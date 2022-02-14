Delays at Copenhagen Airport as baggage staff continue wildcat strikes

Baggage staff at Copenhagen Airport have been engaged in a wildcat strike – meaning a strike that is not endorsed by the workers’ trade union and in breach of their collective bargaining agreement – since Saturday morning.

Dissatisfaction with wage and working conditions has been reported to be the reason for the wildcat strikes, news wire Ritzau reports.

The walkouts have resulted in delayed flight departures and problems sending checked-in luggage on some services.

The Danish labour court, Arbejdsretten, on Sunday ruled that baggage staff must resume work again on Monday, but that was not complied with.

The SAS baggage staff are employed by the SAS Ground Handling (SGH) company, which manages baggage for several airlines and not only SAS.

Other airlines which use the company at Copenhagen Airport include Aegean, Air France, KLM and Lufthansa.

As such, services with those airlines as well as SAS can be affected by the wildcat strikes.

SGH staff were reported to have been in discussions with representatives to their union, 3F, on Monday, after which the continuation of the strikes was reported by broadcasters DR and TV2.

Passengers affected by the strikes may be able to apply for compensation in some cases, according to an analyst who spoke to news wire Ritzau.

“It is probably possible to get compensation for some of this because it is in breach of the collective bargaining agreement,” Jacob Pedersen, senior stock market analyst with Sydbank and aviation industry specialist, said to Ritzau.

