Russia stops gas sales to Denmark

Danish energy company Ørsted said that Russian gas company Gazprom Export would cut gas supplies to Denmark from June 1st after the Danish company refused to pay in rubles.

Published: 1 June 2022 10:09 CEST
Danish energy company Ørsted said it had been told by Russian state gas company Gazprom that supplies to Denmark would be cut from June 1st. File photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

In a statement late on Tuesday, Ørsted said Gazprom Export had informed it that its gas supply would be halted at 6am.

The Danish company had anticipated the move and had previously said it was filling up its storage facilities in Denmark and Germany to secure gas supplies to their customers.

“Since there is no gas pipeline going directly from Russia to Denmark, Russia will not be able to directly cut off the gas supplies to Denmark, and it will thus still be possible for Denmark to get gas,” Ørsted said in Tuesday’s statement.

“However, this means that the gas for Denmark must, to a larger extent, be purchased on the European gas market,”

“We expect this to be possible,” it said.

Russia has said it will only accept payment for natural gas deliveries in its national currency, with buyers required to set up ruble accounts or have their taps turned off.

The measure came in response to a litany of international sanctions on Moscow after it invaded Ukraine on February 24th.

On May 21st, Russia halted supplies to its neighbour Finland — which has angered Moscow by seeking NATO membership — after energy group Gasum also refused to pay in rubles.

Moscow had already cut off Poland and Bulgaria.

And on Tuesday, the partly state-owned Dutch energy firm GasTerra said Gazprom had suspended its gas supplies for the same reason.

Danish consumers ‘should get used to’ high petrol costs after EU’s Russian oil decision

Customers in Denmark can expect high petrol and diesel prices to continue for some time, an analyst said on Tuesday following the EU’s decision to further restrict oil imports from Russia.

Published: 31 May 2022 15:37 CEST
EU member states agreed on Monday night to reduce oil imports from Russia by more than two thirds, in a new measure in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The decision means a continuation of high fuel prices for consumers in Denmark – petrol is currently at a historically high price of over 17 kroner per litre at the pump – according to a Danish analyst.

EU states including Denmark will have to find alternative supplies of oil, which will not be a straightforward undertaking, Jens Nærvig Pedersen, raw materials analyst with Danske Bank, told news wire Ritzau.

“Normal citizens should get used to the increases in petrol prices we have seen this year continuing in coming months or for the rest of the year,” Pedersen said.

“With the decision from the EU countries we should prepare to make do without large amounts of the oil we import from Russia,” he said.

“That means we have to go out and buy oil from other places. But there’s not much oil spare at the moment, so prices will be high,” he said.

Easing of Covid-19 restrictions in China is a further factor in rising prices, as the Asian power begins to reopen factories and industry and its energy demand goes up.

Reduced oil sale from Russia to Europe will mean demand increases in relation to supply.

“Russia is one of the world’s biggest oil producers and exporters so it’s not a simple matter of shutting off imports from Russia and looking elsewhere for alternative,” Pedersen said.

“That’s a lot of oil you have to go out and find,” he said.

EU leaders voted Monday evening to ‘ban’ the use of Russian oil imported by ship by the end of 2022. That accounts for about two-thirds of Russia’s total oil exports to the EU. 

The carveout for Russian oil imported via pipes is a concession to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who has argued that land-locked Hungary can’t as easily switch to oil from other sources as countries that have ports. 

