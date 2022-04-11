Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

LEARNING DANISH

How to talk about family in Danish

Talking about family in Danish can be complicated. Discussing your relatives requires an in-depth knowledge of exactly how they are related to you, so it's time to start brushing up on your family history.

Published: 11 April 2022 14:05 CEST
mum and child
Illustration photo of a mother and child. Using the right words for family members in Danish can take a bit of family tree knowledge to get right. Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix

Let’s start with grandparents.

Danish has six different words for “grandmother” and “grandfather”, depending on which side of the family you’re talking about. This may be confusing if your native language doesn’t have this distinction, as you will need to start reminding yourself of your family tree every time you discuss your grandparents in Danish.

Grandparents, or bedsteforældre in Danish, can be called bedstemor (grandmother) or bedstefar (grandfather), but it’s probably more common to hear the slightly shorter, but more specific, combination of mor (mother) and far (father) used in four different variations, a unique one for each grandparent.

Most Danes refer to their mum and dad as mor and far (although the more formal terms for parents, moder and fader do still occasionally see the light of day), and these are also the terms used in the names for grandparents – as well as other relatives.

First off, let’s look at your maternal grandparents, or morforældre (“mother parents”). These are your mother’s mum and dad. 

To refer to your mother’s parents, you would use mormor (“mother-mother”) for your grandmother, and morfar (“mother-father”) for your grandfather. 

So what about your paternal grandparents? These are your farforældre or “father parents” – although Danes are far more likely to use the catch-all term bedsteforældre to refer to two or more grandparents.

Your father’s mother would be your farmor (“father-mother”), and your father’s father would be your farfar (“father-father”).

So to recap: your mum’s parents are mormor and morfar, and your dad’s parents are farmor and farfar.

READ ALSO: Danish expression of the day: At tage en morfar

This also means, bizarrely, that the same grandparent can be called two different names depending on their exact relationship with their grandchild. If a woman has a son and a daughter, for example, her son’s children would refer to her as farmor, but her daughter’s children would call her mormor.

Great-grandparents can be referred to in two ways: by adding the word mor or far after the grandparent’s title, such as mormors mor (“mother’s mother’s mother”), or farfars far (“father’s father’s father”), or by adding the word olde- (literally, “very old”) before the grandparent’s title, such as oldemor or oldefar. The latter option does not have the family tree encoded into its construction, but is probably the most common way Danes refer to great-grandparents.

A great-great-grandparent is a tipoldefar or tipoldemor.

It doesn’t stop there. Your aunts and uncles all have special terms as well. These are similar to the terms for grandparents, in that they trace each family member linking you and your aunt or uncle.

We’ve already covered the word for “mother” in this context: mor. The Danish words for sister and brother are søster and bror, meaning that your mother’s sister is your moster (shortened from morsøster) and your mother’s brother is your morbror. 

Your father’s siblings follow the same pattern: faster for your aunt and farbror for your uncle.

This only applies to aunts and uncles you’re related to by birth. Although Danish does have the word tante for aunts and onkel for uncles by marriage (someone who is married to one of your parent’s siblings), you may also hear Danes referring to these family members as their farbrors mand (“father’s brother’s husband”) or morbrors kone (“mother’s brother’s wife”) instead.

Nieces and nephews do not follow the same pattern in Danish. Your brother’s kids are your nevø (nephew) and niece and your sister’s kids have the exact same descriptions.

Finally, grandchildren. The general word for “grandchild” in Danish is barnebarn (“child-child”), which is the word you’re most likely to hear.

There is also a now-antiquated way in Danish for grandchildren to be referred to using the same system as for other family members: sønsøn for your son’s son, sønnedatter for your son’s daughter and dattersøn or datterdatter for your daughter’s son or daughter, respectively. 

But what about your cousins? Are they your farbrorsøn (father’s brother’s son) and mosterdatter (mother’s sister’s daughter)? Thankfully, no, but they do have gender-specific words. Kusine is traditionally used for female cousins and fætter for male cousins.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

FAMILY

Vuggestue or dagpleje? The difference between early Danish childcare options 

Denmark is world-renowned for its guaranteed (and heavily subsidised!) daycare, or 'daginstitution', before formal schooling begins. But some of the options don’t really have an equivalent outside of Denmark—what’s the difference between 'vuggestue', 'børnehave', and 'dagpleje', and which is right for your family?

Published: 11 March 2022 13:04 CET
Updated: 27 March 2022 11:33 CEST
Vuggestue or dagpleje? The difference between early Danish childcare options 

Ages of eligibility and cost

Early Danish childcare is bookended by parental leave and børnehave, or kindergarten, where children are enrolled from about three to six years old. Babies become eligible for vuggestue and dagpleje at 26 weeks old, though many families don’t enroll their children until about 9-12 months of age. 

Whether you choose dagpleje or vuggestue, the municipality will cover at least 75 percent of the cost of attendance, including your child’s lunch and snacks.

Vuggestue

Vuggestue, literally ‘cradle room’ in Danish, is likely what you imagine when you think of daycare—a nursery where multiple adults care for many children who range in age from infants to toddlers. By law, vuggestue are staffed by adults with training and certification in pedagogy, or methods of teaching. There must be an adult for every three children in vuggestue.

Many vuggestue are attached to a børnehave, or kindergarten, which can make for an easier transition once the child turns three. And for families with multiple children, dropping off baby and toddler at the same place can streamline their morning routine.

One important selling point for vuggestue are their consistent, longer open hours. Some vuggestue are themed, with a special emphasis on nature, arts or dance. Children in vuggestue—or really any Danish childcare—can expect to spend a significant percentage of every day outside.

Dagpleje

In dagpleje, which translates literally to “day care” in Danish, a handful of children are hosted in a private childminder’s personal home. A single adult can care for a maximum of five children, but up to 10 can share a dagpleje if there are more adults.

Dagpleje promise more individualised attention for each child and may be better able to care for children with special needs. Dagpleje are by nature a ‘homier’ environment and are often calmer than the hubbub of a vuggestue with dozens of children, which can be a boon for kids who are easily overstimulated. And with the same caregivers every day, children who go to dagpleje can form a close relationship with their childminder.  

However, dagpleje are less standardised than vuggestue so it’s incumbent on parents to make sure their dagpleje of choice would be a good fit. The adults at a dagpleje aren’t necessarily pedagogically trained, though they do have access to municipal experts they can consult about activities, their ‘curriculum,’ and any potential concerns about a child’s development. On the social front, a limited pool of possible playmates can be frustrating for some children (although many dagpleje meet other dagpleje for playdates (legestue!).

Dagpleje became more attractive to some families during the Covid-19 pandemic since the chances of exposure increase with a higher density of children. However, the flip side of the small pool at dagpleje is that if childminder is sick (or even on vacation), the children will need to be relocated to other dagpleje with adults they may not know.  

How to register your child for care  

Your child will need a Danish CPR or personal registration number to be registered for daycare.

Contact your local Pladsanvisingen, or daycare office, to find out how early your child can be registered (generally, you can have them added to a waiting list once they’re between 4 and 6 months old). On Borger.dk’s childcare landing page, you can find information on childcare centres near your home—or even outside your municipality, if you choose—and digitally add your child to waiting lists.

Parents can visit vuggestue and dagpleje before enrolling, but always call ahead to schedule an appointment.

SHOW COMMENTS