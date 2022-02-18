Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Storm Nora on the way

From around 9pm tonight Storm Nora will hit Denmark with winds expected to reach hurricane strength.

Some rail services are expected to be suspended between 9pm until Saturday morning. This was confirmed by Banedanmark, the company which operates Denmark’s rail tracks and stations.

The hurricane warnings apply to the southern part of the country: southern areas of Jutland, Funen, and Zealand all have the warning in place, as does Baltic Sea island Bornholm.

READ ALSO: Denmark braced for arrival of new winter storm

Foreign affairs council summoned to emergency meeting

Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod has summoned an emergency meeting of parliament’s foreign affairs council, Udenrigspolitisk Nævn.

The agenda for the meeting is the Russian military buildup around Ukraine.

The role of the council is to advise the government on foreign policy and security issues. The government is obliged to consult with the council before making major foreign policy decisions.

Football union has investments in Qatar

The Danish Football Association, DBU, has been one of the leading voices in highlighting human rights issues in Qatar, the host nation for the World Cup which will take place later this year.

But the association has investments in the Gulf country, news wire Ritzau reports. DBU has 0.1 percent of its investments portfolio sunk into Qatari state bonds, a bank and an energy company, according to Ritzau.

The investments are managed on behalf of DBU by Danske Bank. DBU asked the bank to sell the investments as soon as it became aware of them, a spokesman told the news wire.

Danish football league returns to action

Professional football in Denmark has a long winter break in its annual calendar. That break comes to an end today with teams returning to action this weekend and fans back in stadiums.

The 12 Danish Superliga clubs go into the Spring part of the season having rested and made adjustments to their squads over the winter break. AGF Aarhus face Sønderjyske in the first match tonight at 7pm.