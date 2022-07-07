Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Aviation mechanics strike in support of SAS pilots

Around 200 flight mechanics in Denmark yesterday announced that they will conduct a sympathy strike, beginning from midnight last night. The strike is being conducted in support of SAS pilots, broadcaster DR reports.

SAS pilots in Norway, Sweden and Denmark are currently striking over failed collective bargaining negotiations, affecting travel for hundreds of passengers.

READ ALSO: How long could the SAS pilot strike last?

Despite the mechanics’ strike, SAS states that aircraft under its subsidiary companies including SAS Connect and SAS Link will continue flying.

Fertility treatment for singles and lesbian couples doubles in 10-year period

Single women and lesbian couples now undergo treatment to become pregnant twice as much compared to ten years ago, according to Danish Health Authority data reported by newspaper Kristeligt Dagblad.

During 2021, around 15,000 women in Denmark received fertility treatment, including 2,721 who stated they are single. That compares to 1,316 in 2012.

The number of same sex female couples increased from 315 to 595 in the same period.

Aircraft engine catches fire at Copenhagen Airport

Emergency services responded last night to an engine fire in a passenger aircraft on the tarmac at Copenhagen Airport.

Police initially wrote on Twitter that they’d been alerted to an “issue with a passenger plane” that was having problems at the gate.

It was later confirmed that the issue was an engine fire and that the fire had been extinguished with “passengers evacuated and no injuries”.

Der er nu skabt overblik over situationen. Brand opstået i motor på passagerfly, der holdt ved gaten. Ilden slukket. Passagerer evakueret. Ingen tilskadekomne. Redningsberedskab og politi arbejder færdigt på stedet #politidk — Københavns Politi (@KobenhavnPoliti) July 6, 2022

Earlier on Wednesday, police were also active at the airport to investigate a suspicious item of luggage. That turned out to be a false alarm.

Items returned to shoppers who fled Field’s shooting

Police yesterday finished investigations at shopping mall Field’s in Copenhagen following Sunday’s deadly shooting, which claimed three lives.

Personal possessions including bags, baby strollers and shoes were gathered by police and could be retrieved by their owners from yesterday.

The items were taken to the main Copenhagen police station, Københavns Politigård.

“It’s very obvious that people dropped what they had in their hands,” senior officer Trine Fisker of Copenhagen Police told DR.

READ ALSO: Copenhagen holds memorial for mall shooting victims