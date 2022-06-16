For members
Feriepenge: Denmark’s vacation pay rules explained
If you work for a company in Denmark, your yearly time off is likely to be provided for by the 'feriepenge' accrual system for paid annual leave.
Published: 16 June 2022 16:37 CEST
If you work in Denmark, a good understanding of 'feriepenge' (holiday allowance) rules will help you plan time off in the summer and around the calendar. Photo by S'well on Unsplash
Why is Denmark opposed to an EU minimum wage law?
An agreement over a minimum wage for EU member states has been reached between the EU parliament and European Council but why has it raised concerns in Denmark?
Published: 7 June 2022 13:34 CEST
Updated: 7 June 2022 17:10 CEST
