Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Denmark presents reform including plan to end use of Russian gas

A new economic reform plan to be presented by the government today will set out a roadmap for Denmark to phase out its use of Russian gas.

“The proposal will address issues including how Denmark can accelerate conversion to green energy and become more quickly independent of Russian gas,” the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed in a statement on last week.

One element is a plan to convert 400,000 individually gas heated homes to an alternative

The proposal will contain an additional four parts as well as the plan related to gas heating.

Danish anti-Islam extremist pauses activities in Sweden after provoking unrest



Several days of unrest in Sweden, sparked by a far-right group’s burning of the Quran, have injured at least 40 people, police said yesterday, calling for more resources to deal with the violence.

Protests have turned violent in several Swedish cities since Thursday, leaving 26 police officers and 14 civilians injured, police said at a press conference on Monday. About 20 police vehicles were burned or damaged.

Officials in several Muslim countries have condemned the move that sparked the protests: the burning of the holy book by the leader of the anti-immigration and anti-Islam group Stram Kurs (Hard Line), the Danish politician Rasmus Paludan who also holds a Swedish passport. Swedish police say they are monitoring both the Paludan demonstrations and vandals linked to local organised crime gangs, according to broadcaster DR.

Aiming to drum up support ahead of September elections in Sweden, Paludan has declared a “tour” of Sweden, planning to visit cities and towns with large Muslim populations with the intent of burning copies of the Quran as the faithful mark the holy month of Ramadan.

Paludan intends to stand in the September poll but does not yet have the necessary signatures to secure his candidacy.

News wire Ritzau reported on Monday that Paludan has confirmed a week’s break from his Quran burnings, which he calls “election meetings”, saying that Swedish police were incapable of protecting him from angry protestors.

Lego owners post four-fold increase on profit in 2021

The Kirkbi company, which owns the Lego corporation, registered profits of 27 million kroner in 2021, quadrupling the fortune they registered a year prior, Ritzau reports.

Kirkbi is headed by Lego owners Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen and his three children, Sofie Kirk Kristiansen, Thomas Kirk Kristiansen and Agnete Kirk Thinggaard.

Lego earlier posted results showing a huge sales increase for last year, giving the company a pre-tax profit of 17 billion kroner.

Weather: Easter holiday weather to continue this week

The sunshine and mild spring temperatures which most of Denmark was able to enjoy during the latter part of the Easter holiday is forecast to continue into this week.

Dry weather is predicted for Tuesday as well as the possibility of the highest temperature so far this year.

Most of Jutland will see around 17-18 degrees Celsius this afternoon although regional variations should be expected.

East-facing coasts will feel colder due to the combination of a mild easterly wind and still-cold sea temperature.