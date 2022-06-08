Number of Ukrainian refugees working in Denmark triples in one month

Preliminary figures from May show 1,055 Ukrainians hired on the labour market in Denmark compared to 320 in April, the Employment Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
The figures encompass people from Ukraine who fled from the country after the invasion by Russia on February 24th this year.
The ministry said it expects the total to further increase because companies can register tax on staff earnings in May until the deadline of June 10th.
“One in seven (Ukrainian refugees) have found a job since the war broke out and that’s very good going,”” employment minister Peter Hummelgaard said.
“We want them to work, and they fortunately have a large appetite for it,” he added.
The minister also said that many Ukrainians are still awaiting work permits and that others are waiting to be allocated housing or childcare.
Latest figures from the Danish Immigration service (Udlændingestyrelsen) show that around 30,000 Ukrainians have been granted residency in Denmark under a special law passed earlier this year.
Member comments