Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Danes to vote on scrapping EU defence opt-out



Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen yesterday called for citizens to vote to overturn Denmark’s opt-out from EU defence policy in a referendum to be held on June 1st, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Historic times call for historic decisions,” Frederiksen told a news conference, adding that the government “very clearly calls on Danes to lift the opt-out on defence”.

Denmark’s opt-out, one of four EU special arrangements negotiated by the Scandinavian country, has seen it abstain from participation in EU military operations and from providing support or supplies to EU-led defence efforts.

“For me, as prime minister, this is a values-based decision,” Frederiksen said.

Denmark must be independent of Russian gas: Frederiksen

During the briefing at which the referendum was announced, Frederiksen also said the government wants to ensure Denmark no longer relies on Russia for its gas supply.

Energy prices were already high in Denmark prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the war is likely to result in further uncertainty over energy.

The government will also increase defence spending, Frederiksen said at the briefing.

An agreement for spending has been made across the political aisle, with the opposition Liberal and Conservative parties supporting it as well as the Social Liberals and Socialist People’s parties on the left.

“It is the biggest investment (in the military) in modern times,” Frederiksen said.

Weather: More sunshine and low winds

The sunny start to March is to continue for the time being with plenty of sun and calm wind conditions forecast throughout Monday.

The calm conditions are keeping temperatures low at night, with frost in most areas. Jutland town Horsens measured as cold as 8 degrees below freezing during the night, according to broadcaster DR.

This afternoon will feel more spring-like, with the sun bringing temperatures up to 6-7 degrees Celsius.

Covid-19: new cases at lowest level this year

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Denmark was yesterday the lowest since January this year, according to data from the infectious disease agency State Serum Institute (SSI).

Sunday’s daily update showed 10,827 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

40,972 PCR tests were administered, giving a test positivity rate of 26.4 percent.

