IN PICTURES: The Tour de France starts in Denmark

The Tour de France has a long tradition of kicking off its first stage abroad. Whether it be Amsterdam back in 1954, the very first time it the race was taken abroad, San Sebastián in Spain in 1992, or Leeds in the north of England in 2014, having the first tour of the famous French bike race abroad always attracts excitement to the host city and always attracts a crowd.
If you’ve lived in or visited Denmark, you’ll know that the Danes are crazy about bikes. The Tour de France, therefore, has unsurprisingly gotten them a little excited.
This year, the three-day ‘Denmark Grand Depart’ of the Tour de France attracted massive crowds that lined the streets as riders sped past famous landmarks including the Little Mermaid statue, the harbour-front Blox building, and the Amalienborg palace, where Crown Prince Frederik even joined the celebrations.
Here’s a look at the best pictures from the Danish stages of the famous French bike race so far.
After some scorching weather in Denmark over the last week, it did, predictably, start to rain an hour before the event.
On Saturday the 2nd of July, the Tour entered its second stage: a 202km journey between Roskilde and Nyborg. Wind and rain are forecast along the coastal route for Saturday’s stage two with a predicted crosswind on the giant 20km Grand Belt Bridge at the end of the race.
