Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

BORNHOLM

Russian World War II monument vandalised on Danish island

A Russian monument to World War II soldiers on Danish island Bornholm has been painted on using the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Published: 9 May 2022 13:02 CEST
A file photo of the Russian obelisk on Danish island Bornholm
A file photo of the Russian obelisk on Danish island Bornholm, which honours Soviet soldiers killed in World War II. Photo: Pelle Rink/Ritzau Scanpix

The monument, an obelisk at the Russian cemetery in the town of Allinge on the Baltic Sea island, was partly painted over in blue and yellow paint on Sunday, local broadcaster TV2 Bornholm reports.

The paint was used to change a written tribute to fallen Russian soldiers on the monument to a message expressing support for Ukraine during the ongoing invasion by Russia, which began on February 24th this year.

The church in Allinge has reported the damage to the monument to police, according to the report.

The Russian cemetery on Bornholm is one of a small number of locations in Denmark at which Russia marks the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

The Russian ambassador to Denmark, Vladimir Barbin, customarily marks Russia’s Victory Day – May 9th – by laying a wreath at the cemetery.

Broadcaster DR reported on Monday that was unlikely to happen this year amid poor diplomatic relations between Russia and Denmark and local opposition on Bornholm to Barbin visiting the island in the context of the Russian war in Ukraine. The Russian embassy has not confirmed to DR whether the ambassador has cancelled plans to go to Bornholm.

While most of Denmark was liberated by the advance of British soldiers at the end of World War II, this was not the case on Bornholm, which is located 200 kilometres east of Copenhagen in the Baltic Sea and is closer to Poland than Denmark as the crow flies.

Soviet Soldiers arrived on Bornholm as the German occupation ended and remained until the following spring in 1946.

READ ALSO: Why do Danes place candles in their windows on May 4th?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS

Seven members of Danish embassy expelled by Russia

Moscow said Thursday that seven members of Denmark's embassy in Russia have been declared persona non grata and had two weeks to leave Russia.

Published: 5 May 2022 14:26 CEST
Seven members of Danish embassy expelled by Russia

Russia’s foreign ministry said it summoned Danish Ambassador Carsten Søndergaard to inform him of the retaliatory measures following the expulsion of 15 Russian diplomats from Denmark and the country’s military aid to Kyiv.

“The kingdom’s openly anti-Russian policies cause serious damage to bilateral ties,” the foreign ministry in Moscow said in a statement.

Russia reserves the right “to take additional steps in response to Copenhagen’s unfriendly actions,” the statement said, adding that a diplomat of the Danish mission was also refused a visa as part of the retaliatory measures.

The Danish foreign ministry said that Russia was expelling seven members of its diplomatic mission including four diplomats.

In a statement to AFP, Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod called the move “a totally unjustified and deeply problematic decision”.

“Russia no longer wants real dialogue and diplomacy,” he said, noting that Denmark had in fact expelled Russian intelligence agents and not diplomats.

Since President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine on February 24th, the West has expelled dozens of Russian diplomats and Russia retaliated in tit-for-tat moves.

READ ALSO: Denmark accuses Russian spy plane of violating airspace

SHOW COMMENTS