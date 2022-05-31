Read news from:
RUSSIA

Denmark’s Ørsted says Russia could cut country’s gas supplies

Danish energy company Ørsted has warned Russia could cut gas supplies to Denmark after it refused to pay in rubles, adding that gas could still be secured through the European market.

Published: 31 May 2022 11:24 CEST
gas cooker
Danish company Ørsted says it can find alternative ways of supplying gas to homes if Russia cuts deliveries to Denmark. File photo: Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix

Ørsted insisted it would continue to pay for gas deliveries from Russia in euros and that the payment deadline was May 31st.

“Gazprom Export continues to demand that Ørsted pays for gas supplies in rubles,” the company said in a statement.

“We have no legal obligation under the contract to do so, and we have repeatedly informed Gazprom Export that we will not do so.

READ ALSO: Danish energy company refuses to pay for Russian gas in rubles

“Therefore, there is a risk that Gazprom Export will stop supplying gas to Ørsted. In Ørsted’s view, this will be a breach of contract,” it added.

The company said Russia could not directly cut off gas supplies to Denmark because there is no direct pipeline between the two countries.

This means the country should still be able to secure gas deliveries by 
purchasing it from the European market.

“We are backing Ørsted in this decision,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told reporters in Brussels, where she is attending an EU summit. She described the Russian demand as “unacceptable”.

Ørsted also said it was filling up its storage facilities in Denmark and Germany to secure gas supplies to their customers.

Russia says it will only accept payment for natural gas deliveries in its national currency, with buyers required to set up ruble accounts or have their taps turned off.

The measure came in response to a litany of international sanctions on Moscow after it invaded Ukraine on February 24th.

On May 21st, Russia halted supplies to its neighbour Finland — which has angered Moscow by seeking NATO membership — after energy group Gasum also refused to pay in rubles.

Moscow had already cut off Poland and Bulgaria.

And on Monday, the partly state-owned Dutch energy firm GasTerra said Gazprom had informed them that it would cut its gas supplies on Tuesday for the same reason.

In April, Denmark’s government announced plans to rid itself of Russian gas, including moving half of the 400,000 households that are heated with gas to district heating networks or electric heat pumps by 2028.

Gas accounts for 18 percent of energy consumed in Denmark each year. 

National production accounted for three quarters of the gas consumed in 2019, with Russia among the main sources of imported natural gas, according to the Danish energy agency.

ENERGY

Danish energy company refuses to pay for Russian gas in rubles

Danish energy company Ørsted confirmed on Monday that it will not pay in rubles for gas from Russian supplier Gazprom.

Published: 30 May 2022 16:59 CEST
Danish energy company refuses to pay for Russian gas in rubles

Ørsted said it has prepared for a potential scenario in which Gazprom, the Russian state-owned gas company, cuts supplies to customers in Europe as a reaction to a refusal by companies to pay in the Russian currency.

Alternative supplies could be purchased on the European market in such a situation, Ørsted said in a statement issued on Monday.

Following an earlier demand by Gazprom that gas supplies be paid for in rubles, Ørsted said it would not comply with the request. The Russian company gave a final deadline of the end of May for a decision on the matter, but Ørsted has not changed its position, it said.

“There is therefore a risk that Gazprom Export will stop supplying gas to Ørsted,” the Danish energy company said in the statement.

“We believe that would be a breach of Gazprom Export’s obligations under contract,” it added.

Ørsted would be required to find other suppliers should the supply from Gazprom be broken off.

The company said it was in dialogue with Danish authorities to draw up a plan for a potential shortage of gas for customers in Denmark.

Even if it is required to find new suppliers, Ørsted said it does not expect a resultant impact on costs.

“A potential stop to gas supplies from Gazprom Export has no impact on Orsted’s expectations for the financial year 2022 or on the announced investment level for 2022, and it does not affect our strategic ambitions or long-term financial expectations,” the company said in the statement.

READ ALSO: Danish energy company says it will cut ties with Gazprom in 2030

SHOW COMMENTS