SAS strike-affected tourists unable to return to Copenhagen

The chairman of the Norwegian SAS pilots’ trade union, Roger Klokset, told news agency NTB in Norway that pilots will “fly empty aircraft to collect passengers from destinations where it is difficult to find alternative return transport”.

According to SAS, 18 flights will depart on Friday to bring home stranded charter tourists.

More flights are likely to depart this weekend although the exact number is currently uncertain, according to SAS head of media communications in Denmark Alexandra Lindgren Kaoukji.

An initial figure of 100 flights was given, but this is now not certain to be the case.

“We are deciding day by day” Kaoukji told news wire Ritzau.

In the first instance, the flights will primarily land at Stockholm and Oslo airports with only a very limited number returning to Copenhagen, SAS said.

That is because 200 flight mechanics at Copenhagen Airport are currently also striking in sympathy with the SAS pilots.

“There are very strict requirements for aircraft maintenance. It is completely rule-bound,” Kaoukji said.

“We have been able to release aircraft that did not need maintenance,” she said, adding that SAS is in dialogue with the mechanics’ trade union, Dansk Metal.

“As soon as we have an agreement, we can continue the operation,” she said.

Dansk Metal head of negotiations Keld Bækkelund Hansen told Ritzau that the mechanics had offered to end their strike under condition that the aircraft would be used to bring tourists home.

Hansen said that SAS was yet to indicate whether it would accept that offer.

Tourists are stranded at holiday destinations because SAS pilots went on strike on Monday after delivering them to their destinations last weekend.

