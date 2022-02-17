Denmark braces for arrival of latest winter storm

Storm Nora is expected to arrive in Denmark on Friday and will affect the country until Saturday morning, the country’s meteorological agency DMI said in a statement on Thursday.

DMI said that Nora will bring a risk of hurricane-strength winds from Friday evening though to Saturday morning.

Hurricane winds are considered strong enough to blow tiles from roofs, snap large branches and fall trees, giving potential disruptions on roads and to rail services.

DMI stated there is a “high probability that bridges may need to be closed for traffic”.

Meteorologist Frank Nielsen from DMI told Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet that Nora could be stronger than Storm Malik, which hit Denmark in late January.

Unlike Malik, however, Nora is only expected to last around six hours.

Nielsen said he recommended staying indoors during the night between Friday and Saturday due to the expected rough weather.

Motorists should be alert when using roads throughout the weekend, he also said.

Strong winds across the country on Wednesday night have already resulted in some traffic disruption.

The Great Belt Bridge was closed to “wind-sensitive” vehicles in the early hours of Thursday. That closure was later lifted but a similar warning against travel was still in place on the Øresund Bridge, news wire Ritzau reports.