How Danish Tour de France preparations will cause traffic delays

The Grand Depart, the first stage of the Tour, starts in Copenhagen on July 1st and makes its way across Denmark taking in Roskilde, the Great Belt Bridge and Vejle before finishing in Sønderborg on July 4th.

MAP: Details of 2022 Tour de France (and Denmark) revealed

As part of Danish preparations for the event, the Tour de Storebælt (Great Belt Bridge Tour) takes place this weekend with around 16,000 participants expected.

With some road lanes reserved for the event, delays are expected for road users including drivers and bus passengers.

Police, event organisers and the Great Belt Bridge operator Sund & Bælt said on Wednesday that delays are likely to be considerable.

“Avoid using the route (over the Great Belt Bridge) as a driver. If can’t avoid using the route you should leave in very good time,” advice on the event website states.

The event crosses the seven-kilometre Great Belt Bridge close to its finish line. Although the bridge will remain open during the event, traffic will be restricted. An 80 kilometre per hour speed limit will be in place and overtaking not permitted.

“Try to drive over the Great Belt Bridge before 1pm or after 9pm,” Sund & Bælt said in a statement.

Other roads will also be susceptible to delays during the event.

Cyclists will take a route beginning in Roskilde before passing through Zealand towns Holbæk, Odsherred and Kalundborg. The route continues along the Zealand west coast.

Regional police said that short closures can be expected locally on Saturday due to the event.

“In Holbæk, but especially in Kalundborg, where two major access roads will be closed for several hours during the afternoon, traffic issues are to be expected and therefore extended journey times,” senior officer Peter Buhl with Central and West Zealand Police said in a press statement.

“Police, the Home Guard and officials will guide motorists as well as possible and also follow traffic status during the event to give as few traffic problems as possible for road users. Plan your journey on Saturday and consider its necessity,” he said.

The Tour de France will bring international cycling athletes along a largely identical route on Saturday July 2nd. As such, similar delays are expected in the same locations on that date.