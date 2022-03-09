Read news from:
ENERGY

Denmark’s tax authority considers commuter subsidy over high fuel prices

People who commute long distances to work in Denmark could be offered an improved tax subsidy as a result of soaring fuel prices.

Published: 9 March 2022 14:07 CET
High fuel prices in denmark
The price of petrol in Denmark is higher than ever, prompting tax authorities to consider a commuter subsidy. Photo: Ólafur Steinar Rye Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix

The government organ Skatterådet, a tax council whose responsibilities include deciding certain subsidy rates, is to discuss a potential change to the tax subsidy given to commuters who travel over a certain distance to work, kørselsfradraget, trade union publication Fagbladet 3F reports.

Financial assistance for commuters in the form of a higher subsidy is not likely to take effect imminently, however, according to the report.

“The Tax Council can decide extraordinarily to change the subsidy rates,” read a written comment from the council to 3F.

“The chairperson of the Tax Council, Jane Bolander, has asked the Tax Council its next (meeting) to more generally present the development of petrol prices in relation to the (commuting subsidies),” it said.

“Any adjustment to the rates would be decided a later meeting,” it said.

The commuter deduction, termed kørselsfradraget in Danish, is designed to cover the cost of travelling to and from work over a set minimum distance. It applies to rail and car journeys alike. The deduction is always calculated based on kilometres travelled if the journey was made by car, even if it was actually made by train.

Commuters can claim the deduction if they travel over 24 kilometres to get to and from work over (12 kilometres each way). 

An equivalent tax relief for commuters who use their private vehicles to get to work, the befordringsgodtgørelse, is also being considered by the Tax Council.

The Tax Council is next scheduled to meet on March 22nd, according to its website.

FDM, an interest organisation for motorists, welcomed the possible change to the subsidy.

“The pain threshold for commuters was reached when the price of a litre of petrol already at the turn of the year was one krone above what the Tax Council’s rates are based on,” FDM’s consumer economist Ilyas Dogru told news wire Ritzau in a written comment.

“With record-high petrol prices expected to continue all year, we thin the Tax Council should correct the rate with retroactive effect,” he said.

Petrol prices have increased considerably in Denmark following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, due in part to European discussions of a possible ban on Russian oil imports.

On Tuesday, the list price for a litre of petrol in Denmark was just under 17 kroner. Many petrol stations set their prices slightly lower than this list price to attract customers. A price of around 15.89 kroner per litre could be observed at most petrol stations on Wednesday morning.

Just five months ago in October 2021, a consumer price of 13.99 kroner per litre was reported to be Denmark’s highest-ever petrol price.

ENERGY

Danish energy company says it will cut ties with Gazprom in 2030

Danish energy company Ørsted has said that it cannot withdraw from an agreement to buy gas from Russian supplier Gazprom but will not extend its current contract when it expires in 2030.

Published: 8 March 2022 09:39 CET
Danish energy company says it will cut ties with Gazprom in 2030

The company confirmed in a statement on Monday it would remain tied to Gazprom until 2030, prior to reports that Russia had threatened to cut natural gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline in response to sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine.

Ørsted had come under pressure to extricate itself from its contract with Gazprom, which supplies Russian gas to the Danish company.

The company said on Monday that this was not possible but that it had chosen not to extend the current deal when it expires in 2030.

“Ørsted has a long-term gas purchasing contract with minimum delivery obligations, a so-called ‘take or pay’ deal for buying gas with Gazprom Export,” the company said in the statement.

“The contract was entered into in 2006 and expires under its terms in 2030. The contract cannot be cancelled at the current time,” it said.

“The contract will not be renewed,” it added.

Ørsted also said in the statement that the company condemns the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and that it had made other moves to reduce partnerships with Russian companies.

This includes no longer purchasing Russian biomass or coal for Ørsted power plants and not signing any new contracts with Russian companies.

At a press briefing on Sunday, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen expressed a wish to make Denmark “independent of Russian gas as soon as possible”, but did not specify a time frame.

The PM also said that Denmark would work with the EU on further sanctions against Russia, including a possible block on gas imports.

In its statement, Ørsted said it supported all political initiatives relating to independence from Russian gas, including political import sanctions if any were to be imposed.

The company also said it would donate profits from its own sales of Russian gas to humanitarian help in Ukraine.

“We have made the decision that we do not wish to profit from business with a state-owned company from an aggressive, war-waging nation,” Ørsted CEO Mads Nipper told news wire Ritzau.

The decision must be approved at the company’s AGM in April.

