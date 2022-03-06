Covid infections in Denmark at lowest since January

In the last 24 hours, 10,827 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus, SSI figures show.

Henrik Nielsen, professor and chief physician at the Department of Infectious Diseases at Aalborg University Hospital, believes that today’s infection rate fits in with expectations of the infection rate over the past few weeks, he told Danish news agency Ritzau.

“That is that the epidemic is declining, and that during March we will see a further decrease in the spread of infection. And also a drop in the number of hospital admissions with Covid-19,” he said.

Nielsen believes that in the spring and around Easter there could be as few as 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus daily.

Sunday is the last day that rapid test centres will be open in Denmark. After this, people will only be able to have PCR tests done or do home tests themselves.

According to Nielsen, this means that there may be a large number of infections that go unrecorded.

“So even though the numbers are low, there are probably more than those we catch,” he said.

Of 40,972 PCR samples, 10,827 or 26.4 percent, tested positive for Covid-19.

526 of the people who have tested positive in the last 24 hours were reinfections – people who had previously been confirmed to have had Covid-19.

