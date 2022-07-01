Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TOUR DE FRANCE

Thousands of cycling fans in Copenhagen for Tour de France departure

Fans packed downtown Copenhagen ahead of the Tour de France's Grand Depart on Friday where Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik had promised to watch from in front of the royal palace, while over a billion television viewers are expected to tune in over the three weeks.

Published: 1 July 2022 15:30 CEST
Tour de France 2022 spectators
Tour de France 2022 spectators at Amalienborg, in Copenhagen. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Storm clouds were gathering and rain could make the 13.2km opening stage time-trial route treacherous.

The 176 riders will hit speeds of up to 60kph as they ride past sights including the Little Mermaid statue, the harbour-front Blox building and the Amalienborg palace.

The showpiece opener is a showdown between cycling’s top time-trial specialists, Italian Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers and Belgian superstar Wout van Aert of Jumbo-Visma.

The pair leave the starter ramp consecutively at 5:04pm and 5:05pm local time.

Riders compete on specialised bikes for the time-trial and wear tailored aerodynamic outfits that cost up to and above 4,000 euros.

Frenchman Jeremy Lecroq will be the first man down the ramp at 4pm outside the Tivoli theme park, next to Copenhagen’s eye-catching central train station.

Van Aert, winner of a time-trial, a sprint and a mountain stage at the 2021 Tour, was excited after two editions impacted by Covid-19.

“I was surprised by the amount of people on the roadsides. After two years, we can finally have a Grand Depart with huge crowds,” he said.

Overall race favourite and two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar was impressed by the rapturous reception the Tour received on Wednesday.

“I’m ready personally and my team is ready too, and you can only be happy with the kind of reception we have had here,” said the UAE Team Emirates leader.

Around a dozen riders scheduled to race have tested positive for Covid and been replaced, although none of them were among the favourites.

French climbing specialist Romain Bardet said he felt panic when he boarded his flight to Copenhagen and realised few people were wearing masks. Dutch sprinter Dylan Groenewegen avoided the issue by travelling by campervan.

The sport’s greatest race attracts up to 15 million roadside fans per year and the opening three days in cycling-obsessed Denmark on the 109th edition will provide the same festive atmosphere so beloved by the French.

Saturday’s second stage runs 202.5km from Roskilde to Nyborg along roads adjacent to fjords and culminates with a 20km crossing of the Great Belt Bridge.

Sunday’s final day in Denmark is a 182km run from Vejle to Sønderborg.

READ ALSO:

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TOUR DE FRANCE

Tour de France gets rapturous Danish reception in Copenhagen

Raucous crowds at the Copenhagen Tivoli theme park gave the Tour de France the kind of reception organisers could only have dreamed of on Wednesday.

Published: 30 June 2022 09:32 CEST
Tour de France gets rapturous Danish reception in Copenhagen

The loudest cheers were for Danish riders such as Jonas Vingegaard and for the biggest names led by champion Tadej Pogacar.

Staff at the park said only rock stars had attracted such crowds before.

Pogacar, who rides for UAE Team Emirates’, said he was excited too.

“As a team we are ready, and me and as an individual I’m ready too, so I can’t wait to start of Friday with the time trial,” the Slovenian said.

Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik attended the official unveiling of the teams, two days before the 21-day Tour opens with a 13km time-trial, the first of three stages in Denmark.

Tivoli Park has around 25 fairground rides. On Wednesday the 176 cyclists added one, riding round a special 1km track to be greeted by thousands of smiling, cheering and filming fans.

“I feel great, especially today with all these people in Copenhagen, you can only be happy.” said Pogacar.

READ ALSO:

SHOW COMMENTS