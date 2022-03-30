For members
Danish expression of the day: At tage en morfar
If it's about time for your afternoon nap, you'll be needing today's Danish expression.
Published: 30 March 2022 17:02 CEST
Danish word of the day: Pålæg
It's hard to imagine a Danish lunch without 'pålæg' and rye bread. But what is pålæg exactly, and why does it get a whole supermarket section to itself?
Published: 29 March 2022 17:40 CEST
