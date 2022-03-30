Denmark prepared to send 800 Nato troops to Baltic states

The Nordic country has already deployed some 200 military personnel and fighter jets to Estonia and Lithuania, and sent a frigate to the east of the Baltic Sea.
“We are already significantly present on the ground, but we are ready to do more,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at a press conference on Tuesday.
“This is why the government will suggest sending a battalion of 800 (soldiers) to Baltic countries,” she said.
The battalion was on standby, but Nato must make an official request for the soldiers to be sent, the prime minister added.
Frederiksen made the announcement after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the Danish parliament via videolink.
Frederiksen is due to travel Wednesday to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, including to visit Danish troops there.
Like many other European countries, Denmark has sent weapons to help Ukraine fight off the Russians.
