Denmark boosts heating bill help and gives it to more households

A one-off cash payout by the Danish government to families hard-hit by high energy prices has been raised and will now be given to an increased number of households.

Published: 30 March 2022 16:18 CEST
Danish energy minister Dan Jørgensen and parliamentary colleagues
Danish energy minister Dan Jørgensen and parliamentary colleagues on March 30th announced extra spending on cash assistance for households with raised heating bills. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

A political majority has agreed to increase the one-off cash injection for homes, raising it from 3,750 kroner to 6,000 kroner.

Over 100,00 additional households will meanwhile become eligible for the financial support, with around 419,000 homes now set to received it, up from the original 300,000.

The decision was confirmed on Wednesday by the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Utilities.

The acute ‘heating cheques’, as they have been termed, will not arrive in accounts until August or September this year.

That is due to delays caused by IT-related difficulties and the need to pass legislation, the government said.

The government and left-wing parties in February agreed on a deal for the acute one-off cash payments to families struggling to pay heating bills amid a major bump in energy prices.

The agreement received criticism from right-wing parties, which said it would help too few people and arrive take too long to come through given it is intended to solve a short-term problem.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24th meanwhile worsened the outlook for energy prices in the short and medium term.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused even more uncertainty related to heating bills and very many Danes have are feeling the effects on their wallets,” climate and energy minister Dan Jørgensen said in the statement.

“We are therefore raising the heating help so more Danes [residents of Denmark, ed.] can receive the money, and we are putting the amount up significantly,” he said.

The parties signatory to the deal have agreed to spend an additional one billion kroner on the payouts, around double the spending set out in the original deal.

In the original deal, households with an overall income of 550,000 kroner annually or less were eligible for the payments. That limit has now been raised to 650,000 kroner.

Conditions for receiving the support in the original deal also include the home being located in an area with district heating driven primarily by gas power plants, or the home having individual gas heating.

“The basis for this is that we have very high energy prices. Especially for gas. That means that many Danes [people in Denmark, ed.] are under pressure financially,” Jørgensen said.

Political spokesperson Signe Munk of the Socialist People’s party (SF) said that the money  would also help to cover private energy costs next winter.

“We expect that gas prices will still be high in the next heating season in October, and therefore financial assistance must be given,” she said.

EXPLAINED: How a new EU personal pension scheme works if you’re moving country

Have you ever wondered what to do with your private pension plan when moving to another European country?

Published: 28 March 2022 15:33 CEST
EXPLAINED: How a new EU personal pension scheme works if you're moving country

This question will probably have caused some headaches. Fortunately a new private pension product meant to make things easier should soon become available under a new EU regulation that came into effect this week. 

The new pan-European personal pension product (PEPP) will allow savers to take their private pension with them if they move within the European Union.

EU rules so far allowed the aggregation of state pensions and the possibility to carry across borders occupational pensions, which are paid by employers. But the market of private pensions remained fragmented.

The new product is expected to benefit especially young people, who tend to move more frequently across borders, and the self-employed, who might not be covered by other pension schemes. 

According to a survey conducted in 16 countries by Insurance Europe, the organisation representing insurers in Brussels, 38 percent of Europeans do not save for retirement, with a proportion as high as 60 percent in Finland, 57 percent in Spain, 56 percent in France and 55 percent in Italy. 

The groups least likely to have a pension plan are women (42% versus 34% of men), unemployed people (67%), self-employed and part-time workers in the private sector (38%), divorced and singles (44% and 43% respectively), and 18-35 year olds (40%).

“As a complement to public pensions, PEPP caters for the needs of today’s younger generation and allows people to better plan and make provisions for the future,” EU Commissioner for Financial Services Mairead McGuinness said on March 22nd, when new EU rules came into effect. 

The scheme will also allow savers to sign up to a personal pension plan offered by a provider based in another EU country.

Who can sign up?

Under the EU regulation, anyone can sign up to a pan-European personal pension, regardless of their nationality or employment status. 

The scheme is open to people who are employed part-time or full-time, self-employed, in any form of “modern employment”, unemployed or in education. 

The condition is that they are resident in a country of the European Union, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein (the European Economic Area). The PEPP will not be available outside these countries, for instance in Switzerland. 

How does it work?

PEPP providers can offer a maximum of six investment options, including a basic one that is low-risk and safeguards the amount invested. The basic PEPP is the default option. Its fees are capped at 1 percent of the accumulated capital per year.

People who move to another EU country can continue to contribute to the same PEPP. Whenever a consumer changes the country of residence, the provider will open a new sub-account for that country. If the provider cannot offer such option, savers have the right to switch provider free of charge.  

As pension products are taxed differently in each state, the applicable taxation will be that of the country of residence and possible tax incentives will only apply to the relevant sub-account. 

Savers who move residence outside the EU cannot continue saving on their PEPP, but they can resume contributions if they return. They would also need to ask advice about the consequences of the move on the way their savings are taxed. 

Pensions can then be paid out in a different location from where the product was purchased. 

Where to start?

Pan-European personal pension products can be offered by authorised banks, insurance companies, pension funds and wealth management firms. 

They are regulated products that can be sold to consumers only after being approved by supervisory authorities. 

As the legislation came into effect this week, only now eligible providers can submit the application for the authorisation of their products. National authorities have then three months to make a decision. So it will still take some time before PEPPs become available on the market. 

When this will happen, the products and their features will be listed in the public register of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA). 

For more information:

https://www.eiopa.europa.eu/browse/regulation-and-policy/pan-european-personal-pension-product-pepp/consumer-oriented-faqs-pan_en 

https://www.eiopa.europa.eu/browse/regulation-and-policy/pan-european-personal-pension-product-pepp_en 

This article is published in cooperation with Europe Street News, a news outlet about citizens’ rights in the EU and the UK. 

