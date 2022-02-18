Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Here's a roundup of the latest news stories in Denmark on Friday.

Published: 18 February 2022 09:40 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Storm Nora is set to lash Denmark. File Photo: (Foto: © Keld Navntoft/Ritzau Scanpix)

Storm Nora on the way

From around 9pm tonight Storm Nora will hit Denmark with winds expected to reach hurricane strength.  

Some rail services are expected to be suspended between 9pm until Saturday morning. This was confirmed by Banedanmark, the company which operates Denmark’s rail tracks and stations.  

The hurricane warnings apply to the southern part of the country: southern areas of Jutland, Funen, and Zealand all have the warning in place, as does Baltic Sea island Bornholm.

READ ALSO: Denmark braced for arrival of new winter storm

Foreign affairs council summoned to emergency meeting  

Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod has summoned an emergency meeting of parliament’s foreign affairs council, Udenrigspolitisk Nævn.  

The agenda for the meeting is the Russian military buildup around Ukraine.  

The role of the council is to advise the government on foreign policy and security issues. The government is obliged to consult with the council before making major foreign policy decisions.

Football union has investments in Qatar  

The Danish Football Association, DBU, has been one of the leading voices in highlighting human rights issues in Qatar, the host nation for the World Cup which will take place later this year.  

But the association has investments in the Gulf country, news wire Ritzau reports.   DBU has 0.1 percent of its investments portfolio sunk into Qatari state bonds, a bank and an energy company, according to Ritzau.  

The investments are managed on behalf of DBU by Danske Bank. DBU asked the bank to sell the investments as soon as it became aware of them, a spokesman told the news wire.

Danish football league returns to action  

Professional football in Denmark has a long winter break in its annual calendar. That break comes to an end today with teams returning to action this weekend and fans back in stadiums.  

The 12 Danish Superliga clubs go into the Spring part of the season having rested and made adjustments to their squads over the winter break.   AGF Aarhus face Sønderjyske in the first match tonight at 7pm.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 17 February 2022 07:34 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Storm causes traffic disruptions across Denmark 

Strong winds across the country last night and this morning have resulted in some traffic disruption, so it’s worth checking your journey in advance before setting out.

The Great Belt Bridge was earlier closed for “wind-sensitive” vehicles. That closure was lifted earlier this morning.

A fallen tree last night caused rail disruptions between Odense and Fredericia, and replacement buses are currently in operation according to rail company DSB.

In northeastern Zealand, another fallen tree is causing delays for passengers travelling between Helsingør and Copenhagen.

Local authorities and businesses discuss nightlife safety in Aalborg

After two young people lost their lives in Aalborg in separate incidents this month, safety in the city’s nightlife has become a topic of focus for local authorities and business leaders, broadcaster DR reports.

Aalborg’s nightlife revolves around the Jomfru Ane Gade street, a central point in the city packed with late-opening bars and nightclubs.

According to DR, Aalborg Municipality this week discussed new measures to promote nightlife safety while restaurants, hotels and private citizens have offered proposals. No measures have so far been adopted.

Prime Minister to attend EU-African Union summit

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will today join all government leaders from the 27 EU countries in meeting with the African Union in Brussels.

Climate, migration and public health are reported to be on the agenda for the summit.

Health authority responds to reports of purchase of Covid-19 tests from unregistered company

The Central Jutland (Midtjylland) regional health authority yesterday responded after reports it had bought Covid-19 home tests from a British company that does not operate under standard market rules.

43 million home (lateral flow) test kits were purchased in December by the Central Jutland authority from the Medical Supplies Direct company for 825.5 million kroner.

The company is not registered for the sale of medical equipment in Denmark or the EU and has no telephone number or website.

The Danish health authority said that foreign companies are not required to be registered with the Danish Medicines Agency. It also said that the purchase took place in a situation of high market pressure, and that the brand of the tests had been approved by medical experts.

We’ll have more detail on this story in an article today.

SHOW COMMENTS