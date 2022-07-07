For members
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
Mechanics striking in solidarity with SAS pilots, fertility treatment data and the return of possessions to shoppers from Field's are among the news stories in Denmark on Thursday.
Published: 7 July 2022 09:19 CEST
Nordisk Film cinemas closed on Monday and Tuesday this weeks after the Field's shooting. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday
Copenhagen memorial for mall shooting victims, an increase in filed bankruptcies last month and a shortage of nurse training applicants are the main stories in Denmark this Wednesday.
Published: 6 July 2022 10:33 CEST
Updated: 6 July 2022 12:18 CEST
