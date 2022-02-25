Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 25 February 2022 07:40 CET
People in Copenhagen protest at the Russian Embassy
People in Copenhagen protest at the Russian Embassy following the invasion of Ukraine on February 24th 2022. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

50 million kroner in humanitarian aid to be sent to Ukraine 

While Denmark is involved in ongoing EU, US and UK talks over sanctions against Russia, the Danish government has decided to send 50 million kroner in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, international development minister Flemming Møller Mortensen told news wire Ritzau this morning.

“We must help the Ukrainian people who may unfortunately soon be in a serious humanitarian situation as a result of the Russian invasion,” Mortensen said.

30 million kroner will help finance the UN’s humanitarian work in Ukraine while 20 million will go to the Red Cross.

Over 100,000 Ukrainians have already fled their homes since the Russian invasion began on Thursday morning, according to the UN’s refugee agency UNHCR.

READ ALSO:

Parliament votes to increase Danish military contribution to NATO

A government amendment increasing the Danish military contribution to NATO was last night voted through by parliament. Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod confirmed the motion had been passed.

Kofod thanked parliament for backing what he called a “strong, important signal” following Russia’s “cold-blooded attack on Ukraine”. All parties were in favour with the exception of the Red Green Alliance (Enhedslisten). The left-wing party said it wanted to avoid “a direct confrontation between Nato and Russia”.

The increased contribution means Denmark will provide more troops to Nato and send 20 F-16 fighter aircraft to Poland, broadcaster DR reports.

Some Danish nationals still trying to leave Ukraine

A number of Danish nationals are still trying to leave Ukraine, according to the foreign ministry.

It will now take some time to leave the country with airspace closed, an official from the ministry’s citizens’ service said at a briefing yesterday.

“There are huge queues out of the cities and at borders. So you need supplies for a long journey, fuel but also food and drink,” the department’s director, Erik Brøgger said.

Brøgger also urged Danes leaving the country to bring all relevant identification papers.

Denmark takes ‘far too long’ to approve qualifications of foreign medics

In a report issued earlier this week, the ombudsman’s office at the Danish parliament issued a report which concluded that authorities take too long to approve qualifications and authorise foreign medics who are applying to work in Denmark.

An investigation by the ombudsman said that the processing time for applications had increased from 10 months to as much as 3 years since 2018.

“That is far too long,” the ombudsman’s office said as the report was released.

We’ll have more detail on this in an article on our website today.

READ ALSO: Why does Denmark take so long to authorise foreign medical professionals?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 24 February 2022 09:47 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Prime Minister reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine 

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has released a statement following the illegal invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

“A military attack on a free and sovereign nation has no place in Europe in our time. Russia’s actions are completely unacceptable. We will stand united, there will be consequences. My thoughts are with the people of Ukraine,” Frederiksen said in a statement released by the PM’s office.

Other political party leaders have also condemned the military attack.

Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, leader of the opposition Liberal party, said “Putin’s unprovoked and completely unnecessary attack on Ukraine is step backwards for European civilisation”.

Conservative leader Søren Pape Poulsen called the invasion “an unprovoked attack on a democratic and peaceful country”.

Poulsen said responsibility for the invasion was “solely Russia’s”.

Foreign minister promises sanctions against Russia 

The foreign minister, Jeppe Kofod, told broadcaster DR this morning that Denmark would coordinate with other countries over sanctions in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“This will be met by the West with hard reactions and sanctions. We will therefore coordinate with our European allies, but also with the Americans and British over a united, hard and clear response to this attack on Ukraine, a sovereign country in Europe,” Kofod said.

Denmark closes embassy in Kyiv and urges people to seek safety

The Danish embassy in Ukrainian capital Kyiv has been closed for safety reasons, according to the foreign ministry’s website.

People seeking advice are asked to contact the foreign ministry’s global service via telephone or email. Contact details are provided here.

The Ukraine section of the Danish foreign ministry website states that there are “reports of explosions and rocket attacks in northern, eastern and southern Ukraine”.

Left wing party under pressure over double salaries

The left wing party Red Green Alliance is facing criticism after a number of its municipal mayors were reported to be receiving two salaries. Various rules enable serving politicians to be paid a double salary, for example for serving in positions in municipalities and parliament or private sector roles consecutively.

Red Green Alliance is a longstanding critic of the practice but has declined to answer questions over its own mayors apparently partaking in it, broadcaster DR reported yesterday.

SHOW COMMENTS