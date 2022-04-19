Read news from:
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

A plan to end use of Russian gas, unrest caused by a far right extremist in Sweden and huge profits for Lego are among the main news stories from Denmark on Wednesday.

Published: 19 April 2022 09:55 CEST
danish government press briefing
The Danish government presents a new energy reform plan. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Denmark presents reform including plan to end use of Russian gas

A new economic reform plan to be presented by the government today will set out a roadmap for Denmark to phase out its use of Russian gas.

“The proposal will address issues including how Denmark can accelerate conversion to green energy and become more quickly independent of Russian gas,” the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed in a statement on last week.

One element is a plan to convert 400,000 individually gas heated homes to an alternative

The proposal will contain an additional four parts as well as the plan related to gas heating.

Danish anti-Islam extremist pauses activities in Sweden after provoking unrest

Several days of unrest in Sweden, sparked by a far-right group’s burning of the Quran, have injured at least 40 people, police said yesterday, calling for more resources to deal with the violence.

Protests have turned violent in several Swedish cities since Thursday, leaving 26 police officers and 14 civilians injured, police said at a press conference on Monday. About 20 police vehicles were burned or damaged. 

Officials in several Muslim countries have condemned the move that sparked the protests: the burning of the holy book by the leader of the anti-immigration and anti-Islam group Stram Kurs (Hard Line), the Danish politician Rasmus Paludan who also holds a Swedish passport. Swedish police say they are monitoring both the Paludan demonstrations and vandals linked to local organised crime gangs, according to broadcaster DR.

Aiming to drum up support ahead of September elections in Sweden, Paludan has declared a “tour” of Sweden, planning to visit cities and towns with large Muslim populations with the intent of burning copies of the Quran as the faithful mark the holy month of Ramadan.

Paludan intends to stand in the September poll but does not yet have the necessary signatures to secure his candidacy.

News wire Ritzau reported on Monday that Paludan has confirmed a week’s break from his Quran burnings, which he calls “election meetings”, saying that Swedish police were incapable of protecting him from angry protestors.

Lego owners post four-fold increase on profit in 2021

The Kirkbi company, which owns the Lego corporation, registered profits of 27 million kroner in 2021, quadrupling the fortune they registered a year prior, Ritzau reports.

Kirkbi is headed by Lego owners Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen and his three children, Sofie Kirk Kristiansen, Thomas Kirk Kristiansen and Agnete Kirk Thinggaard.

Lego earlier posted results showing a huge sales increase for last year, giving the company a pre-tax profit of 17 billion kroner.

Weather: Easter holiday weather to continue this week

The sunshine and mild spring temperatures which most of Denmark was able to enjoy during the latter part of the Easter holiday is forecast to continue into this week.

Dry weather is predicted for Tuesday as well as the possibility of the highest temperature so far this year.

Most of Jutland will see around 17-18 degrees Celsius this afternoon although regional variations should be expected.

East-facing coasts will feel colder due to the combination of a mild easterly wind and still-cold sea temperature.

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

A Danish initiative to help Ukraine store its cultural heritage and the weather forecast for the long Easter weekend are among the main stories from Denmark on Good Friday. God påske allesammen!

Published: 15 April 2022 10:56 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Danish initiative helps Ukraine store their cultural heritage 

A Danish initiative called ‘Backup Ukraine’ has been launched to help Ukrainians scan and store parts of their cultural heritage at risk of being destroyed during the war, according to Politiken.

Newsire Ritzau reports that using an app, the phone’s camera can take pictures and film an object, and then artificial intelligence uses both images and GPS data to create a digital three-dimensional copy within 5 to 10 minutes.

The initiative aims to give all Ukrainians free access to make three-dimensional copies of statues, monuments, museum objects and other important parts of their cultural heritage.

Until now, the technology has been reserved for large companies with special equipment, but as part of the initiative, all Ukrainians will have free access to make the digital copies.

The aim is for volunteers to move to areas where there is no direct conflict to scan the cultural landmarks. The digital copies end up in an online archive, where they can be downloaded and recreated in the future if needed.

Weather: The sun will appear for the long Easter weekend

Good Friday starts as a cloudy one but most people will get to enjoy some Easter sun later in the day.

According to DMI (Danish Meteorological Institute) there is a blanket of haze and fog over most of the country but it will slowly clear up in the afternoon and most people will be able to enjoy the sunshine. 

The temperature will vary between 7 and 11 degrees Celsius and will feel a little cooler along the coast.

On Saturday, Easter Sunday and Monday, it will be dry and sunny. On Saturday temperatures will range between 10 and 15 degrees Celsius.

The best weather, according to DMI’s Anna Christiansson, will be on Sunday when temperatures will reach 15 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country.

“It’s on Sunday where we get a lot of sun. You have to stay away from the coastal areas, but a little further inland we can get up to 15 degrees”, she says.

The nights will however still be cold with some areas getting frost.

Covid-19: 2,257 new cases on Thursday

Official data shows that 2,259 new cases of Covid-19 were registered yesterday, marginally higher than the 2, 257 cases registered on Wednesday.

Fewer PCR tests were administered compared to the preceding 24 hours, however. The positive cases were found among 14, 862 PRC tests. 

Testing levels are now a fraction of those seen earlier in the pandemic, while daily case numbers peaked in February when up to 55,000 new cases were registered on a number of days.

786 people with Covid-19 are currently admitted to hospitals in Denmark. This total is on a downward trend, having reached over 1,500 in early March.

A large proportion of the patients are not receiving treatment for the coronavirus and are in hospital for other reasons.

15 people with Covid-19 are currently in ICU care and 7 are receiving ventilator treatment.

