Copenhagen to build temporary ‘village’ for Ukrainian refugees

The temporary Ukrainian neighbourhood could remain in place for up to three years, media TV2 Lorry reports.

Its proposed location is on the island of Amager south of the city near the Amager Strandvej road, in an area currently used for storage of lost goods and city inventory.

As well as housing, the temporary modular buildings will also be used as public spaces and childcare institutions.

Copenhagen City Council politicians will this week decide whether the municipality will spend up to 71 million kroner on renting and installing the modules, which could be ready by July, according to the report, which is based on an agenda for an upcoming meeting of City representatives.

44 million of the expected costs are covered by a “fund for unforeseen building expenses,” TV2 Lorry writes.

The local media reports that the plan has majority backing in the municipal committees at which the proposal will be raised and voted on.

“We are in a very special situation in which we will get many displaced people in Copenhagen who will need a roof over their heads. These are modules which are also used for schools and (childcare) institutions and this is a sensible solution – all things considered,” the head of the city council’s employment and integration committee, Jens-Kristian Lütken, told TV2 Lorry.

Copenhagen Municipality could receive around 10,000-11,000 Ukrainian refugees. The government last week said it was preparing to receive over 100,000 refugees from Ukraine nationally, five times more than an earlier estimate.

