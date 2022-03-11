For members
Six things to know about buying a used car in Denmark
Are you dipping into Denmark’s second-hand motor market for the first time? Here are six things worth keeping in mind.
Published: 11 March 2022 11:15 CET
There are several things worth knowing your way around when you but a used car in Denmark. File photo: Signe Goldmann/Ritzau Scanpix
What are the hidden costs of receiving post in Denmark from outside the EU?
If you purchase products from outside the EU for delivery in Denmark, or have friends or family who want to send you a gift, you should be aware of the taxes and administration fees which can be applied to your package.
Published: 24 February 2022 15:39 CET
Updated: 26 February 2022 08:39 CET
