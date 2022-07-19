Read news from:
How long will SAS flights take to get back to normal service?

Scandinavian airline SAS and the unions representing their pilots said early on Tuesday that they had reached an agreement which will bring to an end a two-week strike. But services will not immediately return to normal.

Published: 19 July 2022 10:46 CEST
Copenhagen Airport
Copenhagen Airport illustration photo. An agreement has been reached to end the SAS pilots' strike but some services will remain disrupted in the coming days. Photo by Carlos Coronado on Unsplash

The agreement ending the strike after 15 days was confirmed by both the company and the unions after a negotiation session ran through Monday and into the early hours of Tuesday.

Despite the end of the strike having been agreed, passengers scheduled to fly with SAS in the coming days may still be affected by strike-related disruptions.

READ ALSO: SAS and pilots’ unions confirm end of strike

SAS said that “regular operations will resume as soon as possible,” but that may not be soon enough for passengers scheduled to fly in the next few days. 

“There might be additional traffic disruptions, and consequently, cancelled flights in the next few days as we are working on getting back to normal traffic,” the airline wrote on its website this morning. 

Flights already cancelled due to the strike will remain cancelled, SAS also stated.

The airline advises passengers to check their flight status via the relevant page on the SAS website before travelling to the airport.

The website of Danish broadcaster DR shows a running list of shuttered flights within the next seven days. Users on the website can scroll down to the first blue box to find cancelled flights. 

Flights operated by SAS Link, SAS Connect and the company’s partners Air Baltic, CityJet and XFLY are not affected by the strike, SAS noted.

For passengers whose flights are cancelled, rebooking options within the same time frame as existing bookings are limited, SAS said.

However, passengers who can be rebooked to alternative flights will receive an SMS with information about the new itinerary. Passengers who cannot be rebooked will also receive an SMS. If your flight is cancelled you are entitled to full refund of your ticket, which can be requested on the My Bookings section of the SAS website.

SAS has meanwhile offered passengers booked on SAS operated flights between July 17th-21st the option of rebooking the ticket free of charge to a SAS operated flight on another date within the next 360 days and to the same destination.

More general information for passengers affected by the strike can be found here.

SAS and pilots’ unions confirm end of strike

Scandinavian airline SAS and the unions representing their pilots said early on Tuesday that they had reached an agreement, ending a two-week strike that has cost the ailing airline between 9 and 12 million euros a day.

Published: 19 July 2022 08:13 CEST
“I am pleased to report that we now have come to an agreement with all four pilot unions for SAS Scandinavia and the strike has ended,” chief executive Anko van der Werff said in a statement.

“Finally, we can resume normal operations and fly our customers on their much longed-for summer holidays. I deeply regret that so many of our passengers have been impacted by this strike,” he added.

A new agreement, covering the next five and half years, means that “flights operated by SAS Scandinavia will resume according to their regular traffic program as soon as possible”, the company said.

“SAS pilots have taken responsibility to sign a new agreement with SAS and the strike will cease,” the Swedish Air Line Pilots Association (SPF) said in a separate statement, adding that it had been “an extraordinary and very demanding negotiation.”

Pilots have been striking since July 4th, when nearly 1,000 of them walked off the job after talks broke down.

They were protesting against salary cuts demanded by management as part of a restructuring plan aimed at ensuring the survival of the company, and the firm’s decision not to re-hire pilots laid off during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the new deal, 450 pilots will be re-hired.

One day after the strike began SAS announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States, and van der Werff last week warned that the prolonged strike was putting the Chapter 11 process in jeopardy and, “ultimately, the survival of the company at stake”.

When the stoppage was in its tenth day, SAS said it had already cost roughly 1 to 1.3 billion Swedish kronor (94 million to 123 million euros), with more than 2,500 flights cancelled.

The CEO also said the strike also had “a severe impact on our possibilities to succeed with SAS Forward”, the cost-saving programme launched by the ailing company in February.

While the airline said it could meet its obligations in the near term it warned cash reserves “will erode very quickly in the face of a continuing pilot strike”.

SAS, which employs nearly 7,000 people, mainly in Denmark, Norway and Sweden, is also seeking to raise about 9.5 billion kronor in fresh capital.

“We now get on with the important work of progressing our transformation plan SAS FORWARD and building a strong and competitive SAS for generations to come,” van der Werff said on Tuesday.

The summer is shaping up to be difficult overall for European airlines and airports, who are faced with staff shortages that are affecting air traffic.

After widespread job losses linked to Covid-19, airlines and airports are struggling to recruit new staff in many countries.

