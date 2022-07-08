Read news from:
SAS

SAS strike-affected tourists unable to return to Copenhagen

Striking SAS pilots will this weekend begin bringing back thousands of charter flight passengers who would otherwise be left stranded, but flights are unlikely to land at Copenhagen Airport as things stand.

Published: 8 July 2022 13:07 CEST
SAS aircraft parked at Oslo Gardermoen Airport
SAS aircraft parked at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on July 4th during a pilots' strike. Photo: Ntb/Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix

The chairman of the Norwegian SAS pilots’ trade union, Roger Klokset, told news agency NTB in Norway that pilots will “fly empty aircraft to collect passengers from destinations where it is difficult to find alternative return transport”.

According to SAS, 18 flights will depart on Friday to bring home stranded charter tourists.

More flights are likely to depart this weekend although the exact number is currently uncertain, according to SAS head of media communications in Denmark Alexandra Lindgren Kaoukji.

An initial figure of 100 flights was given, but this is now not certain to be the case.

“We are deciding day by day” Kaoukji told news wire Ritzau.

In the first instance, the flights will primarily land at Stockholm and Oslo airports with only a very limited number returning to Copenhagen, SAS said.

That is because 200 flight mechanics at Copenhagen Airport are currently also striking in sympathy with the SAS pilots.

“There are very strict requirements for aircraft maintenance. It is completely rule-bound,” Kaoukji said.

“We have been able to release aircraft that did not need maintenance,” she said, adding that SAS is in dialogue with the mechanics’ trade union, Dansk Metal.

“As soon as we have an agreement, we can continue the operation,” she said.

Dansk Metal head of negotiations Keld Bækkelund Hansen told Ritzau that the mechanics had offered to end their strike under condition that the aircraft would be used to bring tourists home.

Hansen said that SAS was yet to indicate whether it would accept that offer.

Tourists are stranded at holiday destinations because SAS pilots went on strike on Monday after delivering them to their destinations last weekend. 

SAS

ANALYSIS: Why are SAS pilots on strike?

SAS pilots are causing travel misery for thousands but how do they justify their strike action?

Published: 5 July 2022 16:51 CEST
ANALYSIS: Why are SAS pilots on strike?

As many as 900 pilots in Denmark, Norway and Sweden are participating in a strike which SAS has warned will affect 30,000 passengers each day the strike continues

Unions announced that strikes would go ahead after the deadline for the two parties to find an agreement was pushed back several times

When strike action was confirmed, union reps said that the gap between what pilots wanted and what was offered was too far to be bridged with negotiations. 

“We have not succeeded in agreeing with SAS. We have been in long, long negotiations. We have come a long way. We have tried to reach an agreement but experienced that no matter how far we go, it will never be enough,” Martin Lindgren from the Swedish Pilot Association and leader of the SAS Pilot Group told business and financial site E24

The gap between the parties stems from two issues. Firstly, pilots are unhappy with the wages and working conditions offered by SAS. Unions have said that pilots were willing to take a five percent pay cut and work longer hours to strike a deal. 

However, the bigger issue for SAS pilots is that instead of re-employing those SAS pilots who were laid off during cutbacks caused by the pandemic, priority is instead being given to hiring new pilots on cheaper deals in two subsidiaries, SAS Link and SAS Connect.

The creation of the two subsidiaries came at a similar time as when 560 pilots lost their jobs due to the airline slashing costs across the board. 

Meanwhile, the airline has argued that hiring new pilots to the subsidiaries is an essential part of cost-cutting practices to ensure the airline’s survival. The airline has said that the subsidiaries are a vital step in attempting to cut costs by 7.5 billion kroner annually as part of the firm’s SAS Forward plan. 

In contrast, pilots’ representatives argue that using subsidiaries was a form of union-busting and goes against the Scandinavian working model. 

Last week, Roger Klokset, head of the Norwegian SAS pilots’ association, told newspaper VG said they were willing to see the company go under if needs be. 

“Yes. Undoubtedly if the company fails to relate to the Scandinavian model, we believe that is an actor that doesn’t have the right to life,” Klokset told VG. 

