Danish citizen dies in Ukraine conflict

The disappearance of the young man, who was fighting with the Ukrainian forces as part of the “international legion” in Ukraine, was first announced on TV2 on Thursday evening.

“Based on the available information, the family has identified the person in question, who they thus consider to have died”, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

“The family does not want the name or photos of the person in question published, and does not want to be contacted by journalists, which the Ministry of Foreign Affairs appeals to the press to respect”.

On Saturday, the Ukrainian embassy in Denmark informed Jyllands-Posten that it had been contacted by the family of a Danish man who had been reported killed in the war in Ukraine.

The family wanted help to transport the Dane’s body to Denmark. According to the newspaper, the man travelled to Ukraine after he registered with the Ukrainian embassy in Denmark in March, to join the international legion to fight against Russia.

According to TV2, the 25 year-old was a soldier with the Jutland Dragon Regiment in Holstebro a few years ago.

He was reportedly fighting in the town of Mykolaiv, where he was part of a group of eight soldiers from Ukraine’s international legion who came into battle with Russian soldiers. Six of them did not survive. According to reports, there was one American and at least one Briton among those killed.

“The Danish soldier was allegedly killed by Russian artillery fire”, TV 2’s correspondent Rasmus Tantholdt said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it can not provide further information in the case, as the ministry has a duty of confidentiality in personal matters.

