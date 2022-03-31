Read news from:
TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 31 March 2022 09:58 CEST
Work on the Lynetteholmen artificial island construction project
Work on the Lynetteholmen artificial island construction project off Copenhagen on March 28th. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT/Ritzau Scanpix

Covid-19 health pass decommissioned for use in Denmark

The coronapas, Denmark’s Covid-19 health pass used to document vaccination, test or infection history status, has been deactivated for use in the country because there are no longer any rules requiring its use, the Ministry of Health said in a statement yesterday.

The EU health pass section of the app can still be used for travel to countries that still have vaccination or other Covid-19 health pass rules.

Restrictions requiring the coronapas in Denmark were mostly removed in February, though recommendations for it had remained in place at hospitals and in the care sector. These recommendations have now been lifted.

The Smittestop contact tracing app was also recently taken out of commission in Denmark.

Denmark’s economy ‘strong’ after growth in 2021

The Covid-19 crisis does not appear to have severely damaged Danish state finances or those of private individuals, according to a new report by Statistics Denmark.

Growth of 4.7 percent in 2021 was the highest since 1994, according to the stats bureau.

Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen commented on the result, saying it evidenced Denmark’s strong economic position through the pandemic.

“Today’s numbers hammer home the point that the Danish economy is very strong after 2021,” he told news wire Ritzau.

Permission to fly Ukrainian flag extended

Permission to fly the Ukrainian flag in Denmark has been extended to May 15th, the Ministry of Justice confirmed yesterday.

Special dispensation to fly the Ukrainian flag anywhere in Denmark was initially given on March 2nd and has already been extended on one occasion.

Denmark does not normally allow individuals, businesses or public institutions to fly any flags other than its own unless authorities grant permission.

This does not apply to the Greenlandic, Faroese or other Nordic nations’ flags or the EU and UN flags, which can be flown freely without special permission.

Covid-19: 4,411 new cases on Wednesday

Official data shows that 4,411 new cases of Covid-19 were registered on Wednesday. 26,460 PCR tests were administered, giving a test positivity rate of just under 17 percent. Testing levels are now a fraction of those seen earlier in the pandemic.

1,189 people with Covid-19 are currently admitted to hospitals in Denmark. A large proportion of the patients are not receiving treatment for the coronavirus and are in hospital for other reasons.

22 people with Covid-19 are currently in ICU care and 8 are receiving ventilator treatment.

Parties to speak to press about heating bill cash help

The Ministry of Climate, Energy and Utilities will today give a so-called ‘doorstep’ briefing to press along with the political parties that signed the recent deal for cash payouts to homes hit by high heating bills resulting from energy price increases.

A majority in parliament on February 11th voted to give a one-off sum of 3,750 kroner to 320,000 eligible Danish households. The money is not expected to be paid out until later this year.

Mette Frederiksen has subsequently stated that the deal was not sufficient to address the energy price problem for Danish homes.

READ ALSO: Denmark’s energy bill payouts delayed until end of summer

Denmark willing to send 800 NATO troops to Baltic states

The government said yesterday it was making a battalion of 800 troops available to NATO in Baltic countries to counter any Russian threat there following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Denmark has already deployed some 200 military personnel and fighter jets to Estonia and Lithuania, and sent a frigate to the east of the Baltic Sea.

“We are already significantly present on the ground, but we are ready to do more,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at a press conference.

The battalion is on standby, but NATO must make an official request for the soldiers to be sent, the prime minister added.

Demolition of iconic Copenhagen building cancelled

Palads, a former theatre and cinema in central Copenhagen distinctive for its pastel-coloured paint job, has been spared from demolition by the city municipality.

The city council’s infrastructure section decided five years ago to tear down the 104-year-old building to make way for extensions to Vesterport rail station.

Those plans have now been thrown out and the building’s owner, Nordisk Film, is now applying for a permit to modernise the cinema, newspaper Berlingske reports.

Eriksen scores on return to Copenhagen stadium

Men’s national team midfielder Christian Eriksen last night scored on his return to Parken stadium in Copenhagen, where he suffered a cardiac arrest last year.

Eriksen, wearing the captain’s armband, struck in the 57th minute to round off Denmark’s 3-0 friendly win against Serbia in the stadium where he collapsed and nearly died in a European championship match against Finland last June.

“To come back to Parken and score a goal with the welcome I received, and still receive, is something that gives you goosebumps. It makes me incredibly happy,” Eriksen told Danish television at the end of the match.

