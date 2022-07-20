SAS expects 80 percent of stranded passengers to return home by Wednesday

SAS and pilots’ trade unions on Tuesday announced an agreement had been reached over a new collective bargaining agreement for the pilots’ working terms, bringing to an end a two-week that has cost the airline millions and seen hundreds of passengers stranded.

Although the strike has ended, SAS said it would be several days before services returned to full capacity and that already-cancelled flights would remain cancelled.

Four in five of passengers who are still stranded will be home by Wednesday evening, SAS said earlier on Wednesday.

Following the announcement of the agreement, the airline said 3,000 passengers were still unable to get home. As such, 2,400 are expect to have made their return trips by the end of Wednesday.

The estimate was given by SAS’ head of media communications in Denmark, Alexandra Lindgren Kaoukji.

Around half of the 3,000 stranded tourists were said to be Danish with most of them at Mediterranean destinations, according to Kaoukji.

The 600 remaining passengers are expected to arrive home in the next few days.