Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

More Russian sanctions, a rise in employment and the start of the Easter bank holiday, are among the main stories from Denmark on Thursday.

Published: 14 April 2022 10:15 CEST
Påskeæg (Easter eggs in Denmark).
Påskeæg (Easter eggs). Photo: Kjersti Hjelmen/Nf-Nf/Ritzau Scanpix

Russian ships rejected at Danish ports

Russian ships will be rejected at Danish ports from Saturday, according to newswire Ritzau.

In a statement on the Danish Transport Authority website, it said that Russian ships would not be allowed to dock in Danish ports after 16th April, as a consequence of a new EU sanctions package.

The European sanctions package is the fifth in a row after Russia invaded Ukraine on 24th February.

According to TV 2 Lorry, Russian ships call at Danish ports around 250 times a year. 170 of them are in Frederiksværk, where NLMK DanSteel is located.

The ban does not apply to ships that need help, are saving lives or maintaining safety.

More people in work in Denmark than before coronavirus

More people are in work in Denmark than before the coronavirus crisis, according to analysis from the Danish Chamber of Commerce, reports newswire Ritzau.

During the lockdowns in Denmark, unemployment rose sharply and a record number of people were out of work. But now the trend has reversed.

Out of the country’s 98 municipalities, 90 today have more jobs than in the fourth quarter of 2019, and there are 115,000 more employees in Denmark, which is an increase of 4.1 percent.

Ringsted and Brøndby top the list of municipalities with the most jobs. According to the Danish Chamber of Commerce, this may be due to the fact that there are several large companies in those municipalities.

Easter celebrations begin

Easter celebrations begin in Denmark today, on Maundy Thursday. Denmark is a Christian country (at least on paper) and has national holidays on Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday. Schools are closed and most people do not work.

Easter is big in Denmark. It kicks off the summer season after a long, dull Nordic winter, and the Danes go all in for a warm, cozy environment. 

READ MORE: The complete guide to Easter in Denmark

Maundy Thursday Weather: A cloudy one

It’s not the sunniest start to the Easter holiday. It will be a cloudy and foggy day with some expected rain in the morning.

There may be a little sun over the southern regions but its unlikely for the rest of the country. Temperatures will range between 8 and 13 degrees Celsius, according to DR.

Covid-19: 2,257 new cases on Wednesday

Official data shows that 2, 257 new cases of Covid-19 were registered yesterday, slightly lower than the 2, 683 cases registered on Tuesday.

Fewer PCR tests were administered compared to the preceding 24 hours, however. The positive cases were found among 15, 351 PRC tests. 

Testing levels are now a fraction of those seen earlier in the pandemic, while daily case numbers peaked in February when up to 55,000 new cases were registered on a number of days.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Cherry blossom in Copenhagen, Easter weather forecast and the latest on the Danish housing market are among the main news stories from Denmark on Wednesday.

Published: 13 April 2022 08:18 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Cherry blossom in bloom in Copenhagen 

If you want to take advantage of the brief interlude in which cherry blossom heralds spring by blossoming forth, now is the time to do it.

Cherry blossom is currently in bloom at Bispebjerg Kirkegård (Cemetery) in Copenhagen, probably Denmark’s most famous sport for viewing the light violet blossom.

Flowering trees were photographed at the location yesterday, so now is the time to go out and get a glimpse. Don’t be surprised if you’re one of many visitors.

Housing market still hot despite high prices and uncertain economic climate

The first quarter of this year saw a large number of houses sold in Denmark, according to new figures released by real estate site Boligsiden.

22,584 houses were sold from January to March, the second-highest quarterly total going back to 2011. The only bigger-selling quarter was Q1 in 2021.

Boligsiden’s head of communications Birgit Daetz told broadcaster DR that the figure is remarkable given increasing interest rates, which make it more expensive to buy property. The war in Ukraine meanwhile adds uncertainty to any economic outlook, she noted.

Weather: Wednesday could be warmest day so far in 2022

Warm air from the south is streaming towards Denmark, pushing thermometers up a few notches and helping it to finally feel like spring in time for the Easter holidays.

Morning temperatures of 5 degrees Celsius this morning could push up towards 12-17 degrees later today, with 18-19 degrees possible locally according to DR. Southeast-facing coasts will feel chillier.

Although Wednesday is likely to be the warmest of the upcoming days, the mild air will remain during the upcoming Easter holidays, with temperatures in the double figures although cloudy skies are likely.

Covid-19: 2,683 new cases on Tuesday

Official data shows that 2,683 new cases of Covid-19 were registered yesterday, an increase compared to the 1,805 cases registered on Monday.

More PCR tests were administered compared to the preceding 24 hours, however. The positive cases were found among 17,672 PCR tests, giving a test positivity rate of just over 15 percent, a little lower than on Monday and similar to the proportion of positive tests seen in general this month.

Testing levels are now a fraction of those seen earlier in the pandemic, while daily case numbers peaked in February when up to 55,000 new cases were registered on a number of days.

886 people with Covid-19 are currently admitted to hospitals in Denmark. This total is on a downward trend, having reached over 1,500 in early March. A large proportion of the patients are not receiving treatment for the coronavirus and are in hospital for other reasons.

17 people with Covid-19 are currently in ICU care and 7 are receiving ventilator treatment.

SHOW COMMENTS