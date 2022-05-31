Read news from:
Danish consumers ‘should get used to’ high petrol costs after EU’s Russian oil decision

Customers in Denmark can expect high petrol and diesel prices to continue for some time, an analyst said on Tuesday following the EU’s decision to further restrict oil imports from Russia.

Published: 31 May 2022 15:37 CEST
Sky high petrol prices in Denmark
Sky high petrol prices in Denmark are not expected to fall any time soon. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

EU member states agreed on Monday night to reduce oil imports from Russia by more than two thirds, in a new measure in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The decision means a continuation of high fuel prices for consumers in Denmark – petrol is currently at a historically high price of over 17 kroner per litre at the pump – according to a Danish analyst.

EU states including Denmark will have to find alternative supplies of oil, which will not be a straightforward undertaking, Jens Nærvig Pedersen, raw materials analyst with Danske Bank, told news wire Ritzau.

“Normal citizens should get used to the increases in petrol prices we have seen this year continuing in coming months or for the rest of the year,” Pedersen said.

“With the decision from the EU countries we should prepare to make do without large amounts of the oil we import from Russia,” he said.

“That means we have to go out and buy oil from other places. But there’s not much oil spare at the moment, so prices will be high,” he said.

Easing of Covid-19 restrictions in China is a further factor in rising prices, as the Asian power begins to reopen factories and industry and its energy demand goes up.

Reduced oil sale from Russia to Europe will mean demand increases in relation to supply.

“Russia is one of the world’s biggest oil producers and exporters so it’s not a simple matter of shutting off imports from Russia and looking elsewhere for alternative,” Pedersen said.

“That’s a lot of oil you have to go out and find,” he said.

EU leaders voted Monday evening to ‘ban’ the use of Russian oil imported by ship by the end of 2022. That accounts for about two-thirds of Russia’s total oil exports to the EU. 

The carveout for Russian oil imported via pipes is a concession to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who has argued that land-locked Hungary can’t as easily switch to oil from other sources as countries that have ports. 

READ ALSO: Danish energy company refuses to pay for Russian gas in rubles 

RUSSIA

Denmark’s Ørsted says Russia could cut country’s gas supplies

Danish energy company Ørsted has warned Russia could cut gas supplies to Denmark after it refused to pay in rubles, adding that gas could still be secured through the European market.

Published: 31 May 2022 11:24 CEST
Ørsted insisted it would continue to pay for gas deliveries from Russia in euros and that the payment deadline was May 31st.

“Gazprom Export continues to demand that Ørsted pays for gas supplies in rubles,” the company said in a statement.

“We have no legal obligation under the contract to do so, and we have repeatedly informed Gazprom Export that we will not do so.

READ ALSO: Danish energy company refuses to pay for Russian gas in rubles

“Therefore, there is a risk that Gazprom Export will stop supplying gas to Ørsted. In Ørsted’s view, this will be a breach of contract,” it added.

The company said Russia could not directly cut off gas supplies to Denmark because there is no direct pipeline between the two countries.

This means the country should still be able to secure gas deliveries by 
purchasing it from the European market.

“We are backing Ørsted in this decision,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told reporters in Brussels, where she is attending an EU summit. She described the Russian demand as “unacceptable”.

Ørsted also said it was filling up its storage facilities in Denmark and Germany to secure gas supplies to their customers.

Russia says it will only accept payment for natural gas deliveries in its national currency, with buyers required to set up ruble accounts or have their taps turned off.

The measure came in response to a litany of international sanctions on Moscow after it invaded Ukraine on February 24th.

On May 21st, Russia halted supplies to its neighbour Finland — which has angered Moscow by seeking NATO membership — after energy group Gasum also refused to pay in rubles.

Moscow had already cut off Poland and Bulgaria.

And on Monday, the partly state-owned Dutch energy firm GasTerra said Gazprom had informed them that it would cut its gas supplies on Tuesday for the same reason.

In April, Denmark’s government announced plans to rid itself of Russian gas, including moving half of the 400,000 households that are heated with gas to district heating networks or electric heat pumps by 2028.

Gas accounts for 18 percent of energy consumed in Denmark each year. 

National production accounted for three quarters of the gas consumed in 2019, with Russia among the main sources of imported natural gas, according to the Danish energy agency.

