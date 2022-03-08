Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENERGY

Danish energy company says it will cut ties with Gazprom in 2030

Danish energy company Ørsted has said that it cannot withdraw from an agreement to buy gas from Russian supplier Gazprom but will not extend its current contract when it expires in 2030.

Published: 8 March 2022 09:39 CET
Danish energy company Ørsted
Danish energy company Ørsted will not renew its current contract with Russian state-owned supplier Gazprom, scheduled to expire in 2030. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

The company confirmed in a statement on Monday it would remain tied to Gazprom until 2030, prior to reports that Russia had threatened to cut natural gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline in response to sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine.

Ørsted had come under pressure to extricate itself from its contract with Gazprom, which supplies Russian gas to the Danish company.

The company said on Monday that this was not possible but that it had chosen not to extend the current deal when it expires in 2030.

“Ørsted has a long-term gas purchasing contract with minimum delivery obligations, a so-called ‘take or pay’ deal for buying gas with Gazprom Export,” the company said in the statement.

“The contract was entered into in 2006 and expires under its terms in 2030. The contract cannot be cancelled at the current time,” it said.

“The contract will not be renewed,” it added.

Ørsted also said in the statement that the company condemns the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and that it had made other moves to reduce partnerships with Russian companies.

This includes no longer purchasing Russian biomass or coal for Ørsted power plants and not signing any new contracts with Russian companies.

At a press briefing on Sunday, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen expressed a wish to make Denmark “independent of Russian gas as soon as possible”, but did not specify a time frame.

The PM also said that Denmark would work with the EU on further sanctions against Russia, including a possible block on gas imports.

In its statement, Ørsted said it supported all political initiatives relating to independence from Russian gas, including political import sanctions if any were to be imposed.

The company also said it would donate profits from its own sales of Russian gas to humanitarian help in Ukraine.

“We have made the decision that we do not wish to profit from business with a state-owned company from an aggressive, war-waging nation,” Ørsted CEO Mads Nipper told news wire Ritzau.

The decision must be approved at the company’s AGM in April.

READ ALSO: Denmark to hold referendum on scrapping EU defence opt-out

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

How can people in Denmark offer Ukrainian refugees a place to stay?

Denmark’s local authorities are working to provide accommodation for Ukrainian refugees who are expected to arrive in the country.

Published: 7 March 2022 16:50 CET
How can people in Denmark offer Ukrainian refugees a place to stay?

As well as making arrangements to accommodate refugees from Ukraine, many municipalities have provided contact information for residents who want to offer a place to stay in their own homes for refugees.

Shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24th, the Danish Immigration Service (Udlændingestyrelsen) wrote to the country’s 98 municipalities asking them to report back as to the extent to which they’d be able to take in refugees.

Many municipalities now have some level of provision in place having had some time to make arrangements.

Information can be found on municipality websites in many cases, and the local authorities can also be contacted directly by phone or email.

It should be noted that Ukrainian nationals are allowed to stay in Denmark for up to 90 days without a visa under existing immigration rules. Residence and work permit rules for Ukrainians are expected to change once a special law for Ukrainians displaced by the war has been passed by parliament.

READ ALSO: Danish government and industry agree on deal for Ukrainian work permits

Aabenraa Municipality, which is located close to the German border, said as early as February 28th that it would use a former care home as a temporary place of accommodation for refugees from Ukraine.

The facility, which has also been used as an asylum facility, has 17 separate apartments with their own bathroom and kitchen facilities and can house families.

The South Jutland municipality later stated it had set up a special email address for residents or businesses who wished to offer their assistance to refugees, including accommodation.

“We are experiencing a large demand from residents, associations and businesses who are ready to help in this unhappy situation. It is particularly offers to make homes or buildings available for Ukrainian refugees we receive,” a municipality official said in a March 1st press statement.

“For most of these requests, however, we are not the right authority. With the email address [email protected], we can collate questions and help to send the person who is asking to the right authority,” they said.

Other municipalities have similar arrangements in place whereby people interested in offering a space in their homes to refugees from Ukraine can contact their local authority.

Copenhagen Municipality has a page on its website dedicated to the Ukraine war, on which it says relevant links and information will be added on an ongoing basis.

That page does not, at the time of writing, include specific information regarding offering Ukrainians a place to stay at private homes, but the municipality in the capital has set up a hotline for questions related to the arrival of Ukrainian refugees – 33 66 30 12 – and an email address, [email protected].

In second city Aarhus, a similar information and resources page includes a direct link to a registration page (in Danish) on which Aarhus residents can let the municipality know they are interested in offering accommodation. The registration form asks for information on the type of home or accommodation being offered.

Odense Municipality meanwhile asks residents who wish to make a home available for Ukrainian refugees to contact them via 51 71 15 35 or [email protected].

“We will note your inquiry and you will be contacted if there is a need to make use of your home,” the municipality writes.

It’s not just the biggest cities or border areas providing this type of information.

Vejle Municipality, for example, states that it has “211 more or less ‘ready-to-move-in’ places for Ukrainian refugees”.

If you want to offer a place to stay – or you know Ukrainians who need a place to stay – in Vejle, you can contact the municipality on [email protected].

“We will contact you if there is any need for accommodation in private homes in Vejle Municipality,” the local authority states.

In general, residents in all Danish municipalities wishing to offer accommodation to Ukrainians can start by checking the website of their local municipality for information, and can also contact them directly with any inquiries.

READ ALSO: How can people in Denmark help Ukraine?

SHOW COMMENTS