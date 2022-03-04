Read news from:
TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 4 March 2022 07:28 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday
Children playing in spring weather in Denmark on Thursday. Photo: Tim Kildeborg Jensen/Ritzau Scanpix

Immigration minister to table special law for Ukrainians 

Immigration minister Mattias Tesfaye is expected today to propose to parliament an emergency “Ukrainian law”.

The law will be designed to ensure that refugees from Ukraine can quickly enter the Danish labour market and go to schools and have access to services.

A political agreement today will be followed by parliamentary procedure, with the deal to be voted through in the coming weeks.

The EU yesterday agreed to lift visa rules for Ukrainians fleeing the war, but Denmark has an opt-out on this area of EU law and must therefore pass its own law. Tesfaye said this week that Denmark’s law would not offer inferior conditions to Ukrainians than the EU rules.

Defence ministers to meet in Denmark

The British and Swedish defence ministers, Ben Wallace and Peter Hultqvist, will meet with their Danish counterpart Morten Bødskov in Denmark today.

“There is war in Europe. Rarely has it been so important so show that we stand shoulder to shoulder with our allies,” Bødskov said in advance of the meeting.

The three countries are all participants in the Joint Expeditionary Force, a UK-led defence partnership which can include, as necessary, all of the Baltic and Nordic countries as well as the UK and Netherlands.

Danish artists sells signed prints to raise money for Ukrainian children

An artist from Vejle has raised over a million kroner by selling signed prints and giving all the proceeds to Unicef’s work to help children affected by the war in Ukraine.

The artist, Ole Aakjær, yesterday put the signed print of his piece ‘The Whalesong’ on sale online. 2,344 copies were sold in the first day, according to broadcaster DR. The price is 600 kroner, meaning over 1.4 million kroner was raised.

All 600 kroner of the sale price goes to Unicef, with Aakjær donating paper, printing and packaging costs.

“I’m completely overwhelmed, because we’ve touched on an issue people are very concerned with,” the artist told DR.

You can see the print here on Aakjær’s Facebook page. It will be on sale until 3pm today.

Covid-19: 13,378 new cases on Thursday but some results not submitted

13,378 new cases of Covid-19 were registered by health authorities yesterday from 53,727 PCR tests, giving a test positivity rate of 25 percent.

The actual number of positive tests is higher, because 18,000 test results were not submitted due to a technical issue, the Danish Health Authority said.

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 fell by 43, to 1,643. Many of these are in hospital for reasons other than Covid-19, but have also registered a positive Covid-19 test.

39 are currently in intensive care and 16 are receiving ventilator assistance.

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 3 March 2022 07:26 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Vestas ends commercial activity in Russia 

Vestas is the latest major Danish company to cut business ties with Russia, after announcing yesterday it would stop all commercial activity in the country.

The wind power giant is to continue servicing existing turbines in both Russia and Ukraine, however.

“Vestas condemns in the strongest possible terms the Russian invasion and the gruesome acts Russian troops are committing in Ukraine,” the company said in a statement to broadcaster DR.

A number of Vestas staff in Ukraine have been forced to flee or are concerned for their safety, the company said.

“We are worried about our colleagues, customers and commercial partners who are located in the besieged areas,” it said.

Court jails exiled Iranians for spying for Saudi Arabia

A Danish court on Wednesday sentenced three leaders of an Iranian Arab separatist group to between six and eight years in prison after they were convicted of spying for Saudi Arabia, news wire AFP reports.

Two members of the ASMLA (Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz), which Iran brands a terrorist group, will also be deported after completing their sentence, the court in Roskilde announced in a statement.

The court last month found the ASMLA leaders “guilty of creating an intelligence unit for a Saudi intelligence service over a period of several years”, based among other places at an address in Zealand town Ringsted.

Weather: Early spring day awaits after chilly start

Spring in Denmark often doesn’t really get going until April, but this year has so far defied that with March getting off to a sunny and mild start.

That will continue today with below freezing temperatures early this morning giving way to a bright, sunny day after sunrise. Blue skies are predicted for the whole country this afternoon.

Temperatures are forecast to reach between 4 and 6 degrees Celsius. Frost is expected to return tonight with possible fog tomorrow morning.

Covid-19: 20,458 new cases in most recent update 

A total of 20,458 new cases of Covid-19 were registered by health authorities in the latest daily update yesterday, with metrics showing that the winter wave of the coronavirus is now receding.

77,746 PCR tests were administered, giving a test positivity rate of 26 percent.

95 of Denmark’s 98 municipalities have a declining incidence rate over the last week, with the exceptions being Solrød along with two islands, Læsø and Ærø.

Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said earlier this week that the number of people with a positive test who are admitted to hospital is now falling, another sign that the epidemic curve has turned.

