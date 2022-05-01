Read news from:
UKRAINE

Danish citizen dies in Ukraine conflict

The family of a 25 year old Danish man has confirmed he has been killed in Ukraine, according to the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

Published: 1 May 2022 20:18 CEST
A Ukrainian serviceman looks as smoke rises after a Russian troops shelling, April 2022
A Ukrainian serviceman looks as smoke rises after a Russian troops shelling, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 26th, 2022. Photo: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix

The disappearance of the young man, who was fighting with the Ukrainian forces as part of the “international legion” in Ukraine, was first announced on TV2 on Thursday evening.

“Based on the available information, the family has identified the person in question, who they thus consider to have died”, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

“The family does not want the name or photos of the person in question published, and does not want to be contacted by journalists, which the Ministry of Foreign Affairs appeals to the press to respect”.

On Saturday, the Ukrainian embassy in Denmark informed Jyllands-Posten that it had been contacted by the family of a Danish man who had been reported killed in the war in Ukraine.

The family wanted help to transport the Dane’s body to Denmark. According to the newspaper, the man travelled to Ukraine after he registered with the Ukrainian embassy in Denmark in March, to join the international legion to fight against Russia.

According to TV2, the 25 year-old was a soldier with the Jutland Dragon Regiment in Holstebro a few years ago.

He was reportedly fighting in the town of Mykolaiv, where he was part of a group of eight soldiers from Ukraine’s international legion who came into battle with Russian soldiers. Six of them did not survive. According to reports, there was one American and at least one Briton among those killed.

“The Danish soldier was allegedly killed by Russian artillery fire”, TV 2’s correspondent Rasmus Tantholdt said. 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it can not provide further information in the case, as the ministry has a duty of confidentiality in personal matters.

UKRAINE

Ukrainian president Zelensky to address Denmark on May 4th

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will address Denmark in a live video message on May 4th, the anniversary of the Nordic country’s liberation at the end of the Second World War.

Published: 27 April 2022 13:36 CEST
Zelensky will speak to people in Denmark via a live video transmitted from Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Danes traditionally place candles in their windows on the evening of May 4th each year to mark the end of the country’s occupation by Germany in 1945.

Zelensky’s speech will be shown on big screens in Copenhagen and Aarhus, according to newspaper Jyllands-Posten, which is organising the events along with fellow newspaper Politiken.

The screens will be located at Bispetorvet in Aarhus and Rådhuspladsen (City Hall Square) in Copenhagen.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is to give a speech at the Copenhagen event, while Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod will speak in Aarhus.

The events will begin at 9pm and are expected to last around 30 minutes. They are free to attend.

Zelensky on March 29th gave a speech to the Danish parliament via video link. During that speech, the Ukrainian president made reference to the Danish custom of lighting candles on various occasions, and appealed to Danes to do so that evening in memory of Ukrainians who had died due to the Russian invasion.

