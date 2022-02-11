Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19 VACCINES

Denmark drops Covid-19 booster jabs for under-18s due to existing immunity

Young people aged under 18 in Denmark will not be offered a booster Covid-19 vaccination in the foreseeable future.

Published: 11 February 2022 14:24 CET
Outside a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Denmark
Denmark will not offer a booster Covid-19 vaccine to under 18s, citing existing high immunity in the group due to earlier vaccinations and infections. File photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

The Danish Health Authority said in a press statement that boosters will not be offered to under-18s because of high immunity in the group resulting from previous vaccination and infection with the coronavirus.

Young people and children are meanwhile at low risk of developing serious illness from infection with the Omicron Covid-19 variant, the health authority said.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is also yet to approve the Covid-19 vaccine for a booster dose for people aged under 18.

The Danish Health Authority also confirmed it will not extend the group of people currently being offered a fourth vaccine dose – effectively a second booster.

A fourth jab has been offered to vulnerable risk groups, with care home residents and persons over 85 next in line. But the latter groups will not be offered a fourth dose, the health authority confirmed.

That is because the epidemic in Denmark is considered to be losing momentum and because the Omicron variant has resulted in a low number of serious cases for elderly patients. The health authority therefore views a further vaccine dose as unnecessary currently.

Children aged 5-11 will continue to be offered vaccination against Covid-19 with a first and second dose, continuing the Danish practice of recommending the vaccine to children first introduced in November 2021.

READ ALSO: Covid-19: Danish inpatient total continues increase but ICUs stable

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19 VACCINES

Denmark reconsiders Covid-19 vaccination recommendation for children

The Danish Health Authority is considering whether to continue vaccinating children aged 5-11 against Covid-19, according to a report.

Published: 2 February 2022 13:05 CET
Denmark has vaccinated 5-11 year-olds since November 2021, but could change its recommendation due to the milder Omicron variant and forthcoming spring season.
Denmark has vaccinated 5-11 year-olds since November 2021, but could change its recommendation due to the milder Omicron variant and forthcoming spring season. File photo: Ólafur Steinar Rye Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix

The health authority’s director Søren Brostrøm told newspaper Politiken there were two reasons for reconsidering the current policy to offer vaccination to children in the age range.

“We are reconsidering the recommendation for two reasons,” Brostrøm said.

“Partly because Omicron is a different thing to Delta and gives fewer hospital admissions. Partly because a change in season is on the way and the infection curve will peak because of high immunity in the community,” he said.

The Danish Health Authority first recommended last November that parents allow children aged 5-11 to be vaccinated against Covid-19, calling for increased immunity in kids.

Brostrøm said he had “never been in doubt” that that was the correct decision at the time.

“Transmissions were occurring particularly in that age group, which was moving the virus on to parents and grandparents who could have got seriously ill from the Delta variant,” he said.

“Children have contributed with a few percentage points to immunity in the community, which is the reason that Covid-19 is no longer a critical threat to society,” he told Politiken.

While Denmark currently recommends vaccination of 5-11 year-olds against Covid, neighbouring Sweden and Norway do not vaccinate the same age group.

Neither country has a general recommendation in place for Covid-19 vaccination in 5-11 year-olds.

In Denmark, 41.8 percent of children aged 5 to 11 have received at least one dose of the vaccine. 31.9 percent are fully vaccinated.

When it introduced the recommendation in November, the Danish Health Authority hoped to vaccinate 70 percent of the age group.

Brostrøm also said in the interview with Politiken that it is “most probable” that parts or all of the Danish population will be offered a variant-focused vaccine again this autumn.

That would be to guard against future waves of the virus driven by colder weather.

“I have begun to prepare myself for a possible scenario in which Covid-19 becomes a winter sickness that, like influenza, returns year after year and where updated vaccines are developed every year,” he said.

“Because we are not going to eradicate Covid-19. It mutates and jumps between animals and humans like influenza does,” he said.

READ ALSO: Denmark returns to ‘life as we knew it’ as Covid-19 restrictions end despite Omicron

SHOW COMMENTS