DANISH WORD OF THE DAY

Danish expression of the day: At tage en morfar

If it's about time for your afternoon nap, you'll be needing today's Danish expression.

Published: 30 March 2022 17:02 CEST

What does ‘at tage en morfar’ mean?

Firstly, we need to explain morfar, which is one of six different Danish words that can be used to refer to a grandparent.

Unlike in English, the Danish language has different words for relations on the paternal and maternal side of one’s family. This applies to aunts and uncles as well as to grandparents, but we’ll stick to the task in hand here and just deal with the latter.

Grandparents, or bedsteforældre in Danish, can be called bedstemor (grandmother) or bedstefar (grandfather), but it’s probably more common to hear the slightly shorter, but more specific, combination of mor (mother) and far (father) used in four different variations, a unique one for each grandparent.

For example, because your maternal grandmother is your mother’s mother, she would be your mormor (literally, ‘mother-mother’) in Danish. Your grandad on that side would be morfar (mother-father).

On the paternal side, your grandma is your farmor (father-mother) and grandad is farfar (father-father).

Got it? Good.

At tage en morfar is to do something which the expression would suggest is common among maternal grandfathers: take a nap, have a snooze, grab forty winks, or doze off for a bit.

But why morfar?

We’re unsure where the origins of the expression come from, apart from the stereotype of seniors needing a bit of shuteye in the afternoon or being likely to snooze in a comfortable armchair for a while.

Danish dictionaries suggest the phrase has been around since at least 1999, but we think it’s likely to be longer. Get in touch if you know the origins of this phrase or have a story about it.

As for why a morfar is more likely to need some rest than a farfar, or even a bedstemor, we have no idea. But the other variants of ‘grandparent’ are never used in this expression, and attempting to do so (or doing it by mistake) is likely to result in some amusement.

How to use it

Jeg er helt smadret efter den lange cykeltur op ad bakken. Jeg tror lige, jeg tager mig en lille morfar.

I’m completely shattered after that long uphill bicycle ride. I think I’m going to have a little nap.

Hvor er Katrine? — Hun har vist taget sig en morfar. Jeg vækker hende om en halv time.

Where’s Katrine? — She seems to have gone for a nap. I’ll wake her up in half an hour.

Alternatives

An alternative, and more formal word for a short daytime sleep in Danish is lur. This is more likely to be used when talking about small children. You probably wouldn’t describe a toddler as ‘having a maternal grandfather’, but would go with the simpler lur in this scenario.

DANISH WORD OF THE DAY

Danish word of the day: Pålæg

It's hard to imagine a Danish lunch without 'pålæg' and rye bread. But what is pålæg exactly, and why does it get a whole supermarket section to itself?

Published: 29 March 2022 17:40 CEST
Danish word of the day: Pålæg

What is pålæg?

Pålæg is a concept as synonymous with Scandinavian snacks as the open-topped sandwich because, well, it is part of that sandwich. Derived from på, ‘on’ and the verb at lægge, ‘to lay something (on something)’, pålæg is the food you put on top of your slice of bread.

A topping, if you will.

Unlike in countries like for example the UK or Italy, where a sandwich or a tramezzino consist of at least two slices of bread with a filling, a Danish mad (literally ‘food’ but the equivalent of a snack or sandwich) is usually an open slice of bread with some sort of pålæg. If two slices of bread are used, you will hear the term klapsammenmad, meaning ‘fold together meal’.

Many Danes eat at least one mad a day as a snack (mellemmåltid – literally “between meal”).

This could be a slice of cheese on rye bread (ostemad) or the sliced processed pork known as rullepølse (‘rolled sausage’), spegepølse, a type of of salami that comes in many variations, or even, if you’re feeling adventurous, some hummus or cottage cheese.

How do I prepare and eat it?

With about half the work of a normal sandwich, but twice the risk of making a mess. 

As a general rule, pålæg is something cold placed on a piece of bread or toast, normally rye bread, which you should then be able to lift up and eat with your hands – so scrambled eggs are not considered pålæg and beans on toast (the British staple) is generally considered an affront to culinary decency.

Cold, sliced boiled eggs are, however, pålæg, as are prawns. Danish-style smørrebrød stand out from the types seen in other Nordic countries because they are so piled high with pålæg that eating them with cutlery is acceptable.

A note of caution here, though: there’s a complicated and arcane system for the order in which various pålæg should be placed in different types of smørrebrød, and some things are not compatible with others — for example, curry dressing is okay with herring but definitely not with roast beef (I believe this is the case and am happy to be corrected on this specific example!).

Having an unconventional combination could be frowned upon, but you’ll be safe with a more simple mad which only has one or maybe two types of pålæg on it.

Carefully-constructed smørrebrød. File photo: Maria Albrechtsen Mortensen/Ritzau Scanpix

What’s this about supermarkets?

There are so many different types of pålæg and eating them on rye bread is so ubiquitous, it’s hardly surprising they get sections in supermarkets to themselves.

An alternative translation of pålæg is “spread”, which is partly correct – it can be used to mean spreads such as cream cheese or the no-frills Danish take on liver paté, leverpostej

The word pålæg also encapsulates cold cuts such as salami or ham, as well as sliced cheese or even tinned mackerel in tomato sauce.

An incongruous addition to this range of rye bread toppings is the popular pålægschokolade – thin slices of milk or dark chocolate eaten on top of rye bread, often with tandsmør, literally ‘tooth butter’, a layer of butter so thick that you can see the markings left by your teeth in it once you take a bite. Perhaps unsurprisingly, this form of pålæg is quite popular with children.

Did we miss anything? Do you disagree with any of the above? Do you have a suggestion for a future word of the day? Let us know.

