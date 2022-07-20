Read news from:
SAS expects 80 percent of stranded passengers to return home by Wednesday

Scandinavian airline SAS says that it expects four out of five charter tourists who are still stranded at their destinations to be returned home by Wednesday following the resolution of a pilots’ strike.

Published: 20 July 2022 14:53 CEST
Check in information at Copenhagen Airport July 19th. Airline SAS is working to return stranded passengers following the conclusion of a pilots' strike. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

SAS and pilots’ trade unions on Tuesday announced an agreement had been reached over a new collective bargaining agreement for the pilots’ working terms, bringing to an end a two-week that has cost the airline millions and seen hundreds of passengers stranded.

Although the strike has ended, SAS said it would be several days before services returned to full capacity and that already-cancelled flights would remain cancelled.

READ ALSO:

Four in five of passengers who are still stranded will be home by Wednesday evening, SAS said earlier on Wednesday.

Following the announcement of the agreement, the airline said 3,000 passengers were still unable to get home. As such, 2,400 are expect to have made their return trips by the end of Wednesday.

The estimate was given by SAS’ head of media communications in Denmark, Alexandra Lindgren Kaoukji.

Around half of the 3,000 stranded tourists were said to be Danish with most of them at Mediterranean destinations, according to Kaoukji.

The 600 remaining passengers are expected to arrive home in the next few days.

SAS

How long will SAS flights take to get back to normal service?

Scandinavian airline SAS and the unions representing their pilots said early on Tuesday that they had reached an agreement which will bring to an end a two-week strike. But services will not immediately return to normal.

Published: 19 July 2022 10:46 CEST
The agreement ending the strike after 15 days was confirmed by both the company and the unions after a negotiation session ran through Monday and into the early hours of Tuesday.

Despite the end of the strike having been agreed, passengers scheduled to fly with SAS in the coming days may still be affected by strike-related disruptions.

READ ALSO: SAS and pilots’ unions confirm end of strike

SAS said that “regular operations will resume as soon as possible,” but that may not be soon enough for passengers scheduled to fly in the next few days. 

“There might be additional traffic disruptions, and consequently, cancelled flights in the next few days as we are working on getting back to normal traffic,” the airline wrote on its website this morning. 

Flights already cancelled due to the strike will remain cancelled, SAS also stated.

The airline advises passengers to check their flight status via the relevant page on the SAS website before travelling to the airport.

The website of Danish broadcaster DR shows a running list of shuttered flights within the next seven days. Users on the website can scroll down to the first blue box to find cancelled flights. 

Flights operated by SAS Link, SAS Connect and the company’s partners Air Baltic, CityJet and XFLY are not affected by the strike, SAS noted.

For passengers whose flights are cancelled, rebooking options within the same time frame as existing bookings are limited, SAS said.

However, passengers who can be rebooked to alternative flights will receive an SMS with information about the new itinerary. Passengers who cannot be rebooked will also receive an SMS. If your flight is cancelled you are entitled to full refund of your ticket, which can be requested on the My Bookings section of the SAS website.

SAS has meanwhile offered passengers booked on SAS operated flights between July 17th-21st the option of rebooking the ticket free of charge to a SAS operated flight on another date within the next 360 days and to the same destination.

More general information for passengers affected by the strike can be found here.

