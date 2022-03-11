Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19 RULES

Danish airports drop face mask rules after more than 600 days

The wearing of a face mask as a precaution against Covid-19 will soon no longer be obligatory in Danish airports.

Published: 11 March 2022 13:55 CET
airport passengers with face masks on in denmark
Face masks have been worn at Danish airports for over 600 days. File photo: Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix

Billund Airport on Friday scrapped rules requiring passengers to wear a face mask, with Copenhagen and Aalborg airports to follow suit from Monday, Danish aviation media Check-in reports.

The smaller Sønderborg Airport is also set to end face mask rules, news wire Ritzau writes.

Airlines can still decide to require passengers to wear face masks on board aircraft.

Face mask requirements at airports are one of the few remaining Covid-19 restrictions left in place in Denmark after the majority of measures were lifted at the beginning of February.

Passengers at Danish airports have had to use face mask for the last 637 days, according to Check-in.

Covid-19 is no longer categorised by Danish health authorities as a critical threat to society and the epidemic in Denmark is considered to be under control, with daily infection numbers declining. New hospitalisation numbers are low and stable, the Danish Health Authority said in a statement on Thursday.

Friday marks the two-year anniversary since Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced the first Danish national lockdown at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ ALSO: Denmark says Covid-19 testing now only needed for ‘special medical reasons’

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19 RULES

Denmark says Covid-19 testing now only needed for ‘special medical reasons’

The Danish Health Authority has changed its recommendations on when people with suspected Covid-19 should be tested for the coronavirus.

Published: 10 March 2022 14:46 CET
Denmark says Covid-19 testing now only needed for 'special medical reasons'

In a statement released on Thursday, the health authority said that Covid-19 testing was now only recommended if there is a “special medical reason” for doing so.

“We can now make do with only going for a test if there is a special medical reason for doing so,” the head of department with the Danish Health Authority Bolette Søborg said in the statement.

Special medical reasons can include situations in which the result of a test can confirm the need for early treatment for Covid-19 to reduce the risk of developing serious disease.

Certain demographics are more likely to need early treatment for the coronavirus. These include people aged over 65 and others who are at risk of serious illness with Covid-19 due to existing medical conditions. Pregnant women are also considered part of this group.

“It is therefore important that this group goes for a test as soon as possible if they get symptoms of Covid-19 and feel unwell, and that they contact their doctor,” Søborg said.

The new guidelines mean that large parts of the Danish population no longer need to take a test if they experience Covid-19 symptoms. Neither to close contacts to people with Covid-19 need to take a test.

The health authority said good control of the Covid-19 epidemic in Denmark now means that testing rules can be relaxed.

Infection numbers have fallen and the number of new hospitalisations with the virus is low and stable, the authority said.

Testing is still needed more frequently in the health and social care sector, however.

That includes parts of the health service and elderly care in which the presence of vulnerable people means outbreaks must be kept under control.

Contact tracing will also be initiated when infections are detected in those areas.

The Danish Health Authority said it remains important to limit transmission of Covid-19 through good hygiene practises.

People who feel unwell should continue to stay home so as not to risk infecting others, it said.

READ ALSO: Covid infections in Denmark at lowest since January

SHOW COMMENTS