Denmark braces for arrival of latest winter storm

After being buffered by Storm Malik at the end of January and disruptions caused by windy weather this week, a new storm is set to hit Denmark on Friday.

Published: 17 February 2022 10:08 CET
The harbour at Hundested photographed during Storm Malik in January 2022. A new storm, Nora, is forecast to hit Denmark in the coming days. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Storm Nora is expected to arrive in Denmark on Friday and will affect the country until Saturday morning, the country’s meteorological agency DMI said in a statement on Thursday.

DMI said that Nora will bring a risk of hurricane-strength winds from Friday evening though to Saturday morning.

Hurricane winds are considered strong enough to blow tiles from roofs, snap large branches and fall trees, giving potential disruptions on roads and to rail services.

DMI stated there is a “high probability that bridges may need to be closed for traffic”.

Meteorologist Frank Nielsen from DMI told Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet that Nora could be stronger than Storm Malik, which hit Denmark in late January.

Unlike Malik, however, Nora is only expected to last around six hours.

Nielsen said he recommended staying indoors during the night between Friday and Saturday due to the expected rough weather.

Motorists should be alert when using roads throughout the weekend, he also said.

Strong winds across the country on Wednesday night have already resulted in some traffic disruption.

The Great Belt Bridge was closed to “wind-sensitive” vehicles in the early hours of Thursday. That closure was later lifted but a similar warning against travel was still in place on the Øresund Bridge, news wire Ritzau reports.

Nature in Denmark’s coastal regions at risk due to rising sea levels: report

Rising sea levels will put plants and animals in coastal areas in 76 of Denmark's 98 municipalities at risk over the next 50 to 100 years, a new report has found.

Published: 6 February 2022 18:35 CET
Grassy bank by the beach in Blokus, Denmark.
Rare birds and plants found in many of Denmark's coastal areas could disappear if sea levels rise as predicted. Photo by Nils Nedel on Unsplash

A research team from Danish consulting group Cowi and the University of Southern Denmark studied how rises in seawater levels would affect nature along the country’s coasts over the next 50 and 100 years, Danish news service Ritzau reported.

“We are losing some coastal zones and these shallow coastal areas – also called salt marshes – in particular, will disappear,” said Torben Ebbensgaard, biologist and project manager at Cowi.

“These are breeding areas for large numbers of some very rare birds, amphibians and plants,” he said.

At least half of these salt marshes would disappear over the next 100 years taking the habitats of very rare birds and plants with them, he added.

And these rare animals would not be able to find somewhere else to live: “They have evolved to live in some very special habitats. A bird that is used to living on mussels and worms on the beach cannot just go to a wheat field,” Ebbensgaard explained.

More frequent storm surges were also expected to pose a threat to beaches, the report found.

Areas around the Limfjord, Mariager Fjord, Odense Fjord and Stege Bay could be affected by seawater rises over the next 100 years, the report found.

The report’s researchers found that, on average, water levels would rise 45 centimetres in 50 years and one metre over the next 100 years.

