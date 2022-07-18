Read news from:
How hot will it be in Denmark this week?

The Danish Meteorological Institute has forecast temperatures over 30 degrees Celsius this week as many in the country enjoy annual leave.

Published: 18 July 2022 09:49 CEST
Denmark could see 30 degree temperatures this week while many take annual leave from work. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Sunny, dry and hot weather has been forecast by the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) for much of this week, with temperatures exceeding 30 degrees in some areas.

“The overall picture is that we will have a week with sun at the start of the week and mostly dry weather,” DMI meteorologist Klaus Larsen told broadcaster DMI.

Hot weather in Denmark is related to the high pressure front currently causing extreme temperatures in southern Europe as well as the UK, which could see all-time record highs for hot weather set on Monday. France, Spain and Portugal have seen severe wildfires.

The front has “drawn this very hot African air which has been over Spain and Portugal and has been drawn further upwards and is over England, France, the Netherlands and Belgium today,” Larsen said.

“It will then move on and visit Denmark in the middle of this week before it will be pushed onwards and replaced by cold air moving down from the north,” he said.

Many Danish residents will be hoping for good weather this week with many in the country currently using annual leave for their summer holidays. The Danish holiday and vacation system means that summer breaks for people working in many sectors tend to coincide.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will all be hotter than usual across the country, with temperatures ranging from 25 to 30 degrees Celsius. Wednesday is likely to be the hottest of the three days.

Thursday will see the hot weather begin to turn and overcast skies and rainy spells could occur.

“When the cold air meets the hot air, which can contain a lot of moisture without you really noticing, some quite strong weather phenomena can be elicited in which we can get quite strong rain showers and thunder,” Larsen said.

Is Denmark having its sunniest March ever?

March is not a month famous for sunshine and mild temperatures in Denmark, but the current month has broken with that reputation and could set new records.

Published: 24 March 2022 17:21 CET
Sunshine and blue sky have dominated weather reports so far throughout March 2022 and, although the end of the month could bring some cloud, the current month is on course to set a record as the sunniest March in Denmark.

As of Thursday morning, 170 hours of sunshine had been registered in March, leaving it 30 hours short of the existing record of 200 hours, a record that has stood for almost 80 years according to broadcaster DR.

The remaining hours of sunshine look achievable if the forecast for the coming days is anything to go by, according to the broadcaster’s meteorologist Søren Jacobsen.

“With the daylight hours we are having now, we get around 10 hours of sun per day when there are no clouds,” he told DR prior to Thursday, which also saw day-long sunshine.

March normally gets 138.4 hours of sunshine, according to DR. The figure is based on the average for the past 10 years.

The Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) measures and records Denmark’s sunshine hours. The sunlight must be of a certain strength for it to count towards the total, but in general, a clear sky across the entire horizon and no clouds are required.

The most sun-drenched March on record in Denmark occurred in 1943, when 200 hours were registered. Second place is 2013 with 189.7 hours.

In 2020, Denmark got 182 hours of sun, placing that year 6th on the current list. The country was locked down due to Covid-19 from March 11th through the end of the month.

