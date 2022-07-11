Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

PROPERTY

Property sales increase in Denmark along with house prices

There has been an increase in the number of homes put up for sale in the last year in Denmark, along with an increase in prices, according to the latest property news.

Published: 11 July 2022 12:27 CEST
Updated: 11 July 2022 13:47 CEST
An apartment for sale in Copenhagen.
There were 1,366 more owner-occupied apartments for sale in Denmark at the end of June 2022 compared to June 2021. Photo: Mathias Svold/Ritzau Scanpix

According to Finans Danmark, at the end of June this year, there were 25,239 detached (parcelhuse) and terraced houses (rækkehuse) for sale, which is 2149 more than this time last year.

There were also 6,864 owner-occupied apartments (ejerlejligheder) for sale at the end of June, which is 1,366 more than the previous year.

Despite the increase, there are still relatively few houses for sale compared with previous levels, according to Finans Danmark,

In theory, an increase in homes for sale can mean lower house prices, due to the buyer having more choice, but that is not the case this year.

According to Finans Danmark, an average house of 140 square meters costs around 2.8 million kroner, which is just over 175,000 kroner more than a year ago.

An average owner-occupied apartment of 80 square metres costs around 3.2 million kroner, which is an increase of almost 120,000 kroner from last year.

The reason the average cost for an apartment is more than a house is because many apartments in Denmark are located in Copenhagen, where property prices are much higher than other parts of the country.

Properties are also on the market for a short amount of time this year, due to a high interest from buyers.

However Deputy CEO of Finans Danmark, Ane Arnth Jensen warns prospective home sellers that the rise in interest rates, as well as the cost of living in Denmark, could make it more difficult for people to finance a home.

Inflation in Denmark, the rate at which prices rise, edged up to 8.2 percent in the last 12 months, according to Statistics Denmark. This is the largest increase over a year since February 1983, when prices rose by 8.7 percent.

“This makes it more expensive to be Danish, and this may mean that fewer people can afford to match the high property prices”, Ane Arnth Jensen said.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

PROPERTY

Will house prices in Denmark ever fall?

House prices in Denmark have increased consistently in recent years, making it harder for first time buyers to get on the property ladder. But a reversal in the trend can be expected by 2024, a bank said on Wednesday.

Published: 18 May 2022 13:58 CEST
Will house prices in Denmark ever fall?

Increasing interest and inflation will cause house prices in Denmark to fall by the end of next year, Danish bank Handelsbanken said in a new prognosis published on Wednesday.

The bank predicts an overall fall in property prices of between 10 and 15 percent by the end of 2023, according to the analysis.

“And we would certainly not rule out such marked price drops in the most expensive areas like the apartment market in Copenhagen, which will also be impacted by a property tax reform that takes effect in 2024,” the bank’s senior economist Jes Asmussen wrote in the analysis.

High employment levels will help place the Danish economy in a strong position once it reaches more difficult times, according to the analysis.

The war in Ukraine has contributed to instability which has helped push inflation upwards to levels not seen since the early 1980s.

READ ALSO: Food and energy prices rocket as Danish inflation hits 40-year high

While the consumer price index in April was 6.7 percent higher than last year, Handelsbanken expects inflation for the year as a whole to be around 6.2 percent.

“And although it is expected to fall next year, we will probably have to get used to inflation being higher than we have been used to for many years,” Asmussen wrote.

High inflation and raised interest rates are a bad combination for home buyers who will see their buying potential diminished, the bank concludes.

But predictions of lower property prices in the future are subject to uncertainty because of the war in Ukraine and its potential to cause further inflation.

Asmussen nevertheless said it is not a question of whether house prices will fall, but when and by how much.

“We expect that the many headwinds for the housing market will lead to price drops for the country as a whole, and these will become clearer after the summer,” he said.

SHOW COMMENTS