Danish prime minister decries ‘dark day for world peace’

Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen underlined on Thursday that a war was now taking place within Europe as she addressed media following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 24 February 2022 16:58 CET
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen addresses media regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen addresses media regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24th 2022. Photo: Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix

“Today is a dark day for peace in the world. We are seeing a military attack on a peaceful, free and sovereign nation,” Frederiksen said.

“The attack is not just an attack on Ukraine. It is an attack on peace and stability. And it is an attack on an era which goes back to the Cold War. There is now war in Europe,” she said.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on Thursday morning, has been met with condemnation buy many – mostly western – countries, including Denmark.

Frederiksen said that the Danish government expects the situation created by the Russian attack to last for some time.

“We are heading into uncertain times,” she said.

“We expect there to be a longer-lasting international crisis. Potentially with large costs to Danish society,” she said.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How Denmark could be impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

At the media briefing on Thursday, defence minister Morten Bødskov said there is not currently considered to be a threat to NATO, the military alliance of which Denmark is a member.

“It’s important for me to underline that we are not seeing any direct military threat against NATO. Nor are we seeing a direct military threat to Denmark,” Bødskov said.

“But Ukraine has been brutally assaulted. And the people of our eastern allies – not least in the Baltic countries – are worried. That is completely understandable,” he said.

The head of the Danish Armed Forces, Flemming Lentfer, said the military has increased its level of preparedness.

He also stated that Denmark has sent two fighter aircraft to Nato member country Poland.

Danish military presence in other Nato countries already includes four fighter jets in Lithuania, while 200 Danish troops will be posted to Estonia in March. The Nordic country also has four fighter aircraft stationed on its Baltic Sea island Bornholm.

EXPLAINED: How Denmark could be impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Tensions between Russia and western nations have increased following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Local takes a look at Denmark’s stance on the war and how the country could be impacted.

Published: 24 February 2022 13:01 CET
What’s Denmark’s relationship with Russia in general?

Denmark does not have enormous levels of Russian wealth invested in areas such as real estate, as is the case in some other Western European countries, notably the United Kingdom.

It is also the Nordic country furthest from Russia geographically. Norway and Finland both share a border with Russia, while it is also a close neighbour to Sweden, with Swedish Baltic Sea islands often identified as potential targets for Russian military action.

Denmark’s own Baltic Sea island, Bornholm, was briefly occupied by the Soviet army after the end of the German occupation of Denmark in 1945, but the two countries are otherwise relatively distant in a physical sense.

However, the government said this month it would be ready to send two F-16 fighter jets to its Baltic island of Bornholm “if judged necessary” amid concerns over what was then the threat of invasion of Ukraine.

As tensions over Russian aggression towards Ukraine increased in 2022, Denmark has taken some steps in response. The government said on February 1st that it is prepared to send military equipment to Ukraine. It has also increased military preparedness and recalled a navy frigate from Africa over the Ukraine crisis.

In a somewhat unprecedented step, the government said earlier this month that Denmark could eventually allow US military troops on its soil as part of a new bilateral defence agreement with the United States.

What has Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said?

Frederiksen released a statement on Thursday morning in which she condemned the illegal invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

“A military attack on a free and sovereign nation has no place in Europe in our time. Russia’s actions are completely unacceptable. We will stand united, there will be consequences. My thoughts are with the people of Ukraine,” she said in a statement released by the PM’s office.

The foreign minister, Jeppe Kofod, told broadcaster DR this morning that Denmark would coordinate with other countries over sanctions in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“This will be met by the West with hard reactions and sanctions. We will therefore coordinate with our European allies, but also with the Americans and British over a united, hard and clear response to this attack on Ukraine, a sovereign country in Europe,” Kofod said.

Other political party leaders also condemned the military attack.

Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, leader of the opposition Liberal party, said “Putin’s unprovoked and completely unnecessary attack on Ukraine is step backwards for European civilisation”.

Conservative leader Søren Pape Poulsen called the invasion “an unprovoked attack on a democratic and peaceful country”.

Poulsen said responsibility for the invasion was “solely Russia’s”.

How will it impact Denmark economically?

Denmark’s economy is not closely tied to either Russia or Ukraine. Official statistics show the value of trade with Russia for the Danish economy on 2020 was around 6.8 billion kroner, with trade with Ukraine having a value of 2.1 billion kroner.

That can be compared with the values of trade with two of Denmark’s biggest international trade markets – Germany and the United States – around 96 billion kroner and 76 billion kroner in 2020, respectively.

Danish brewery Carlsberg said on Thursday it had closed its three breweries in Ukraine. Two of the breweries were close for the safety of its staff and the third due to gas supply problems, news wire Ritzau reported. The company has around 1,350 staff in the country.

Russia is a major market for Carlsberg with around 9,000 staff. The Russian and Ukrainian markets are included in a central and eastern European business division with 11 other countries. The division represents around a quarter of Carlsberg’s total sales according to Ritzau.

The Danish C25 stock exchange fell by just under four percent on Thursday morning. The index includes some of Denmark’s largest companies including Vestas, Novo Nordisk and Maersk. The long term effect on share prices is uncertain.

Indirect factors could have an impact on the Danish economy, notably rising fuel prices which are already at a record-high

Travelling to Ukraine

The Danish foreign ministry last week advised its nationals to leave Ukraine as the threat of invasion increased.

Danish authorities said prior to the Russian invasion this week that they were aware of around 100 of the country’s citizens who are still in Ukraine.

Around 240 other had left the country and registered this with the foreign ministry’s so-called danskerliste, a list on which Danes can register their whereabouts in foreign countries.

People who legally reside in Denmark can use the list along with Danish citizens.

The Danish embassy in Ukrainian capital Kyiv was closed for safety reasons as of February 24th, according to the foreign ministry’s website.

People seeking advice are asked to contact the foreign ministry’s global service via telephone or email. Contact details are provided here.

The Ukraine section of the Danish foreign ministry website states that there are “reports of explosions and rocket attacks in northern, eastern and southern Ukraine” and that “airspace is closed”.

