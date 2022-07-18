How hot will it be in Denmark this week?

Sunny, dry and hot weather has been forecast by the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) for much of this week, with temperatures exceeding 30 degrees in some areas.

“The overall picture is that we will have a week with sun at the start of the week and mostly dry weather,” DMI meteorologist Klaus Larsen told broadcaster DMI.

Hot weather in Denmark is related to the high pressure front currently causing extreme temperatures in southern Europe as well as the UK, which could see all-time record highs for hot weather set on Monday. France, Spain and Portugal have seen severe wildfires.

The front has “drawn this very hot African air which has been over Spain and Portugal and has been drawn further upwards and is over England, France, the Netherlands and Belgium today,” Larsen said.

“It will then move on and visit Denmark in the middle of this week before it will be pushed onwards and replaced by cold air moving down from the north,” he said.

Many Danish residents will be hoping for good weather this week with many in the country currently using annual leave for their summer holidays. The Danish holiday and vacation system means that summer breaks for people working in many sectors tend to coincide.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will all be hotter than usual across the country, with temperatures ranging from 25 to 30 degrees Celsius. Wednesday is likely to be the hottest of the three days.

Dagen slutter med en blanding af sol og skyer ⛅️og omkring 20 grader. Den kommende uge vender sommervarmen for alvor tilbage, onsdag op omkring 30 grader🥵 — DMI (@dmidk) July 17, 2022

Thursday will see the hot weather begin to turn and overcast skies and rainy spells could occur.

“When the cold air meets the hot air, which can contain a lot of moisture without you really noticing, some quite strong weather phenomena can be elicited in which we can get quite strong rain showers and thunder,” Larsen said.