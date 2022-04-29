For members
WHAT CHANGES IN DENMARK
KEY POINTS: What changes about life in Denmark in May 2022?
The tax return deadline, more public holidays and thousands of runners returning to the streets of Copenhagen are among the things to expect in Denmark next month.
Published: 29 April 2022 16:26 CEST
The Copenhagen Marathon takes place in May 2022 for the first time since 2019, pictured here. Photo: Ólafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix
For members
WHAT CHANGES IN DENMARK
KEY POINTS: What changes about life in Denmark in April 2022?
A new data logging law, restriction-free travel and the return of summer tyres are among things that change in Denmark next month.
Published: 30 March 2022 12:13 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments