For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday
Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.
Published: 4 March 2022 07:28 CET
Children playing in spring weather in Denmark on Thursday. Photo: Tim Kildeborg Jensen/Ritzau Scanpix
For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.
Published: 3 March 2022 07:26 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments