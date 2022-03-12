Read news from:
Austria
UKRAINE

Ukraine violinists find peace in Denmark

With three friends, all violinists like her, Nadia Safina fled the invasion of Ukraine to find peace at a music school in Denmark, a horrific ordeal that took 10 days.

Published: 12 March 2022 10:50 CET
A 23-year-old musician from Ukraine, poses with her violin in Stevns, Denmark on March 10, 2022.
Nadia Safina fled the invasion of Ukraine with three friends to find refuge in a music school in Denmark after a ten-day journey. Photo: Thibault Savary / AFP

Now, “all we have is our talent. Not boots. Not clothes, not jewellery. Only our talent and our instruments,” the 24-year-old says, a weary look of despair in her eyes.

Safe but with her “heart in pain”, she arrived this week in Stevns, an hour outside Copenhagen, far from the bombs falling on her hometown of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine which she fled on the first day of the war.

The four women are now at the Scandinavian Cello School, which frequently welcomes artists from around the world but is now focusing exclusively on bringing over Ukrainian musicians.

“We support them with exactly the same conditions as everybody else. We give them a place to study and to stay for free, and food,” the school’s director Jacob Shaw says.

Thanks to his professional network, he was able to arrange for the four women’s exodus on the first day of Russia’s invasion on February 24.

The school is now hosting six Ukrainian musicians who have fled the war, and three more are expected in the coming days.

Four musicians who have fled Ukraine pose in Stevns, Denmark on March 10, 2022.

With three friends that are musicians like herself, Nadia Safina fled the invasion of Ukraine to find refuge in a music school in Denmark. Photo: Thibault Savary / AFP

Nadia and her fiancé Misha, both alto violinists, and his sister Ksenia Kusherova, also a 24-year-old violinist, had already planned to come to the school before the war broke out.

“On February 24th, we woke up to the sound of bombs. It was scary. Really scary. Panic broke out everywhere in our dormitory, and we just packed up our stuff,” says Nadia, still shaken by the events.

Their first stop was her mother’s place in Donets, a village in the nearby countryside. Then the women went to Lviv, where they picked up Ksenia’s family, and left for Poland.

They travelled by car, train and bus to reach Warsaw.

“In Lviv, we waited eight hours on the platform in zero degrees and we couldn’t get on a train.”

Like all able-bodied men aged 18 to 60, Misha was not allowed to leave Ukraine. He returned to his hometown of Kriviy Rig in central Ukraine. Since then, Nadia has worried for his safety. The two are in constant contact.

“We send messages, we speak every day, every hour.”

‘Just want to return home’ 

Nadia thinks back on her life before the war. “I had three jobs, my studies, my students, my colleagues. I had everything I needed. And I had very big plans for my life.”

The conservatory and university in Kharkiv have since been bombed, the instruments destroyed. Her professor is still there, in a shelter, caring for his disabled mother.

“We can’t imagine what the future holds because they don’t stop bombing us. We can’t plan anything,” she says despairingly.

“I just want to return home, I want God to save our friends and our families. That is my plan now,” she says. “But Putin is crazy. He won’t stop anytime soon.”

In Stevns, a pastoral oasis nestled between the sea and countryside, she has a tidy room under the rafters. She practises her alto violin, either in her room or in the music hall in another building on the grounds, formerly a farm.

Director of the Scandinavian Cello School, with four musicians who fled Ukraine in Stevns, Denmark on March 10, 2022.

Jacob Shaw, director of the Scandinavian Cello School, welcomes Ukrainian musicians in Stevns, Denmark on March 10, 2022. Photo: Thibault Savary / AFP

With their friends Olesia Kliepak and Marharyta Serdiuk, who had to hide for several days in Kharkiv before joining the others in Poland, Nadia and Ksenia now appreciate the tranquillity in Stevns, though they are still sick with worry.

A few hundred metres away, the beach provides some solace. Denmark is known for its ultra-restrictive asylum and refugee policy, but it has welcomed Ukrainians with open arms, making exemptions to its strict curbs to facilitate their entry to the labour market, among other things.

The Scandinavian country of 5.8 million has said it is ready to take in up to 20,000 Ukrainians. Since the start of the conflict to March 8, around 850 Ukrainians had sought asylum or applied for a work permit.

READ MORE: Denmark extends special permission to fly Ukrainian flag

 

UKRAINE

EU eyes more Ukraine arms aid and big Russia sanctions

The European Union on Friday eyed an extra 500 million euros in military support for Ukraine and fresh sanctions on Russia, as Moscow's war spurred vows to bolster the bloc's defences.

Published: 12 March 2022 09:03 CET
EU eyes more Ukraine arms aid and big Russia sanctions

EU leaders meeting for a summit in France’s Palace of Versailles described Moscow’s attack on Ukraine as a wake-up call for the 27-nation bloc to take a tougher approach to ensuring its security.

“There’s no denying the fact that two weeks ago we woke up in a different Europe, in a different world,” European Council chief Charles Michel said.

The EU’s executive put forward a proposal to double its financing for sending weapons to Ukraine to one billion euros as the West scrambles to back Kyiv’s forces in the face of the Kremlin’s onslaught.

The bloc last month broke a longstanding taboo by agreeing to pay for arms deliveries to Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion of his pro-Western neighbour.

The move was part of a broad push by Ukraine’s allies to send weapons amid desperate pleas from Kyiv for air defence systems after calls to impose a no-fly zone were rebuffed.

Alongside further arms supplies, EU leaders also said they were readying a fresh round of economic punishment as they look to keep up pressure on Putin over the bloodshed.

The West has already hit Moscow with a barrage of unprecedented sanctions but the EU has so far failed to agree to follow the US lead in hitting Russia’s key oil and gas exports.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he would talk to Putin again in the coming hours with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Macron warned the Kremlin leader of further “massive sanctions” if he steps up the bombing or seeks to besiege Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.

“In that case, nothing is off the table, nothing is taboo,” Macron said.

“We will do whatever we deem to be effective and useful to halt Russia in its aggression.”

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen later said on Friday the bloc would ban the export of luxury goods to Russia, striking a “direct blow to the Russian elite”.

On Thursday, she said the 27 leaders agreed to explore ways to eliminate the bloc’s dependency on Russian fossil fuels in five years.

‘Invest more’
As the EU has broken new ground in sending arms abroad, it has also been shocked into reconsidering its approach to security after decades relying on US-led NATO to ensure Europe’s defences.

Leaders agreed in a declaration “to increase substantially defence expenditures” and bolster cooperation on military projects between member states.

“We must resolutely invest more and better in defence capabilities and innovative technologies,” the declaration said.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said the bloc was looking at issues such as whether to “procure common capabilities, for example, that are too expensive for any individual state to buy on their own.”

She also called for all EU members states — six of which are not in NATO — to mirror the military alliance’s commitment to spend at least two percent of GDP on defence.

Collective security in the European Union is primarily handled by the US-led NATO alliance, but France, the EU’s biggest military power, has been spearheading calls for an enhanced role for the bloc.

The assault on Ukraine has now prompted some about-turns.

Germany tore up decades of policy by agreeing to send weapons to Ukraine after the start of the war and has pledged an extra 100 billion euros ($110 billion) to help improve its armed forces.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday said countries were acting “dangerously” by backing the supply of arms to Ukraine.

Long road to EU
The EU leaders on Thursday doused Ukraine’s hopes of quickly gaining European Union membership, saying it was a long-term process, not a “fast-track”.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said in a video message after Friday’s talks that Ukraine wanted the EU “to be more ambitious” in its commitments regarding possible membership.

But he insisted: “We Ukrainians know for 100 percent that Ukraine will be a member of the European Union,” he said. “Now it’s a matter of time.”

READ MORE:

