Danish (finance) word of the day: Udbetaling 

What it means for foreigners in Denmark 

Long-term savings can be something of a puzzle for foreigners who are only spending a few years in Denmark or don’t plan to stay through retirement age — depending on your circumstances, it isn’t always prudent to funnel your savings into your pension fund since early withdrawals and other factors associated with leaving Denmark can incur steep penalties.  

And since mortgage lenders often require substantial cash down payments — up to 40 percent — from foreigners looking to buy property in Denmark, the change in policy may be a boon to those trying to save up.

According to Finans Denmark, the average price of a 140 square meter house in 2022 is 2.8 million kroner, while the average 80 square meter apartment will set you back an average of 3.2 million kroner. With a very conservative down payment rate of 20 percent, that would amount to down payments of 560,000 kroner and 640,000 kroner.  

READ ALSO: Property sales increase in Denmark along with house prices 

Advocates say negative interest rates should end  

The Consumer Council (Forbrugerrådet Tænk in Danish) is pushing other major banks to go beyond their modest rate hikes and eliminate the negative interest entirely. 

“We are currently in a situation of great economic uncertainty, which many people are also feeling in their personal finances,” director Mads Reinholdt told newswire Ritzau. “That is why it is strange that the consumers who are sensible and want to save should be punished in this way.”

Why the change? 

On Thursday, the European Central Bank raised its interest rates in an effort to stem inflation, and the Danish National Bank followed suit — raising the interest rate from -0.6 percent annually to -0.1 percent annually. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

MONEY

‘Little mistakes’: Danish supermarkets overstep fixed prices by fractions of a krone

Fish, fruit bars and cheese were among products affected as Danish supermarkets Føtex and Bilka set prices marginally above previously-promised limits, according to a report. 

Published: 18 July 2022 13:54 CEST
'Little mistakes': Danish supermarkets overstep fixed prices by fractions of a krone

The Salling company, which owns three supermarket chains in Denmark including Føtex and Bilka, earlier this year placed temporary limits on the price of selected products, in response to inflation.

But a number of the products have since been sold for more than the fixed prices, broadcaster DR reported.

A review of prices conducted by DR, using data from the Beepr price checking tool, showed that not all of Salling’s prices were in line with the limits previously promised by the company.

Specifically, four products were found to be priced over the promised limits. 

The four products in question according to DR are a picture frame; a spreadable cheese from the P. Rondele brand; a 600g fish fillet in breadcrumbs, and Salling organic branded fruit bars. None of the products are priced at more than 10 øre (a tenth of a krone) above the advertised limit.

Around 200 different products at Bilka and Føtex were initially included in the price limit pledge. Additional products have since been added, bringing the total to 340-360 products according to Salling.

Salling director of communication Henrik Vinther Olesen said he “hoped for forgiveness” in comments to DR.

The company initially explained to DR that the higher prices were a result of special offers.

Products that had been on offer could see prices increase once the offer ended, despite having a limit placed on them.

But this was not found to be the case for two of the products in question, DR writes. Additionally, Salling said it had found two other products which had increased in price despite the prices ostensibly having been fixed.

“An error has occurred here when the prices should have been fixed,” Olesen told DR, noting that two of the products mentioned by the broadcaster had been “entered incorrectly”.

Although the amounts involved are small, he said that “if anyone has purchased large amounts of this so it can be rounded up and refunded, we will do it”.

“It’s not our intention that anyone should feel cheated. They should feel secure. So I also hope that people understand that these 5 or 10 øre [fixed price oversteps, ed.] are little mistakes that we have corrected,” he also said to DR.

Denmark is currently seeing a general trend of increasing prices at grocery stores as the country experiences record inflation.

SHOW COMMENTS