TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 7 March 2022 09:23 CET
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and party leaders
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and party leaders during Sunday's press briefing over Denmark's defence policies. Photo: Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix

Danes to vote on scrapping EU defence opt-out

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen yesterday called for citizens to vote to overturn Denmark’s opt-out from EU defence policy in a referendum to be held on June 1st, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Historic times call for historic decisions,” Frederiksen told a news conference, adding that the government “very clearly calls on Danes to lift the opt-out on defence”. 

Denmark’s opt-out, one of four EU special arrangements negotiated by the Scandinavian country, has seen it abstain from participation in EU military operations and from providing support or supplies to EU-led defence efforts.

“For me, as prime minister, this is a values-based decision,” Frederiksen said. 

Denmark must be independent of Russian gas: Frederiksen

During the briefing at which the referendum was announced, Frederiksen also said the government wants to ensure Denmark no longer relies on Russia for its gas supply.

Energy prices were already high in Denmark prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the war is likely to result in further uncertainty over energy.

The government will also increase defence spending, Frederiksen said at the briefing.

An agreement for spending has been made across the political aisle, with the opposition Liberal and Conservative parties supporting it as well as the Social Liberals and Socialist People’s parties on the left.

“It is the biggest investment (in the military) in modern times,” Frederiksen said.

Weather: More sunshine and low winds

The sunny start to March is to continue for the time being with plenty of sun and calm wind conditions forecast throughout Monday.

The calm conditions are keeping temperatures low at night, with frost in most areas. Jutland town Horsens measured as cold as 8 degrees below freezing during the night, according to broadcaster DR.

This afternoon will feel more spring-like, with the sun bringing temperatures up to 6-7 degrees Celsius.

Covid-19: new cases at lowest level this year

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Denmark was yesterday the lowest since January this year, according to data from the infectious disease agency State Serum Institute (SSI).

Sunday’s daily update showed 10,827 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

40,972 PCR tests were administered, giving a test positivity rate of 26.4 percent.

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 4 March 2022 07:28 CET
Immigration minister to table special law for Ukrainians 

Immigration minister Mattias Tesfaye is expected today to propose to parliament an emergency “Ukrainian law”.

The law will be designed to ensure that refugees from Ukraine can quickly enter the Danish labour market and go to schools and have access to services.

A political agreement today will be followed by parliamentary procedure, with the deal to be voted through in the coming weeks.

The EU yesterday agreed to lift visa rules for Ukrainians fleeing the war, but Denmark has an opt-out on this area of EU law and must therefore pass its own law. Tesfaye said this week that Denmark’s law would not offer inferior conditions to Ukrainians than the EU rules.

Defence ministers to meet in Denmark

The British and Swedish defence ministers, Ben Wallace and Peter Hultqvist, will meet with their Danish counterpart Morten Bødskov in Denmark today.

“There is war in Europe. Rarely has it been so important so show that we stand shoulder to shoulder with our allies,” Bødskov said in advance of the meeting.

The three countries are all participants in the Joint Expeditionary Force, a UK-led defence partnership which can include, as necessary, all of the Baltic and Nordic countries as well as the UK and Netherlands.

Danish artists sells signed prints to raise money for Ukrainian children

An artist from Vejle has raised over a million kroner by selling signed prints and giving all the proceeds to Unicef’s work to help children affected by the war in Ukraine.

The artist, Ole Aakjær, yesterday put the signed print of his piece ‘The Whalesong’ on sale online. 2,344 copies were sold in the first day, according to broadcaster DR. The price is 600 kroner, meaning over 1.4 million kroner was raised.

All 600 kroner of the sale price goes to Unicef, with Aakjær donating paper, printing and packaging costs.

“I’m completely overwhelmed, because we’ve touched on an issue people are very concerned with,” the artist told DR.

You can see the print here on Aakjær’s Facebook page. It will be on sale until 3pm today.

Covid-19: 13,378 new cases on Thursday but some results not submitted

13,378 new cases of Covid-19 were registered by health authorities yesterday from 53,727 PCR tests, giving a test positivity rate of 25 percent.

The actual number of positive tests is higher, because 18,000 test results were not submitted due to a technical issue, the Danish Health Authority said.

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 fell by 43, to 1,643. Many of these are in hospital for reasons other than Covid-19, but have also registered a positive Covid-19 test.

39 are currently in intensive care and 16 are receiving ventilator assistance.

