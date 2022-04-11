For members
LEARNING DANISH
How to talk about family in Danish
Talking about family in Danish can be complicated. Discussing your relatives requires an in-depth knowledge of exactly how they are related to you, so it's time to start brushing up on your family history.
Published: 11 April 2022 14:05 CEST
Illustration photo of a mother and child. Using the right words for family members in Danish can take a bit of family tree knowledge to get right. Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix
For members
FAMILY
Vuggestue or dagpleje? The difference between early Danish childcare options
Denmark is world-renowned for its guaranteed (and heavily subsidised!) daycare, or 'daginstitution', before formal schooling begins. But some of the options don’t really have an equivalent outside of Denmark—what’s the difference between 'vuggestue', 'børnehave', and 'dagpleje', and which is right for your family?
Published: 11 March 2022 13:04 CET
Updated: 27 March 2022 11:33 CEST
Updated: 27 March 2022 11:33 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments