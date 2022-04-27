Ukrainian president Zelensky to address Denmark on May 4th

Zelensky will speak to people in Denmark via a live video transmitted from Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Danes traditionally place candles in their windows on the evening of May 4th each year to mark the end of the country’s occupation by Germany in 1945.

Zelensky’s speech will be shown on big screens in Copenhagen and Aarhus, according to newspaper Jyllands-Posten, which is organising the events along with fellow newspaper Politiken.

The screens will be located at Bispetorvet in Aarhus and Rådhuspladsen (City Hall Square) in Copenhagen.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is to give a speech at the Copenhagen event, while Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod will speak in Aarhus.

The events will begin at 9pm and are expected to last around 30 minutes. They are free to attend.

Zelensky on March 29th gave a speech to the Danish parliament via video link. During that speech, the Ukrainian president made reference to the Danish custom of lighting candles on various occasions, and appealed to Danes to do so that evening in memory of Ukrainians who had died due to the Russian invasion.

