Danish airports drop face mask rules after more than 600 days

Billund Airport on Friday scrapped rules requiring passengers to wear a face mask, with Copenhagen and Aalborg airports to follow suit from Monday, Danish aviation media Check-in reports.

The smaller Sønderborg Airport is also set to end face mask rules, news wire Ritzau writes.

Airlines can still decide to require passengers to wear face masks on board aircraft.

Face mask requirements at airports are one of the few remaining Covid-19 restrictions left in place in Denmark after the majority of measures were lifted at the beginning of February.

Passengers at Danish airports have had to use face mask for the last 637 days, according to Check-in.

Covid-19 is no longer categorised by Danish health authorities as a critical threat to society and the epidemic in Denmark is considered to be under control, with daily infection numbers declining. New hospitalisation numbers are low and stable, the Danish Health Authority said in a statement on Thursday.

Friday marks the two-year anniversary since Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced the first Danish national lockdown at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

