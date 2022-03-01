Read news from:
UKRAINE

Danish shipping giant Maersk to stop deliveries to Russian ports

Shipping giant Maersk said on Tuesday that it would stop taking new non-essential orders to and from Russia, due to sanctions imposed over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 1 March 2022 11:08 CET
Maersk headquarters in Copenhagen. The shipping giant is to stop deliveries to Russian ports following Moscow'a invasion of Ukraine. File photo: Niels Christian Vilmann/Ritzau Scanpix

Citing the impact of sanctions, “bookings to and from Russia will be temporarily suspended, with exception of Foodstuffs, Medical and Humanitarian supplies”, Maersk said in a statement.

The Danish company, one of the world’s leading container haulers, added it would attempt to honour bookings placed prior to the sanctions. 

Maersk said the suspension would “cover all Russian gateway ports until further notice”.

The company said the exceptions were to “underline” a focus on “social responsibility” and  “efforts to support the society despite all the complications and uncertainties” with current supply chains to and from Russia.

“We will keep monitoring the situation and reviewing impacts from sanctions to return our offering in Russia back to normal as soon as we are able to ensure stability and safety of our operations via Russian seaports,” the company added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday called for a ban on Russia from “all ports, all canals and all the world’s airports”.

The Danish giant, which is tied with Italy’s MSC for the world’s largest container shipping company, had already stopped all shipping to Ukraine because of the security situation.

Maersk’s announcement follows other Nordic companies limiting their operations in Russia.

On Monday, Swedish truck maker Volvo said it was stopping sales and halting production at its Kaluga plant, and telecoms giant Ericsson also said it would halt deliveries to Russian clients.

More than 350 civilians, including 14 children, have been killed during the invasion, according to Ukraine, while more than a half a million people have fled the country.

READ ALSO: Danish supermarket company stops selling Russian products

UKRAINE

Danish supermarket company stops selling Russian products

The Danish owner of low-cost European supermarket chain Netto on Monday said it had stopped selling Russian products following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 1 March 2022 08:30 CET
The Salling group said it had suspended the sale of Russian products on Saturday and that Netto would no longer sell Russian-made goods in Germany, Denmark and Poland. 

The measure also applies to Salling-owned Danish hypermarkets Fotex and Bilka, the company said in a statement.

Netto has more than 500 stores in Denmark and 600 in other countries.

Around 20 products including vodka, chocolate and toothpaste will be affected.

Salling’s CEO Per Bank confirmed the decision on social media on Monday.

Companies are increasingly divesting from Russia as the West imposes harsh sanctions on the country for invading its neighbour last week.

In Denmark’s fellow Nordic country Finland, the national alcoholic drinks monopoly Alko on Monday withdrew Russian drinks from its shelves in solidarity with Ukraine.

