Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

Copenhagen to build temporary ‘village’ for Ukrainian refugees

Copenhagen Municipality expects to install a large number of modular buildings to provide housing and social facilities for 330 Ukrainian refugees.

Published: 5 April 2022 18:07 CEST
amager copenhagen
A 2014 photo showing a view of Amager near Copenhagen. Photo: Søren Bidstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

The temporary Ukrainian neighbourhood could remain in place for up to three years, media TV2 Lorry reports.

Its proposed location is on the island of Amager south of the city near the Amager Strandvej road, in an area currently used for storage of lost goods and city inventory.

As well as housing, the temporary modular buildings will also be used as public spaces and childcare institutions.

Copenhagen City Council politicians will this week decide whether the municipality will spend up to 71 million kroner on renting and installing the modules, which could be ready by July, according to the report, which is based on an agenda for an upcoming meeting of City representatives.

44 million of the expected costs are covered by a “fund for unforeseen building expenses,” TV2 Lorry writes.

The local media reports that the plan has majority backing in the municipal committees at which the proposal will be raised and voted on.

“We are in a very special situation in which we will get many displaced people in Copenhagen who will need a roof over their heads. These are modules which are also used for schools and (childcare) institutions and this is a sensible solution – all things considered,” the head of the city council’s employment and integration committee, Jens-Kristian Lütken, told TV2 Lorry.

Copenhagen Municipality could receive around 10,000-11,000 Ukrainian refugees. The government last week said it was preparing to receive over 100,000 refugees from Ukraine nationally, five times more than an earlier estimate.

READ ALSO: Denmark considers ‘fast-track’ system for Ukrainians with job offers

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

Denmark considers ‘fast-track’ system for Ukrainians with job offers

Denmark’s government said on Monday that it was interested in a ‘fast-track’ scheme to speed the path onto the labour market for refugees from Ukraine.

Published: 4 April 2022 15:49 CEST
Denmark considers 'fast-track' system for Ukrainians with job offers

The minister for employment, Peter Hummelgaard, outlined the government’s intention following talks with labour organisations and businesses.

The Danish Chamber of Commerce (Dansk Erhverv, DE) proposed such an arrangement at the meeting, news wire Ritzau writes.

Several DE member companies already have agreements in place to hire Ukrainians but are waiting to receive relevant permits, the business interest group said.

“We will have to assess this legally and technically. But we acknowledge the proposal and do not in principle think it’s a bad idea,” Hummelgaard said.

“But we certainly need to look into whether it stands up legally to do be able to do that within the systems,” he said.

Waiting times for processing applications for residence and work permits are inevitable for Ukrainians arriving in Denmark following the invasion of their country by Russia, the minister also stated.

DE said that companies wanted the process to be sped up.

“It’s a very regrettable situation: Businesses need good people and good people are available to work. There’s an agreement that the two sides match but the CPR [personal registration, ed.] number and tax card are not in place,” DE labour market manager Peter Halkjær said in a statement.

“We have received various reports of this kind and therefore propose a fast-track scheme so that the relevant persons go to the front of the queue for these things,” he said.

READ ALSO: Denmark creates jobs website for Ukraine refugees

SHOW COMMENTS