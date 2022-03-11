Denmark extends special permission to fly Ukrainian flag

Both private individuals and public institutions can therefor fly the Ukrainian flag alongside Denmark’s flag Dannebrog until the end of the month, should they wish to do so.

Permission to fly the Ukrainian flag anywhere in Denmark was initially given on March 2nd and would have expired on March 16th, but has now been extended.

Denmark does not normally allow any flags other than its own to be flown unless authorities grant permission. This does not apply to the Greenlandic, Faroese or other Nordic nations’ flags or the EU and UN flags, which can be flown freely without special permission.

The Ministry made the exception for the Ukrainian flag in a gesture of support following the invasion of the Eastern European country by Moscow. Many public buildings, businesses and institutions in the country have since taken up the option. The Danish Foreign Ministry in central Copenhagen was also lit in the colours of the Ukrainian flag on February 24th.

In addition to the symbolic gesture of support for Ukraine, Denmark has, as an EU member state, participated in a series of economic sanctions against Moscow and has donated military equipment including anti-tank weaponry to Ukraine.