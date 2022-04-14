For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
More Russian sanctions, a rise in employment and the start of the Easter bank holiday, are among the main stories from Denmark on Thursday.
Published: 14 April 2022 10:15 CEST
Påskeæg (Easter eggs). Photo: Kjersti Hjelmen/Nf-Nf/Ritzau Scanpix
For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday
Cherry blossom in Copenhagen, Easter weather forecast and the latest on the Danish housing market are among the main news stories from Denmark on Wednesday.
Published: 13 April 2022 08:18 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments