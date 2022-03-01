Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

Danish supermarket company stops selling Russian products

The Danish owner of low-cost European supermarket chain Netto on Monday said it had stopped selling Russian products following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 1 March 2022 08:30 CET
A file photo of a Netto store
A file photo of a Netto store taking deliveries. Parent company Salling is to remove Russian products from stores. Photo: Linda Kastrup/Ritzau Scanpix

The Salling group said it had suspended the sale of Russian products on Saturday and that Netto would no longer sell Russian-made goods in Germany, Denmark and Poland. 

The measure also applies to Salling-owned Danish hypermarkets Fotex and Bilka, the company said in a statement.

Netto has more than 500 stores in Denmark and 600 in other countries.

Around 20 products including vodka, chocolate and toothpaste will be affected.

Salling’s CEO Per Bank confirmed the decision on social media on Monday.

Companies are increasingly divesting from Russia as the West imposes harsh sanctions on the country for invading its neighbour last week.

In Denmark’s fellow Nordic country Finland, the national alcoholic drinks monopoly Alko on Monday withdrew Russian drinks from its shelves in solidarity with Ukraine.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

How you can help Ukrainian media 

Ukrainian media outlets are working tirelessly under extreme pressure to get the news out and keep Ukrainians informed about all aspects of the Russian invasion. Here’s how you can help. 

Published: 28 February 2022 14:40 CET
How you can help Ukrainian media 

In the wake of Russia’s invasion, accurate information is more important than ever. But journalists working in the country are facing unprecedented challenges. 

As a result, media partners across Europe are joining forces to give Ukrainian outlets all the financial, operational and technical support they need at a very difficult time. 

And as the robust response to Vladimir Putin’s aggression from the EU and elsewhere has shown, coordinated challenges to Russia’s unjustifiable attack are entirely necessary to ensure that Ukraine can continue to operate as a modern, functioning democracy. 

The Local is convinced that this solidarity with Ukraine is not just right but crucial, and thanks to the support of our members we are happy to be able to make a €20,000 donation to the fundraiser.

If you would also like to donate you can find all the information you need at the link below. 

More from the campaign page: 

Ukraine is facing an unprecedented, full-scale war. Media across the country continue to operate under the most challenging circumstances.

They have shown extraordinary courage, but the reality on the ground is that most operations cannot continue from Ukraine alone. This fundraiser is aimed at helping media relocate, set-up back offices and continue their operations from neighboring countries.

Ways to support media activities in Ukraine (e.g., purchases of security equipment, paying drivers, medical care) are outlined below.

This campaign is run by a consortium of The Fix , Are We Europe , Jnomics and Media Development Foundation , as well as multiple media partners from across Europe.

We are working with a growing list of Ukrainian media, including Ukrainska Pravda, Zaborona, Detector Media and others. Support is allocated based on urgency of needs in the first place, then distributed proportionally.

SHOW COMMENTS