ECONOMY

Denmark’s central bank predicts Ukraine war will slow economy

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is likely to slow economic growth in Denmark, the Nordic country’s central bank said on Wednesday.

Published: 16 March 2022 16:46 CET
Director of the Danish National Bank Lars Rohde
Director of the Danish National Bank Lars Rohde at a September 2021 press briefing. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

In its latest prognosis for 2022, Nationalbanken forecast the economy will grow by 2.1 percent this year. That is a notable drop from the previous forecast, 3.1 percent, which was made in September 2021.

The war in Ukraine is expected to weaken Danish growth by 1 percent in isolation.

This is due in particular to higher price increases and more uncertainty around consumption and investments globally and in Denmark.

“The human consequences of the invasion are unbearable and my thoughts go to the Ukrainian people,” the director of the National Bank, Lars Rohde, said in a statement.

“If we are to look at the economy in the midst of all of this, the invasion and wide-ranging sanctions against Russia will have consequences for businesses and households,” he said.

“The assessment of the National Bank is that the war will reduce GDP growth by around 1 percent and increase inflation by around 2 percent this year,” he said.

Last year saw Denmark’s GDP increase by 4.1 percent, the largest increase since 1994. Inflation was 1.9 percent in 2021.

The remarkable growth in GDP, which came as the country emerged from Covid-19 shutdowns, is not expected by the National Bank to be repeated this year. The new forecast of 2.1 percent growth is predicted to be repeated in 2023 according to the latest prognoses.

It is then expected to reach 1.7 percent in 2024.

ECONOMY

Denmark’s national debt at lowest level for 13 years despite pandemic

The Danish state debt is at its lowest level as a proportion of GDP since 2009, according to new data from the central bank.

Published: 24 January 2022 11:49 CET
Denmark's economy emerged strongly from the Covid-19 crisis in 2021, keeping the national debt from increasing as had been predicted.
Denmark's economy emerged strongly from the Covid-19 crisis in 2021, keeping the national debt from increasing as had been predicted. Photo: Kristian Djurhuus/Ritzau Scanpix

Nationalbanken figures show that the Denmark’s state debt of 438 billion kroner in November 2021 is 17.8 of the national GDP, which is the lowest level since 2009.

GDP, a metric for the strength of the economy, is a measure of the value of the country’s economic output in a given year.

The Danish Chamber of Commerce said it was “amazing” that national debt was at its lowest share of GDP for 13 years in the face of the Covid-19 crisis and compensation packages for businesses which were introduced in response to it.

“If we rewind to December 2020, the Ministry of Finance said it expected the national debt to end up as high as 27 percent of GDP in 2021,” the organisation’s senior economist Tore Stramer said.

“That means that the national debt in 2021 increased by around 200 billion kroner less than feared,” Stramer said.

The surprising result is connected to the strong response of the Danish economy to the coronavirus crisis last year, according to the economist.

That response has seen record levels of employment with several sectors experiencing labour shortages.

“In addition to that, there is a particularly strong growth in spending that has lifted activity in the Danish economy,” Stramer said.

“That has really lifted state revenues from personal taxes, business taxes and VAT,” Stramer said.

