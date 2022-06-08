Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

Number of Ukrainian refugees working in Denmark triples in one month

The number of displaced persons from Ukraine who have jobs in Denmark increased three-fold between April and May this year.

Published: 8 June 2022 13:06 CEST
People march in support of Ukraine in Copenhagen
People march in support of Ukraine in Copenhagen in April. The number of Ukrainians working in Denmark has risen sharply. Photo: Nils Meilvang/Ritzau Scanpix

Preliminary figures from May show 1,055 Ukrainians hired on the labour market in Denmark compared to 320 in April, the Employment Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The figures encompass people from Ukraine who fled from the country after the invasion by Russia on February 24th this year.

The ministry said it expects the total to further increase because companies can register tax on staff earnings in May until the deadline of June 10th.

“One in seven (Ukrainian refugees) have found a job since the war broke out and that’s very good going,”” employment minister Peter Hummelgaard said.

“We want them to work, and they fortunately have a large appetite for it,” he added.

The minister also said that many Ukrainians are still awaiting work permits and that others are waiting to be allocated housing or childcare.

Latest figures from the Danish Immigration service (Udlændingestyrelsen) show that around 30,000 Ukrainians have been granted residency in Denmark under a special law passed earlier this year.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WORKING IN DENMARK

Why is Denmark opposed to an EU minimum wage law?

An agreement over a minimum wage for EU member states has been reached between the EU parliament and European Council but why has it raised concerns in Denmark?

Published: 7 June 2022 13:34 CEST
Updated: 7 June 2022 17:10 CEST
Why is Denmark opposed to an EU minimum wage law?

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced the agreement in a statement on Tuesday following an agreement between the parliament and council on Monday night.

The agreement must be formally approved by the EU Parliament and the Council before taking effect. That process is expected to be a formality.

A proposal to introduce a minimum wage was introduced by the EU Commission in 2020. A subsequent proposal for an EU directive on the area has since met with strong opposition from Denmark’s government.

The government opposes EU rules in an area that is normally regulated in Denmark by labour market forces, specifically collective bargaining agreements between trade unions and employer organisations.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What is a Danish collective bargaining agreement?

Several attempts have been made in Brussels to accommodate the Danish concerns. Von der Leyen also repeated those sentiments on Tuesday, stating that there would be “full respect for national traditions and the autonomy of labour market partners”.

Employment minister Peter Hummelgaard, along with Swedish government representatives, have led calls by nine EU countries expressing concerns about an EU minimum wage.

The European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights, Nicolas Schmit, has meanwhile said that Denmark does not need to be concerned about any threat to its labour model.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has also stated that she does not believe there is any threat to the Danish practice of setting wages and working conditions through labour market negotiations.

But Marianne Vind, an MEP with Denmark’s governing Social Democratic party, gave critical marks on Tuesday relating to the EU agreement.

“In the final outcome, this could mean that the Commission and EU Court can force Denmark to introduce a minimum wage,” Wind said.

Left wing parties in Denmark, notably the Red Green Alliance (Enhedslisten), have previously raised a similar concern – that an EU agreement could have the unintentional effect of forcing Denmark to introduce a minimum wage.

The EU Commission believes that a minimum wage directive would enable Denmark to continue with its current practice, however.

That is because the system practiced in Denmark ensures good wages and working conditions for employees, it said.

The aim of the directive would not be to impact countries like Denmark, but other EU member states which have a legal minimum wage, it said.

Those assurances were not enough to convince Vind. The Social Democratic MEP said that the EU directive is an intervention in an area in which the union should not legislate.

“If this proposal genuinely introduces minimum wages in Denmark, I will bang the drum (in favour of) Denmark, even if we have to do it alone, going to court against the EU,” she said to news wire Ritzau.

SHOW COMMENTS