Zelensky urges Denmark to back Ukraine’s EU membership bid

Zelensky made his comments at a digital press briefing arranged by the Berlingske media group in Copenhagen.

The Ukrainian president also stated his country’s need for material support as it defends itself against the invasion by Russia, which began on February 24th.

“I cannot say we have everything we need. Of course we need more. But I also want to say that Denmark is helping us. The Danish prime minister was one of the first European leaders to come to Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

“There has been military support, I have spoken to parliament, and there has been support from the parliament. Of course we would like to have even more, but I cannot say anything negative about Denmark,” he said.

Zelensky urged Danish politicians to support Ukraine’s bid to become an EU member state.

“I would like Denmark to stand strongly with the other European countries in relation to Ukraine’s EU application,” he said.

96 percent of Ukrainians want their country to join the EU, according to Zelensky.

He also said that Ukraine is unable to negotiate with Russia under current conditions.

“To negotiate, Russia must be ready to negotiate. The Russians keep saying they are ready to negotiate but at the same time they keep bombing us,” he said.

“You cannot negotiate under those conditions. It is not normal to act this way if you want to negotiate,” he said.