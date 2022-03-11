Read news from:
UKRAINE

Denmark extends special permission to fly Ukrainian flag

The Danish Ministry of Justice said on Friday that it would continue to allow the Ukrainian flag to be freely hoisted anywhere in the country until the end of March.

Published: 11 March 2022 16:47 CET
the Ukrainian flag in Copenhagen
Danish minister for international development Flemming Møller Mortensen hoists the Ukrainian flag in Copenhagen on March 3rd 2022. Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix

Both private individuals and public institutions can therefor fly the Ukrainian flag alongside Denmark’s flag Dannebrog until the end of the month, should they wish to do so.

Permission to fly the Ukrainian flag anywhere in Denmark was initially given on March 2nd and would have expired on March 16th, but has now been extended.

Denmark does not normally allow any flags other than its own to be flown unless authorities grant permission. This does not apply to the Greenlandic, Faroese or other Nordic nations’ flags or the EU and UN flags, which can be flown freely without special permission.

The Ministry made the exception for the Ukrainian flag in a gesture of support following the invasion of the Eastern European country by Moscow. Many public buildings, businesses and institutions in the country have since taken up the option. The Danish Foreign Ministry in central Copenhagen was also lit in the colours of the Ukrainian flag on February 24th.

In addition to the symbolic gesture of support for Ukraine, Denmark has, as an EU member state, participated in a series of economic sanctions against Moscow and has donated military equipment including anti-tank weaponry to Ukraine.

BUSINESS

Denmark’s biggest brewery Carlsberg halts production and sales in Russia

Danish brewer Carlsberg, the world's fourth biggest beer producer, said Wednesday it was halting production and sales in Russia due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 10 March 2022 09:48 CET
“We stand alongside the Ukrainian people and people around the world in condemning the Russian invasion in the strongest possible terms”, the group said in a statement.

It said it could therefore not conduct “business as usual” in Russia.

Last week, the group announced that it would halt new investments and exports from Carlsberg into Russia.

“Since then, we have ceased all advertising by both the Carlsberg Group and Baltika Breweries in Russia, and we will stop producing and selling our flagship brand, Carlsberg, in the Russian market”, it said.

Carlsberg has been a majority owner of Baltika Breweries since 2008 and the latter employs 8,400 people, representing more than one in five of Carlsberg’s total global workforce.

Baltika Breweries will continue to operate — but as a separate business — “with the purpose of sustaining our employees and their families”.

Carlsberg said its “first priority remains the safety and wellbeing of our more than 1,300 colleagues in Ukraine”, and said it was helping provide shelter, transport, food and fresh water to employees and others in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

But it said it also felt “a moral obligation to our Russian colleagues who are an integral part of Carlsberg, and who are not responsible for the actions of the government”.

The Danish group said that, during the humanitarian crisis, any profits generated by its business in Russia would be donated to relief organisations.

In 2021, Russia and Ukraine accounted for approximately 13 percent of the Carlsberg group’s revenue and approximately nine percent of operating profit.

The developments in Russia and Ukraine would “negatively impact” the group’s 2022 financial results, it said, and its assets in both markets “may be subject to non-cash impairment and write-down”.

As a result, Carlsberg said it was suspending its earnings guidance for 2022 due to the “very high uncertainty related to Ukraine and Russia and the possible indirect impact on the rest of the group”.

