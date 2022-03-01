Danish supermarket company stops selling Russian products

The Salling group said it had suspended the sale of Russian products on Saturday and that Netto would no longer sell Russian-made goods in Germany, Denmark and Poland.
The measure also applies to Salling-owned Danish hypermarkets Fotex and Bilka, the company said in a statement.
Netto has more than 500 stores in Denmark and 600 in other countries.
Around 20 products including vodka, chocolate and toothpaste will be affected.
Salling’s CEO Per Bank confirmed the decision on social media on Monday.
Vi har i Salling Group besluttet at fjerne alle russisk producerede varer fra vores hylder.
Det drejer sig om 20 varer fra vodka, tandpasta til chokolade.
— Per Bank (@PerBank1) February 26, 2022
Companies are increasingly divesting from Russia as the West imposes harsh sanctions on the country for invading its neighbour last week.
In Denmark’s fellow Nordic country Finland, the national alcoholic drinks monopoly Alko on Monday withdrew Russian drinks from its shelves in solidarity with Ukraine.
