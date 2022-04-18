Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

PROTESTS

Danish far-right extremist demonstrations cause riots in Sweden

Rasmus Paludan, the leader of an extremist far-right party in Denmark, says he is back in Copenhagen after huge riots broke out in Sweden when he tried to carry out demonstrations, involving burning copies of the Koran.

Published: 18 April 2022 18:18 CEST
Danish far-right extremist demonstrations cause riots in Sweden
Counter-protesters throw stones at the police in Sveaparken in Örebro, where Rasmus Paludan, party leader of the Danish right-wing extremist party received permission for a gathering on Good Friday. Photo: Kicki Nilsson / TT / Ritzau Scanpix

The leader of the Stram Kurs (Hard Line) party, who has a criminal conviction in Denmark for inciting racial hatred, intends to stand in Swedish legislative elections in September. He does not yet have the necessary number of signatures to secure his candidature and has been on a “tour” of Sweden.

Paludan was previously banned from entering Sweden for two years. But that ban was rendered invalid after it was confirmed he had Swedish citizenship due to the nationality of one of his parents.

Rasmus Paludan in 2019.

Leader of the Stram Kurs (Hard Line) party, Rasmus Paludan in 2019. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Paludan came to prominence in Denmark through his anti-Islam demonstrations in areas with sizeable minority ethnic communities. The main feature of the demonstrations is the burning and desecration of the Koran.

On Thursday 14th April, Paludan’s party had been given permission to hold their demonstration in the Skäggetorp neighbourhood in Linköping, where over 50 percent of inhabitants were born abroad.

Riots started in the area before the demonstration. Footage from the scene in the city of Linköping on Sweden’s east coast showed a car burning and dozens of masked people attacking police cars.

Three police officers had to be taken to hospital and two people were arrested.

The riots have continued to escalate over the Easter weekend in Norrköping, Linköping and the Malmö district of Rosengård where a school was set on fire. Police said officers wounded three people after firing warning shots during Sunday’s clashes.

Cars on fire in Rosengård, Malmö on Sunday night after riots..

Cars on fire in Rosengård, Malmö on Sunday night. Police went to the scene with a large number of vehicles and fired tear gas to disperse crowds.Photo: Johan Nilsson / TT / Ritzau Scanpix

According to Commander-in-Chief of the Swedish police Jonas Hysing, 26 police officers have been injured, 20 police vehicles have been damaged or destroyed, while 14 civilians have been injured. 26 people have been arrested so far. 

In all, about 200 people have been involved in the riots. According to police, those involved have links to criminal networks.

“Criminals have profited from the situation to show violence toward society, without any link to the demonstrations,” the Swedish national police chief Anders Thornberg said at a press conference on Monday.

“These are extremely serious crimes that have targeted our society. It’s worse than violent riots, from my point of view. This is something else. These are not ordinary counter-protesters”, the national police chief added.

He believes those involved have focused on harming the police.  “Attempts were made to kill police officers”, he said.

Counter-protesters set fire to a police bus in Sveaparken in Örebro, where Rasmus Paludan, received permission for a rally on Good Friday. Photo: Kicki Nilsson / TT Ritzau Scanpix

Far-right party leader Rasmus Paludan told Norwegian TV2 on Monday that he is taking a week off from his election tour in Sweden for at least a week.

“I am in Copenhagen, and there will probably only be new election meetings in Sweden in a week”, he said on Monday.

According to spokeswoman for the Swedish police, Carina Skagerlind, the police are not aware that permits have been granted for upcoming Paludan voter meetings.

Paludan has previously claimed that Swedish immigration policy is a threat to Denmark and therefore justifies his activism in the country. He also argued that by demonstrating in Sweden, he will persuade Danish voters to elect his party.

In the wake of the recent incidents, Iraq’s foreign ministry said it had summoned the Swedish charge d’affaires in Baghdad on Sunday.

It warned that the affair could have “serious repercussions” on “relations between Sweden and Muslims in general, both Muslim and Arab countries and Muslim communities in Europe”.

READ MORE:

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19

IN PICTURES: Protests spread across Europe as coronavirus surges create new lockdowns

Tens of thousands of protesters angry at Covid-19 restrictions rallied in cities across Europe on Saturday as several nations reimposed partial lockdowns to fight new surges in infections.

Published: 21 March 2021 14:39 CET
IN PICTURES: Protests spread across Europe as coronavirus surges create new lockdowns
Protestors gather for a demonstration to demand the compliance of basic rights and an end of the restrictive coronavirus measures in Kassel, central Germany, on March 20, 2021.(Photo by ARMANDO BABANI / AFP)

The coronavirus, which has killed more than 2.7 million people globally, has been spreading faster recently, with the number of new infections up globally by 14 percent in the last week, according to AFP data.

That has forced governments to impose social distancing and movement restrictions again, even as vaccines are rolled out, with residents across Europe facing fresh and tougher measures.

But populations have grown increasingly weary of the economically painful restrictions, and frustrations spilled over in cities across Europe, with thousands marching in Germany, Austria, Sweden and Switzerland.

Demonstrators in the German city of Kassel held up signs including “End the Lockdown” and “Corona Rebels”, as they participated in a protest attended by activists from both the far-left and the far-right, as well as advocates of conspiracy theories about the pandemic and vaccines.

READ ALSO: ‘We don’t tolerate such attacks’: German police use batons and pepper spray at Covid protest in Kassel

Authorities used water cannon, batons and pepper spray to disperse the Kassel protests, which a Kassel police spokesman said numbered between 15,000 and 20,000 – one of the largest such rallies so far this year.

In Sweden, police disbanded demonstrations against virus restrictions in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö on Saturday.

The current law in Sweden allows a maximum of eight people to gather in one place. But when the demonstrations began at 1pm in the major Swedish cities, police were quick to point out that they were in breach of the law.

There were also anti-restrictions protests across many cities in Europe, including Düsseldorf, Vienna and the Swiss town of Liestal.

In Austria, about 1,000 protesters gathered to protest against the government’s virus measures near the capital’s central train station. Police reproached several protesters who were not wearing masks and gathering close together, news agency APA reported.

READ ALSO: COMPARE: How European countries are faring against ‘third wave’ of Covid infections

Here are this weekend’s protests across Europe in pictures:

A protester holds a placard stating ‘freedom’. Photo: Thomas Johansson / TT
Flowers and candles are placed at the statue of the founding father of Gothenburg, king Gustavus Adolphus of Sweden, in Gothenburg’s Gustaf Adolfs torg town square during Saturday’s demonstration against coronavirus restrictions. Photo: Thomas Johansson / TT 

Protesters gather in Malmö, Sweden. Photo: Johan Nilsson / TT

Protestors take part in a march demanding the compliance of basic rights and an end of the restrictive coronavirus measures in Kassel, central Germany, on Saturday. (Photo by ARMANDO BABANI / AFP)
Protestors hold up a banner reading ‘Corona rebels Düsseldorf’ as they take part in a demonstration to demand the compliance of basic rights and an end of the restrictive coronavirus measures in Kassel, central Germany, on March 20, 2021. – Several thousand critics and so-called ‘Querdenker’ from all over Germany were expected to take part in the protest organised by the group ‘Freie Buerger Kassel’. (Photo by ARMANDO BABANI / AFP)
A protester wears a mask reading “Mask mandatory, shut your mouth” during a demonstration against the ongoing coronavirus Covid-19 restrictions in Liestal, near Basel, on March 20, 2021. – Between 3,000 and 5,000 people, some of them wearing white suits, take part in a ‘silent demonstration on March 20, 2021 in Liestal, Northern Switzerland, demanding an end to restrictions designed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by STEFAN WERMUTH / AFP)
Protesters dressed in white take part in a demonstration against the ongoing coronavirus Covid-19 restrictions in Liestal, near Basel, on March 20, 2021. (Photo by STEFAN WERMUTH / AFP)
A protester smokes through a personalised mask during a demonstration against the ongoing coronavirus Covid-19 restrictions in Liestal, near Basel. (Photo by STEFAN WERMUTH / AFP)
Police clear protesters from a square at the end of a demonstration. (Photo by Yann Schreiber / AFP)
Police try to push back protestors who take part in a demonstration. (Photo by ARMANDO BABANI / AFP)
(Photo by ARMANDO BABANI / AFP)
Protestors gather for a demonstration in Kassel. (Photo by ARMANDO BABANI / AFP)
Police in riot gear and wearing face masks are pictured at the end of a demonstration in Kassel, central Germany, on March 20, 2021. (Photo by Yann Schreiber / AFP)
(Photo by ARMANDO BABANI / AFP)
A protester wears a placard reading modern slaves wear masks! during a demonstration against Covid-19 restrictions in Liestal. (Photo by STEFAN WERMUTH / AFP)
A protestor wears a face mask with the tag reading ‘monetary fine protection’ in Kassel. (Photo by ARMANDO BABANI / AFP)

SHOW COMMENTS