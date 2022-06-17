Read news from:
UKRAINE

UPDATED: Denmark’s government supports Ukraine EU candidacy 

Denmark’s government has said it will support Ukraine’s bid for EU membership after the European Commission deemed the country’s candidacy viable.

Published: 17 June 2022 11:53 CEST
Danish foreign minister Jeppe Kofod
Danish foreign minister Jeppe Kofod. Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard / Ritzau Scanpix

Ukraine’s bid to be part of the EU got a majority backing in Danish Parliament on Friday after the European Commission backed the bid.

“It is really, really important that Europe opens the door for Ukraine, so that we can get started to ensure that Ukraine can be ready for EU membership,” foreign affairs spokesperson Michael Aastrup told newswire Ritzau.

Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said on Twitter that Denmark was looking forward to continuing cooperation with Ukraine on reforms.

The possibility for Ukraine to become part of the EU is conditional on Ukraine implementing reforms – on rule of law, oligarchs, human rights and tackling corruption – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday. She added that “good work has been done.”

Candidacy status is a significant step to joining the EU but the whole process can take years.

“When a candidate’s status is granted, it is not the same as Ukraine being ready to join the EU. There are a large number of criteria to be met and there are a large number of outstanding ones that Ukraine lacks. These are some of the things that are being addressed”, Michael Aastrup said.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will attend a meeting in Brussels next week where the recommendation from the European Commission will be voted and signed off by the EU’s 27 member states. France, Germany and Italy have also already backed Ukraine’s bid but the decision has to be unanimous.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that status as a candidate for EU membership is vital to his country, while the country’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba has said the question could be decisive in the war to defend Ukraine from invasion by Russia.

READ MORE: Number of Ukrainian refugees working in Denmark triples in one month

UKRAINE

Zelensky urges Denmark to back Ukraine’s EU membership bid

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday conducted a briefing with Danish journalists at which he thanked Denmark for its support but called for backing in Kyiv’s bid to join the EU.

Published: 14 June 2022 14:08 CEST
Zelensky urges Denmark to back Ukraine’s EU membership bid

Zelensky made his comments at a digital press briefing arranged by the Berlingske media group in Copenhagen.

The Ukrainian president also stated his country’s need for material support as it defends itself against the invasion by Russia, which began on February 24th.

“I cannot say we have everything we need. Of course we need more. But I also want to say that Denmark is helping us. The Danish prime minister was one of the first European leaders to come to Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

“There has been military support, I have spoken to parliament, and there has been support from the parliament. Of course we would like to have even more, but I cannot say anything negative about Denmark,” he said.

Zelensky urged Danish politicians to support Ukraine’s bid to become an EU member state.

“I would like Denmark to stand strongly with the other European countries in relation to Ukraine’s EU application,” he said.

96 percent of Ukrainians want their country to join the EU, according to Zelensky.

He also said that Ukraine is unable to negotiate with Russia under current conditions.

“To negotiate, Russia must be ready to negotiate. The Russians keep saying they are ready to negotiate but at the same time they keep bombing us,” he said.

“You cannot negotiate under those conditions. It is not normal to act this way if you want to negotiate,” he said.

