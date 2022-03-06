Read news from:
Covid infections in Denmark at lowest since January

The number of Covid cases in Denmark is the lowest since January this year, according to data from Danish public health institute Statens Serum Institut (SSI).

Published: 6 March 2022 17:54 CET
A health worker takes a nasal sample from a woman for a Covid test
With only PCR and home tests available in Denmark after Sunday, a large number of infections will go unrecorded. (Photo by Evert Elzinga / ANP / AFP) 

In the last 24 hours, 10,827 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus, SSI figures show.

Henrik Nielsen, professor and chief physician at the Department of Infectious Diseases at Aalborg University Hospital, believes that today’s infection rate fits in with expectations of the infection rate over the past few weeks, he told Danish news agency Ritzau.

“That is that the epidemic is declining, and that during March we will see a further decrease in the spread of infection. And also a drop in the number of hospital admissions with Covid-19,” he said.

Nielsen believes that in the spring and around Easter there could be as few as 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus daily.

Sunday is the last day that rapid test centres will be open in Denmark. After this, people will only be able to have PCR tests done or do home tests themselves. 

According to Nielsen, this means that there may be a large number of infections that go unrecorded.

“So even though the numbers are low, there are probably more than those we catch,” he said.

Of 40,972 PCR samples, 10,827 or 26.4 percent, tested positive for Covid-19.

526 of the people who have tested positive in the last 24 hours were reinfections – people who had previously been confirmed to have had Covid-19.

Covid-19: Proportion of Danish patients who need ICU care drops to record low

Fewer Covid-19 hospital patients than at any time before during the pandemic need intensive care treatment after catching the virus, according to a Danish report.

Published: 4 March 2022 17:34 CET
Data from regional health authorities’ Clinical Quality Development Programme (Kliniske Kvalitetsudviklingsprogram) show that in February, the proportion of infections that resulted in ICU treatment after hospital admission was lower than at any previous time, news wire Ritzau reports.

Although the number of hospitalisations of patients with Covid-19 last month reached a total of over 10,000, only one percent of hospitalised patients were in a serious enough condition to require transfer to intensive care.

The one percent does therefore also not include the many more thousands of people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Denmark in January but did not need hospital treatment.

In comparison, both November and December saw around six percent of hospitalised patients with Covid-19 receive ICU treatment.

“The Omicron variant has taken over and that makes people less sick. At the same time, the third vaccine dose has contributed,” professor Anders Perner of Copenhagen’s Rigshospitalet said.

The national infectious disease agency State Serum Institute (SSI) meanwhile said on Friday that around 59 percent of adults in Denmark aged between 17 and 72 years had contracted Covid-19 at some point since the beginning of November. Those numbers come from a study of blood donated to blood banks.

