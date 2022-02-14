Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL NEWS

Delays at Copenhagen Airport as baggage staff continue wildcat strikes

SAS baggage handling staff at Copenhagen Airport continued an industrial walkout on Monday morning, resulting in flight delays.

Published: 14 February 2022 11:44 CET
An information screen at Copenhagen Airport
An information screen at Copenhagen Airport on February 14th 2022 amid strikes by baggage handling staff. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

Baggage staff at Copenhagen Airport have been engaged in a wildcat strike – meaning a strike that is not endorsed by the workers’ trade union and in breach of their collective bargaining agreement – since Saturday morning.

Dissatisfaction with wage and working conditions has been reported to be the reason for the wildcat strikes, news wire Ritzau reports.

The walkouts have resulted in delayed flight departures and problems sending checked-in luggage on some services.

The Danish labour court, Arbejdsretten, on Sunday ruled that baggage staff must resume work again on Monday, but that was not complied with.

The SAS baggage staff are employed by the SAS Ground Handling (SGH) company, which manages baggage for several airlines and not only SAS.

Other airlines which use the company at Copenhagen Airport include Aegean, Air France, KLM and Lufthansa.

As such, services with those airlines as well as SAS can be affected by the wildcat strikes.

SGH staff were reported to have been in discussions with representatives to their union, 3F, on Monday, after which the continuation of the strikes was reported by broadcasters DR and TV2.

Passengers affected by the strikes may be able to apply for compensation in some cases, according to an analyst who spoke to news wire Ritzau.

“It is probably possible to get compensation for some of this because it is in breach of the collective bargaining agreement,” Jacob Pedersen, senior stock market analyst with Sydbank and aviation industry specialist, said to Ritzau.

READ ALSO: What are your rights if your flight is delayed or cancelled in Denmark?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRAVEL NEWS

Denmark to drop Covid-19 travel restrictions for vaccinated persons

Denmark on Friday announced it will retain a small number of Covid-19 travel restrictions in February but these will not apply to people vaccinated against the virus.

Published: 28 January 2022 17:12 CET
An aircraft taking off from Billund Airport. Vaccinated travellers will not be subject to Covid-19 entry testing or quarantine rules in Denmark from February 1st 2022.
An aircraft taking off from Billund Airport. Vaccinated travellers will not be subject to Covid-19 entry testing or quarantine rules in Denmark from February 1st 2022. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

People who can document vaccination with an EU approved vaccine, or who have been previously infected with Covid-19, will not be affected by entry testing or quarantine requirements regardless of where in the world they are travelling from, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Previous infection means being able to provide documentation of a positive Covid-19 test taken between 11 and 180 days ago.

People who are neither vaccinated nor previously infected must take a test for Covid-19 no more than 24 hours following entry to Denmark from EU or Schengen countries. They may alternatively take a PCR test within 72 hours prior to entry to Denmark, or a rapid antigen test within 48 hours before entry.

Unvaccinated people with no infection history travelling from outside the EU and Schengen area are affected by different rules depending on whether they are travelling from what Denmark categorises a “risk” or “high risk” country.

For “risk” countries, unvaccinated travellers must take a test within 24 hours of entry (excluded previously infected persons).

For “high risk” countries, travellers most both take a test and isolate following arrival in Denmark.

Covid-19 “risk countries” are — at the time of writing — Bahrain, Chile, Colombia, UAE, Indonesia, Kuwait, New Zealand, Peru, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Uruguay, plus Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Covid-19 “high risk” countries are all countries not on the above list that are not in the EU or Schengen area. The United Kingdom, United States, Australia and South Africa, for example, therefore all fall into this group.

The list of risk and high risk countries is updated on an ongoing basis and can be checked on the official Danish Covid-19 information website. Isolation rules can apply for travellers arriving from outside the EU and Schengen area.

Children under 15 are exempted from all testing and isolation rules.

Under the outgoing rules, all foreign residents entering Denmark must provide a negative Covid-19 test on entry, regardless of vaccination status. Residents of Denmark can take a test within 24 hours after arrival.

The new travel rules take effect on February 1st.

Denmark is set to lift domestic Covid-19 restrictions next week. The government on Wednesday said it would lift Covid-19 restrictions on February 1st despite record infections, citing its high vaccination rate and lower critical hospital cases caused by the milder Omicron variant.

The change will lead to the de facto lifting of all domestic restrictions, including the use of a vaccine pass, mask-wearing and early closing times for bars and restaurants.

53,655 new cases of Covid-19 were registered in Denmark on Friday, an all-time high for the pandemic. The number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital rose to 967, which is also a record.

However, the national infectious disease agency State Serum Institute said that up to 40 percent of people with Covid-19 in hospitals in early January were admitted for reasons other than Covid-19, but had also tested positive for the virus.

SHOW COMMENTS