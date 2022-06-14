Read news from:
UKRAINE

Zelensky urges Denmark to back Ukraine’s EU membership bid

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday conducted a briefing with Danish journalists at which he thanked Denmark for its support but called for backing in Kyiv’s bid to join the EU.

Published: 14 June 2022 14:08 CEST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a previous address to the Danish public
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a previous address to the Danish public. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

Zelensky made his comments at a digital press briefing arranged by the Berlingske media group in Copenhagen.

The Ukrainian president also stated his country’s need for material support as it defends itself against the invasion by Russia, which began on February 24th.

“I cannot say we have everything we need. Of course we need more. But I also want to say that Denmark is helping us. The Danish prime minister was one of the first European leaders to come to Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

“There has been military support, I have spoken to parliament, and there has been support from the parliament. Of course we would like to have even more, but I cannot say anything negative about Denmark,” he said.

Zelensky urged Danish politicians to support Ukraine’s bid to become an EU member state.

“I would like Denmark to stand strongly with the other European countries in relation to Ukraine’s EU application,” he said.

96 percent of Ukrainians want their country to join the EU, according to Zelensky.

He also said that Ukraine is unable to negotiate with Russia under current conditions.

“To negotiate, Russia must be ready to negotiate. The Russians keep saying they are ready to negotiate but at the same time they keep bombing us,” he said.

“You cannot negotiate under those conditions. It is not normal to act this way if you want to negotiate,” he said.

UKRAINE

Number of Ukrainian refugees working in Denmark triples in one month

The number of displaced persons from Ukraine who have jobs in Denmark increased three-fold between April and May this year.

Published: 8 June 2022 13:06 CEST
Preliminary figures from May show 1,055 Ukrainians hired on the labour market in Denmark compared to 320 in April, the Employment Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The figures encompass people from Ukraine who fled from the country after the invasion by Russia on February 24th this year.

The ministry said it expects the total to further increase because companies can register tax on staff earnings in May until the deadline of June 10th.

“One in seven (Ukrainian refugees) have found a job since the war broke out and that’s very good going,”” employment minister Peter Hummelgaard said.

“We want them to work, and they fortunately have a large appetite for it,” he added.

The minister also said that many Ukrainians are still awaiting work permits and that others are waiting to be allocated housing or childcare.

Latest figures from the Danish Immigration service (Udlændingestyrelsen) show that around 30,000 Ukrainians have been granted residency in Denmark under a special law passed earlier this year.

