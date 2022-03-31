Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Covid-19 health pass decommissioned for use in Denmark

The coronapas, Denmark’s Covid-19 health pass used to document vaccination, test or infection history status, has been deactivated for use in the country because there are no longer any rules requiring its use, the Ministry of Health said in a statement yesterday.

The EU health pass section of the app can still be used for travel to countries that still have vaccination or other Covid-19 health pass rules.

Restrictions requiring the coronapas in Denmark were mostly removed in February, though recommendations for it had remained in place at hospitals and in the care sector. These recommendations have now been lifted.

The Smittestop contact tracing app was also recently taken out of commission in Denmark.

Denmark’s economy ‘strong’ after growth in 2021

The Covid-19 crisis does not appear to have severely damaged Danish state finances or those of private individuals, according to a new report by Statistics Denmark.

Growth of 4.7 percent in 2021 was the highest since 1994, according to the stats bureau.

Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen commented on the result, saying it evidenced Denmark’s strong economic position through the pandemic.

“Today’s numbers hammer home the point that the Danish economy is very strong after 2021,” he told news wire Ritzau.

Permission to fly Ukrainian flag extended

Permission to fly the Ukrainian flag in Denmark has been extended to May 15th, the Ministry of Justice confirmed yesterday.

Special dispensation to fly the Ukrainian flag anywhere in Denmark was initially given on March 2nd and has already been extended on one occasion.

Denmark does not normally allow individuals, businesses or public institutions to fly any flags other than its own unless authorities grant permission.

This does not apply to the Greenlandic, Faroese or other Nordic nations’ flags or the EU and UN flags, which can be flown freely without special permission.

Covid-19: 4,411 new cases on Wednesday

Official data shows that 4,411 new cases of Covid-19 were registered on Wednesday. 26,460 PCR tests were administered, giving a test positivity rate of just under 17 percent. Testing levels are now a fraction of those seen earlier in the pandemic.

1,189 people with Covid-19 are currently admitted to hospitals in Denmark. A large proportion of the patients are not receiving treatment for the coronavirus and are in hospital for other reasons.

22 people with Covid-19 are currently in ICU care and 8 are receiving ventilator treatment.