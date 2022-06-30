For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
An agreement on a change to the pay limit scheme, Covid infection rates, and the latest on monkeypox are among the top headlines in Denmark this Thursday.
Published: 30 June 2022 08:27 CEST
Tour de France riders rolled through Tivoli ahead of the team presentation. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
Eighty-six weekend flights cancelled and a major setback for Copenhagen's artificial peninsula project are among the top headlines in Denmark this Tuesday.
Published: 28 June 2022 08:48 CEST
