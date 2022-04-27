Read news from:
UKRAINE

Ukrainian president Zelensky to address Denmark on May 4th

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will address Denmark in a live video message on May 4th, the anniversary of the Nordic country’s liberation at the end of the Second World War.

Published: 27 April 2022 13:36 CEST
Members of the Danish Parliament attend the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky's speech
Members of the Danish Parliament attend the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky's speech via a video link to the Christiansborg parliament on March 29th. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Zelensky will speak to people in Denmark via a live video transmitted from Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Danes traditionally place candles in their windows on the evening of May 4th each year to mark the end of the country’s occupation by Germany in 1945.

Zelensky’s speech will be shown on big screens in Copenhagen and Aarhus, according to newspaper Jyllands-Posten, which is organising the events along with fellow newspaper Politiken.

The screens will be located at Bispetorvet in Aarhus and Rådhuspladsen (City Hall Square) in Copenhagen.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is to give a speech at the Copenhagen event, while Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod will speak in Aarhus.

The events will begin at 9pm and are expected to last around 30 minutes. They are free to attend.

Zelensky on March 29th gave a speech to the Danish parliament via video link. During that speech, the Ukrainian president made reference to the Danish custom of lighting candles on various occasions, and appealed to Danes to do so that evening in memory of Ukrainians who had died due to the Russian invasion.

UKRAINE

Denmark to allow Ukrainian children to be taught in Ukrainian and English

The Danish parliament has agreed to make an exception from education laws allowing children to be taught in either Ukrainian or English for a limited period, in a measure to accommodate refugees from Ukraine.

Published: 25 April 2022 11:38 CEST
Denmark to allow Ukrainian children to be taught in Ukrainian and English

The decision was confirmed by the Ministry of Children and Education in a statement on Monday.

Danish rules normally require lessons at the country’s state schools, folkeskoler, to be taught in Danish (apart from foreign languages lessons). But that will now be optional when teaching children from Ukraine, who may be given lessons in their own language or in English.

“The large number of displaced Ukrainians we are receiving in Denmark at the moment is placing significant strain on municipalities,” Minister for Children and Education Pernille Rosenkrantz-Theil said in the statement.

“We must address this. We are therefore giving municipalities extraordinary flexibility which can help to ensure that Ukrainian children have as good an everyday life as possible here in Denmark,” she said.

The political agreement allows municipalities to provide special childcare and school services for children from Ukraine who have been granted residency in Denmark under the special law for Ukrainian refugees, passed last month.

The aim of the agreement is to enable Ukrainian children to take part in Danish society as much as possible while they are in the Nordic country, while also retaining their own language, culture and identity, the ministry said.

The agreement also allows Ukrainian parents to apply for subsidies to care for their children at home. This normally requires parents to be Danish speakers and have lived in Denmark for seven of the last eight years.

The law change is expected to be rushed through parliament and take effect as soon as possible. I t will include a so-called “sundown clause”, meaning a set date at which it is automatically revoked. This will be in March 2024.

All parties in parliament support the arrangement with one exception, the Independent Greens.

