Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENERGY

Danish energy company refuses to pay for Russian gas in rubles

Danish energy company Ørsted confirmed on Monday that it will not pay in rubles for gas from Russian supplier Gazprom.

Published: 30 May 2022 16:59 CEST
ørsted
Danish energy company Ørsted says it has a contingency plan should supplier Gazprom cut off gas deliveries. File photo. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Ørsted said it has prepared for a potential scenario in which Gazprom, the Russian state-owned gas company, cuts supplies to customers in Europe as a reaction to a refusal by companies to pay in the Russian currency.

Alternative supplies could be purchased on the European market in such a situation, Ørsted said in a statement issued on Monday.

Following an earlier demand by Gazprom that gas supplies be paid for in rubles, Ørsted said it would not comply with the request. The Russian company gave a final deadline of the end of May for a decision on the matter, but Ørsted has not changed its position, it said.

“There is therefore a risk that Gazprom Export will stop supplying gas to Ørsted,” the Danish energy company said in the statement.

“We believe that would be a breach of Gazprom Export’s obligations under contract,” it added.

Ørsted would be required to find other suppliers should the supply from Gazprom be broken off.

The company said it was in dialogue with Danish authorities to draw up a plan for a potential shortage of gas for customers in Denmark.

Even if it is required to find new suppliers, Ørsted said it does not expect a resultant impact on costs.

“A potential stop to gas supplies from Gazprom Export has no impact on Orsted’s expectations for the financial year 2022 or on the announced investment level for 2022, and it does not affect our strategic ambitions or long-term financial expectations,” the company said in the statement.

READ ALSO: Danish energy company says it will cut ties with Gazprom in 2030

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

Denmark and three other EU nations want to increase North Sea wind power tenfold by 2050

EU members Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands and Belgium on Wednesday said they wanted to increase their North Sea wind power capacity tenfold by 2050 to help the bloc achieve its climate goals and avoid Russian hydrocarbons.

Published: 19 May 2022 10:07 CEST
Denmark and three other EU nations want to increase North Sea wind power tenfold by 2050

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the plan would mean the four countries would “deliver more than half of all offshore wind needed to reach climate neutrality in the European Union”.

The increase would make the North Sea “the green power plant of Europe”, she told a news conference in the port of Esbjerg in western Denmark.

“Setting a vision is not enough, we will make it happen,” Frederiksen added, flanked by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, Dutch premier Mark Rutte and Belgian leader Alexander De Croo.

The countries’ goal is to raise wind power capacity fourfold to 65 gigawatts by 2030 and then tenfold to almost 150 gigawatts by 2050.

They said 150 gigawatts of offshore wind power would supply 230 million homes with electricity.

Such a capacity would amount to 15,000-20,000 wind turbines, based on the most powerful ones currently on the market.

The announcement comes as the European Commission presented a plan to accelerate the development of renewable energy worth 210 billion euros ($220 billion) to reduce the bloc’s dependence on Russian gas as quickly as possible.

The European Union has already said it will end imports of Russian coal by August.

An embargo on Russian oil as part of a sixth sanctions package against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine is proving more contentious after Hungary raised objections.

The commission has said it wants to reduce purchases of Russian gas by two-thirds this year and completely before 2030.

On Wednesday it proposed to increase the proportion of renewable energies in the bloc’s energy mix from 40 percent to 45 percent by 2030.

The 27-nation EU aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

READ ALSO: Danish offshore wind could help Europe ditch fossil fuels

SHOW COMMENTS